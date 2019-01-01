|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-20
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Grupo Simec (AMEX: SIM) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Grupo Simec.
The latest price target for Grupo Simec (AMEX: SIM) was reported by Scotiabank on October 25, 2016. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting SIM to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Grupo Simec (AMEX: SIM) is $29.25 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:40:24 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Grupo Simec.
Grupo Simec’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 20, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Grupo Simec.
Grupo Simec is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the AMEX.