|Day Range7.000 - 7.340
|52 Wk Range4.900 - 21.030
|Open / Close7.000 / 7.050
|Float / Outstanding- / 118.264M
|Vol / Avg.11.267K / 288.291K
|Mkt Cap833.760M
|P/E-
|50d Avg. Price7.430
|Div / Yield (Forward)- / -%
|Payout Ratio-
|Total Float-
|EPS-1.059
Perfect Stock (NYSE: PERF) stock price, news, charts, stock research, profile.
You can purchase shares of Perfect (NYSE: PERF) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Perfect’s space includes: Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR), Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV), Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT), Pros Holdings (NYSE:PRO) and Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE).
The latest price target for Perfect (NYSE: PERF) was reported by Piper Sandler on Tuesday, December 6, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 7.00 expecting PERF to fall to within 12 months (a possible -0.71% downside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Perfect (NYSE: PERF) is $7.05 last updated December 23, 2022, 8:59 PM UTC.
There are no upcoming dividends for Perfect.
Perfect’s Q4 earnings are confirmed for Saturday, February 25, 2023.
There is no upcoming split for Perfect.
Perfect is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NYSE.