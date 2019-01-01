QQQ
Range
28.56 - 30.4
Vol / Avg.
0.7K/4.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
10.84 - 31.73
Mkt Cap
4.5B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
30.4
P/E
9.4
EPS
19.98
Shares
154.2M
Outstanding
Grupo Simec SAB de CV is a diversified manufacturer, processor, and distributor of special bar quality, or SBQ, steel, and structural steel products. The United States, Brazil, and Mexico are the biggest markets for the company. The company's SBQ products are used across a broad range of highly engineered end-user applications, including axles, hubs, and crankshafts for automobiles and light trucks, machine tools, and off-highway equipment. The company's structural steel products are mainly used in the non-residential construction market and other construction applications.

Grupo Simec Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Grupo Simec (SIM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Grupo Simec (AMEX: SIM) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Grupo Simec's (SIM) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Grupo Simec.

Q

What is the target price for Grupo Simec (SIM) stock?

A

The latest price target for Grupo Simec (AMEX: SIM) was reported by Scotiabank on October 25, 2016. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting SIM to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Grupo Simec (SIM)?

A

The stock price for Grupo Simec (AMEX: SIM) is $29.25 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:40:24 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Grupo Simec (SIM) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Grupo Simec.

Q

When is Grupo Simec (AMEX:SIM) reporting earnings?

A

Grupo Simec’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 20, 2022.

Q

Is Grupo Simec (SIM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Grupo Simec.

Q

What sector and industry does Grupo Simec (SIM) operate in?

A

Grupo Simec is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the AMEX.