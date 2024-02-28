Earnings Scheduled For February 28, 2024

Loading... Loading...

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• ICL Group ICL is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $1.69 billion.

• Golden Ocean Group GOGL is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $193.12 million.

• Wallbox WBX is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Immunocore Hldgs IMCR is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.28 per share on revenue of $67.23 million.

• Royal Bank of Canada RY is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.08 per share on revenue of $9.95 billion.

• TG Therapeutics TGTX is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $40.06 million.

• Vipshop Holdings VIPS is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $4.63 billion.

• Vistra VST is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $4.10 billion.

• Baidu BIDU is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.48 per share on revenue of $4.86 billion.

• Lindblad Expeditions LIND is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.28 per share on revenue of $127.27 million.

• Mersana Therapeutics MRSN is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $14.77 million.

• iQIYI IQ is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $1.07 billion.

• ADT ADT is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $1.44 billion.

• Atlanta Braves Holdings BATRA is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Mind Medicine MNMD is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Perfect PERF is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $13.91 million.

• Travelzoo TZOO is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $21.49 million.

• Koppers Hldgs KOP is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.70 per share on revenue of $483.67 million.

• Daktronics DAKT is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $199.80 million.

• Liberty SiriusXM Gr LSXMA is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $2.29 billion.

• LanzaTech Global LNZA is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $36.50 million.

• Janus Intl Gr JBI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $284.86 million.

• TopBuild BLD is likely to report quarterly earnings at $4.63 per share on revenue of $1.29 billion.

• Editas Medicine EDIT is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.54 per share on revenue of $7.94 million.

• Endeavor Gr Hldgs EDR is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $1.55 billion.

• Novavax NVAX is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.50 per share on revenue of $321.65 million.

• Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals KNSA is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $72.02 million.

• Daqo New Energy DQ is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $529.40 million.

• NRG Energy NRG is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.01 per share on revenue of $6.40 billion.

• Patterson Cos PDCO is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $1.63 billion.

• Icahn Enterprises IEP is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $2.36 billion.

• OneSpaWorld Holdings OSW is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $198.15 million.

• Independence Contract ICD is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.28 per share on revenue of $44.46 million.

• APi Gr APG is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $1.76 billion.

• United Parks & Resorts PRKS is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• EMCOR Group EME is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.55 per share on revenue of $3.36 billion.

• Chart Industries GTLS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.09 per share on revenue of $1.10 billion.

• Payoneer Global PAYO is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $221.42 million.

• ECARX Holdings ECX is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $209.50 million.

• Globalstar GSAT is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.00 per share on revenue of $52.87 million.

• Advance Auto Parts AAP is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $2.46 billion.

• Vita Coco COCO is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $99.75 million.

• Geron GERN is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $70 thousand.

• LifeStance Health Gr LFST is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $263.00 million.

• Nautilus Biotechnology NAUT is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Taboola.com TBLA is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $436.01 million.

• Vertex Energy VTNR is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $747.42 million.

• Bandwidth BAND is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $154.06 million.

• BlackSky Technology BKSY is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $26.39 million.

• Gogo GOGO is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $96.49 million.

• Holley HLLY is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $153.37 million.

• Liberty SiriusXM Gr LSXMK is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $2.30 billion.

• TJX Companies TJX is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.11 per share on revenue of $16.20 billion.

• Cool Co CLCO is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $92.82 million.

• Ecovyst ECVT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $169.48 million.

• Fulgent Genetics FLGT is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.29 per share on revenue of $66.32 million.

• Integra Lifesciences IART is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.90 per share on revenue of $399.34 million.

• Life Time Group Hldgs LTH is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $556.73 million.

• Steven Madden SHOO is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $511.97 million.

• Stericycle SRCL is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $657.93 million.

• Warby Parker WRBY is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $160.83 million.

• Frontdoor FTDR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $358.95 million.

• Kontoor Brands KTB is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.36 per share on revenue of $725.41 million.

• Nexstar Media Gr NXST is expected to report quarterly earnings at $4.20 per share on revenue of $1.31 billion.

• Qurate Retail QRTEA is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $3.12 billion.

• Southwest Gas Hldgs SWX is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.12 per share on revenue of $1.29 billion.

• Dycom Industries DY is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.94 per share on revenue of $966.82 million.

• G1 Therapeutics GTHX is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.27 per share on revenue of $13.08 million.

• Amicus Therapeutics FOLD is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $114.33 million.

• Turning Point Brands TPB is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $90.11 million.

• ODP ODP is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $1.84 billion.

• UWM Hldgs UWMC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $350.73 million.

• Clear Secure YOU is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $166.65 million.

• Global Partners GLP is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.96 per share on revenue of $4.39 billion.

• Palmer Square Capital BDC PSBD is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Nayax NYAX is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Astec Industries ASTE is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $347.29 million.

• 1stdibs.com DIBS is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $20.74 million.

• Dine Brands Global DIN is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.16 per share on revenue of $206.83 million.

• Valens Semiconductor VLN is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $21.78 million.

• ACM Research ACMR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $149.28 million.

• Viatris VTRS is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $3.87 billion.

• Blackstone Secured BXSL is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.93 per share on revenue of $283.72 million.

• Donaldson DCI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $870.10 million.

• HUTCHMED (China) HCM is estimated to report earnings for its Fiscal Year 2023.

• First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund FSZ is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Nano Labs NA is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.40 per share on revenue of $2.73 billion.

• Novanta NOVT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $210.69 million.

• Innoviz Technologies INVZ is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $11.50 million.

• Liberty Formula One Group FWONK is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $1.26 billion.

• Liberty Formula One Group FWONA is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $1.26 billion.

• Atlanta Braves Holdings BATRK is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.29 per share on revenue of $50.50 million.

• AvidXchange Holdings AVDX is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $98.62 million.

• Squarespace SQSP is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $263.70 million.

• Qurate Retail QRTEB is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Nutanix NTNX is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $551.34 million.

• Banco Macro BMA is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.71 per share on revenue of $245.37 million.

• Granite Real Estate Inc. Stapled Units, each consisting of one unit of Granite Real Estate Trust and one common share of Granite REIT Inc. GRP is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• PagSeguro Digital PAGS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $847.37 million.

• Stantec STN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $910.06 million.

• Baytex Energy BTE is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $756.97 million.

• Iovance Biotherapeutics IOVA is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.43 per share on revenue of $1.39 million.

• Seadrill SDRL is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $383.16 million.

• FIGS FIGS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $149.58 million.

• Microvision MVIS is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $5.30 million.

• ADMA Biologics ADMA is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $72.15 million.

• DocGo DCGO is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $194.21 million.

• Farmland Partners FPI is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• HP HPQ is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.81 per share on revenue of $13.51 billion.

• RxSight RXST is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.36 per share on revenue of $27.43 million.

• Grindrod Shipping Hldgs GRIN is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $40.25 million.

• CareDx CDNA is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.27 per share on revenue of $63.65 million.

• Atea Pharmaceuticals AVIR is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Catalyst Pharmaceuticals CPRX is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $106.12 million.

• Merit Medical Systems MMSI is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $320.01 million.

• Sarepta Therapeutics SRPT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $385.81 million.

• Titan Intl TWI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $413.57 million.

• Cactus WHD is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $270.06 million.

• Ameresco AMRC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $399.97 million.

• Stoneridge SRI is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $233.10 million.

• Tutor Perini TPC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $988.70 million.

• Tiptree TIPT is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Lightbridge LTBR is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Amphastar Pharma AMPH is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $175.67 million.

• Summit Hotel Properties INN is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Pure Storage PSTG is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $784.70 million.

• Sociedad Quimica Y Minera SQM is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.16 per share on revenue of $1.35 billion.

• Voyager Therapeutics VYGR is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.29 per share on revenue of $20.63 million.

• ZimVie ZIMV is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $213.45 million.

• Rocky Brands RCKY is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.98 per share on revenue of $130.98 million.

• Mirum Pharmaceuticals MIRM is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $67.76 million.

• Monster Beverage MNST is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $1.76 billion.

• Alexander & Baldwin ALEX is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $70.80 million.

• Barrett Bus Servs BBSI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.90 per share on revenue of $281.20 million.

• LivePerson LPSN is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.31 per share on revenue of $94.13 million.

• Shoals Technologies Gr SHLS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $131.94 million.

• Sitio Royalties STR is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $155.22 million.

• Revance Therapeutics RVNC is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.72 per share on revenue of $62.63 million.

• Via Renewables VIA is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Natera NTRA is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.73 per share on revenue of $285.58 million.

• Ashford Hospitality Trust AHT is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• BRP Group BRP is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $280.76 million.

• Crinetics Pharmaceuticals CRNX is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.86 per share on revenue of $260 thousand.

• Definitive Healthcare DH is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $66.02 million.

• CCC Intelligent Solutions CCCS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $222.71 million.

• Aris Water Solutions ARIS is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $96.66 million.

• Butterfly Network BFLY is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $15.35 million.

• Climb Global Solutions CLMB is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $88.99 million.

• Castle Biosciences CSTL is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.54 per share on revenue of $56.28 million.

• DoubleVerify Hldgs DV is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $171.78 million.

• Greif GEF is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $1.28 billion.

• MBIA MBI is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $6.50 million.

• MYR Group MYRG is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.50 per share on revenue of $904.76 million.

• SilverBow Resources SBOW is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.19 per share on revenue of $229.59 million.

• Snowflake SNOW is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $759.10 million.

• Talos Energy TALO is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $389.57 million.

• Vacasa VCSA is likely to report quarterly loss at $6.34 per share on revenue of $173.86 million.

• Xperi XPER is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $140.18 million.

• Intchains Gr ICG is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Alkami Technology ALKT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $71.14 million.

• Astronics ATRO is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $189.80 million.

• Cytek Biosciences CTKB is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.00 per share on revenue of $56.58 million.

• Duolingo DUOL is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $148.09 million.

• EPR Props EPR is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• MiMedx Group MDXG is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $85.05 million.

• Okta OKTA is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $587.15 million.

• PetIQ PETQ is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.29 per share on revenue of $189.05 million.

• Rimini Street RMNI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $110.13 million.

• Schrodinger SDGR is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.38 per share on revenue of $79.00 million.

• Sovos Brands SOVO is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $262.69 million.

• Zuora ZUO is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $110.79 million.

• Accel Entertainment ACEL is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $284.97 million.

• AMC Enter Hldgs AMC is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.55 per share on revenue of $1.03 billion.

• Compass Diversified Hldgs CODI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $576.55 million.

• Clearwater Analytics Hldg CWAN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $98.53 million.

• Excelerate Energy EE is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $331.17 million.

• Evertec EVTC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $179.61 million.

• Jazz Pharmaceuticals JAZZ is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $5.16 per share on revenue of $1.01 billion.

• Magnite MGNI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $160.32 million.

• National Storage NSA is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Orion Gr Hldgs ORN is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $191.31 million.

• Pennant Gr PNTG is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $136.43 million.

• Red Robin Gourmet Burgers RRGB is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.46 per share on revenue of $304.97 million.

• SunOpta STKL is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $172.08 million.

• IonQ IONQ is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $5.76 million.

• Marqeta MQ is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $110.65 million.

• Paramount Global PARAA is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $7.86 billion.

• Personalis PSNL is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.50 per share on revenue of $19.74 million.

• Service Properties Trust SVC is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• UMH Properties UMH is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Kinetik Holdings KNTK is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $379.87 million.

• C3.ai AI is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.28 per share on revenue of $76.14 million.

• ARC Document Solutions ARC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $67.62 million.

• Codexis CDXS is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $19.90 million.

• Salesforce CRM is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.26 per share on revenue of $9.23 billion.

• Digimarc DMRC is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.32 per share on revenue of $9.10 million.

• Goldman Sachs BDC GSBD is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $99.27 million.

• Marathon Digital Holdings MARA is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $143.28 million.

• Everspin Technologies MRAM is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $15.90 million.

• Paramount Global PARA is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.00 per share on revenue of $7.84 billion.

• Sinclair SBGI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $838.75 million.

• Silk Road Medical SILK is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.42 per share on revenue of $41.97 million.

• Stem STEM is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $258.43 million.

• US Physical Therapy USPH is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $150.27 million.

• WW International WW is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $206.91 million.

• Forward Air FWRD is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.98 per share on revenue of $407.76 million.

• Avient AVNT is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Inari Medical NARI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $131.79 million.

• ACRES Commercial Realty ACR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $19.60 million.

• Standard BioTools LAB is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Establishment Labs Hldgs ESTA is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.91 per share on revenue of $31.45 million.

• MagnaChip Semiconductor MX is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $52.47 million.

• Chemours CC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $1.32 billion.

• James River Gr Hldgs JRVR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $146.18 million.

• TaskUs TASK is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $226.49 million.

• AAON AAON is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $294.36 million.

• Equifax EFX is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Enerflex EFXT is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Invesco Semiconductors ETF PSI is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

