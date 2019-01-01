QQQ
Icahn Enterprises LP is a provider of diversified business services in the United States. The company operates its business through varied segments which include Investment, Automotive, Energy, Food Packaging, Metals, Real Estate, Pharma, and Home Fashion. Among these, the Energy segment derives maximum revenue from the company. Geographically, it generates maximum revenue from the United States.

Icahn Enterprises Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Icahn Enterprises (IEP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ: IEP) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Icahn Enterprises's (IEP) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Icahn Enterprises.

Q

What is the target price for Icahn Enterprises (IEP) stock?

A

The latest price target for Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ: IEP) was reported by UBS on August 29, 2019. The analyst firm set a price target for 55.00 expecting IEP to rise to within 12 months (a possible 0.55% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Icahn Enterprises (IEP)?

A

The stock price for Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ: IEP) is $54.7 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Icahn Enterprises (IEP) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $2.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 22, 2021 to stockholders of record on November 15, 2021.

Q

When is Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) reporting earnings?

A

Icahn Enterprises’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 6, 2022.

Q

Is Icahn Enterprises (IEP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Icahn Enterprises.

Q

What sector and industry does Icahn Enterprises (IEP) operate in?

A

Icahn Enterprises is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.