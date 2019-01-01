Intchains Group Ltd
(NASDAQ:ICG)
$6.98
-0.21[-2.92%]
At close: Jul 17
$7.00
0.0200[0.29%]
After Hours: 8:06AM EDT
Open6.680Close-
Vol / Avg.6.435K / 10.115KMkt Cap418.367M
Day Range6.680 - 7.03052 Wk Range5.810 - 11.740

Intchains Gr Stock (NASDAQ:ICG), Quotes and News Summary

Intchains Gr Stock (NASDAQ: ICG) stock price, news, charts, stock research, profile.

Open6.680Close-
Vol / Avg.6.435K / 10.115KMkt Cap418.367M
Day Range6.680 - 7.03052 Wk Range5.810 - 11.740
Lisa Levin - 2 hours ago
Lisa Levin - 5 hours ago
Lisa Levin - 6 days ago
Lisa Levin - Apr 24, 2023, 6:38AM
- Aug 2, 2010, 12:32PM
Globe Newswire - May 24, 2023, 7:00PM
Globe Newswire - May 19, 2023, 8:00AM
PRNewswire - Apr 18, 2023, 7:00PM
Globe Newswire - Apr 11, 2023, 8:00AM
Business Wire - Mar 20, 2023, 5:57PM
Globe Newswire - Mar 20, 2023, 12:40PM
Globe Newswire - Mar 15, 2023, 6:22PM
Full archive of press releases available on Benzinga Pro
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment

Earnings

see more
Q1 2023Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.020
REV3.789M
Q4 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.040
REV4.881M
Q

How do I buy Intchains Gr (ICG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Intchains Gr (NASDAQ: ICG) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Intchains Gr's (ICG) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Intchains Gr (ICG) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Intchains Gr

Q

Current Stock Price for Intchains Gr (ICG)?

A

The stock price for Intchains Gr (NASDAQ: ICG) is $6.98 last updated Today at July 17, 2023 at 7:38 PM UTC.

Q

Does Intchains Gr (ICG) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Intchains Gr.

Q

When is Intchains Gr (NASDAQ:ICG) reporting earnings?

A

Intchains Gr’s Q1 earnings are confirmed for Wednesday, May 24, 2023.

Q

Is Intchains Gr (ICG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Intchains Gr.

Q

What sector and industry does Intchains Gr (ICG) operate in?

A

Intchains Gr is in the Information Technology sector and Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.

Intchains Gr Stock (NASDAQ:ICG), Quotes and News Summary

Intchains Gr Stock (NASDAQ: ICG) stock price, news, charts, stock research, profile.

Open6.680Close-
Vol / Avg.6.435K / 10.115KMkt Cap418.367M
Day Range6.680 - 7.03052 Wk Range5.810 - 11.740
Lisa Levin - 2 hours ago
Lisa Levin - 5 hours ago
Lisa Levin - 6 days ago
Lisa Levin - Apr 24, 2023, 6:38AM
- Aug 2, 2010, 12:32PM
Globe Newswire - May 24, 2023, 7:00PM
Globe Newswire - May 19, 2023, 8:00AM
PRNewswire - Apr 18, 2023, 7:00PM
Globe Newswire - Apr 11, 2023, 8:00AM
Business Wire - Mar 20, 2023, 5:57PM
Globe Newswire - Mar 20, 2023, 12:40PM
Globe Newswire - Mar 15, 2023, 6:22PM
Full archive of press releases available on Benzinga Pro
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment

Earnings

see more
Q1 2023Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.020
REV3.789M
Q4 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.040
REV4.881M
Q

How do I buy Intchains Gr (ICG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Intchains Gr (NASDAQ: ICG) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Intchains Gr's (ICG) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Intchains Gr (ICG) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Intchains Gr

Q

Current Stock Price for Intchains Gr (ICG)?

A

The stock price for Intchains Gr (NASDAQ: ICG) is $6.98 last updated Today at July 17, 2023 at 7:38 PM UTC.

Q

Does Intchains Gr (ICG) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Intchains Gr.

Q

When is Intchains Gr (NASDAQ:ICG) reporting earnings?

A

Intchains Gr’s Q1 earnings are confirmed for Wednesday, May 24, 2023.

Q

Is Intchains Gr (ICG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Intchains Gr.

Q

What sector and industry does Intchains Gr (ICG) operate in?

A

Intchains Gr is in the Information Technology sector and Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.

Intchains Gr Stock (NASDAQ:ICG), Quotes and News Summary

Intchains Gr Stock (NASDAQ: ICG) stock price, news, charts, stock research, profile.

Open6.680Close-
Vol / Avg.6.435K / 10.115KMkt Cap418.367M
Day Range6.680 - 7.03052 Wk Range5.810 - 11.740
Lisa Levin - 2 hours ago
Lisa Levin - 5 hours ago
Lisa Levin - 6 days ago
Lisa Levin - Apr 24, 2023, 6:38AM
- Aug 2, 2010, 12:32PM
Globe Newswire - May 24, 2023, 7:00PM
Globe Newswire - May 19, 2023, 8:00AM
PRNewswire - Apr 18, 2023, 7:00PM
Globe Newswire - Apr 11, 2023, 8:00AM
Business Wire - Mar 20, 2023, 5:57PM
Globe Newswire - Mar 20, 2023, 12:40PM
Globe Newswire - Mar 15, 2023, 6:22PM
Full archive of press releases available on Benzinga Pro
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment

Earnings

see more
Q1 2023Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.020
REV3.789M
Q4 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.040
REV4.881M
Q

How do I buy Intchains Gr (ICG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Intchains Gr (NASDAQ: ICG) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Intchains Gr's (ICG) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Intchains Gr (ICG) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Intchains Gr

Q

Current Stock Price for Intchains Gr (ICG)?

A

The stock price for Intchains Gr (NASDAQ: ICG) is $6.98 last updated Today at July 17, 2023 at 7:38 PM UTC.

Q

Does Intchains Gr (ICG) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Intchains Gr.

Q

When is Intchains Gr (NASDAQ:ICG) reporting earnings?

A

Intchains Gr’s Q1 earnings are confirmed for Wednesday, May 24, 2023.

Q

Is Intchains Gr (ICG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Intchains Gr.

Q

What sector and industry does Intchains Gr (ICG) operate in?

A

Intchains Gr is in the Information Technology sector and Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.

Intchains Gr Stock (NASDAQ:ICG), Quotes and News Summary

Intchains Gr Stock (NASDAQ: ICG) stock price, news, charts, stock research, profile.

Open6.680Close-
Vol / Avg.6.435K / 10.115KMkt Cap418.367M
Day Range6.680 - 7.03052 Wk Range5.810 - 11.740
Lisa Levin - 2 hours ago
Lisa Levin - 5 hours ago
Lisa Levin - 6 days ago
Lisa Levin - Apr 24, 2023, 6:38AM
- Aug 2, 2010, 12:32PM
Globe Newswire - May 24, 2023, 7:00PM
Globe Newswire - May 19, 2023, 8:00AM
PRNewswire - Apr 18, 2023, 7:00PM
Globe Newswire - Apr 11, 2023, 8:00AM
Business Wire - Mar 20, 2023, 5:57PM
Globe Newswire - Mar 20, 2023, 12:40PM
Globe Newswire - Mar 15, 2023, 6:22PM
Full archive of press releases available on Benzinga Pro
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment

Earnings

see more
Q1 2023Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.020
REV3.789M
Q4 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.040
REV4.881M
Q

How do I buy Intchains Gr (ICG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Intchains Gr (NASDAQ: ICG) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Intchains Gr's (ICG) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Intchains Gr (ICG) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Intchains Gr

Q

Current Stock Price for Intchains Gr (ICG)?

A

The stock price for Intchains Gr (NASDAQ: ICG) is $6.98 last updated Today at July 17, 2023 at 7:38 PM UTC.

Q

Does Intchains Gr (ICG) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Intchains Gr.

Q

When is Intchains Gr (NASDAQ:ICG) reporting earnings?

A

Intchains Gr’s Q1 earnings are confirmed for Wednesday, May 24, 2023.

Q

Is Intchains Gr (ICG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Intchains Gr.

Q

What sector and industry does Intchains Gr (ICG) operate in?

A

Intchains Gr is in the Information Technology sector and Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.

Intchains Gr Stock (NASDAQ:ICG), Quotes and News Summary

Intchains Gr Stock (NASDAQ: ICG) stock price, news, charts, stock research, profile.

Open6.680Close-
Vol / Avg.6.435K / 10.115KMkt Cap418.367M
Day Range6.680 - 7.03052 Wk Range5.810 - 11.740
Lisa Levin - 2 hours ago
Lisa Levin - 5 hours ago
Lisa Levin - 6 days ago
Lisa Levin - Apr 24, 2023, 6:38AM
- Aug 2, 2010, 12:32PM
Globe Newswire - May 24, 2023, 7:00PM
Globe Newswire - May 19, 2023, 8:00AM
PRNewswire - Apr 18, 2023, 7:00PM
Globe Newswire - Apr 11, 2023, 8:00AM
Business Wire - Mar 20, 2023, 5:57PM
Globe Newswire - Mar 20, 2023, 12:40PM
Globe Newswire - Mar 15, 2023, 6:22PM
Full archive of press releases available on Benzinga Pro
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment

Earnings

see more
Q1 2023Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.020
REV3.789M
Q4 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.040
REV4.881M
Q

How do I buy Intchains Gr (ICG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Intchains Gr (NASDAQ: ICG) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Intchains Gr's (ICG) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Intchains Gr (ICG) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Intchains Gr

Q

Current Stock Price for Intchains Gr (ICG)?

A

The stock price for Intchains Gr (NASDAQ: ICG) is $6.98 last updated Today at July 17, 2023 at 7:38 PM UTC.

Q

Does Intchains Gr (ICG) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Intchains Gr.

Q

When is Intchains Gr (NASDAQ:ICG) reporting earnings?

A

Intchains Gr’s Q1 earnings are confirmed for Wednesday, May 24, 2023.

Q

Is Intchains Gr (ICG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Intchains Gr.

Q

What sector and industry does Intchains Gr (ICG) operate in?

A

Intchains Gr is in the Information Technology sector and Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.

Intchains Gr Stock (NASDAQ:ICG), Quotes and News Summary

Intchains Gr Stock (NASDAQ: ICG) stock price, news, charts, stock research, profile.

Open6.680Close-
Vol / Avg.6.435K / 10.115KMkt Cap418.367M
Day Range6.680 - 7.03052 Wk Range5.810 - 11.740
Lisa Levin - 2 hours ago
Lisa Levin - 5 hours ago
Lisa Levin - 6 days ago
Lisa Levin - Apr 24, 2023, 6:38AM
- Aug 2, 2010, 12:32PM
Globe Newswire - May 24, 2023, 7:00PM
Globe Newswire - May 19, 2023, 8:00AM
PRNewswire - Apr 18, 2023, 7:00PM
Globe Newswire - Apr 11, 2023, 8:00AM
Business Wire - Mar 20, 2023, 5:57PM
Globe Newswire - Mar 20, 2023, 12:40PM
Globe Newswire - Mar 15, 2023, 6:22PM
Full archive of press releases available on Benzinga Pro
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment

Earnings

see more
Q1 2023Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.020
REV3.789M
Q4 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.040
REV4.881M
Q

How do I buy Intchains Gr (ICG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Intchains Gr (NASDAQ: ICG) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Intchains Gr's (ICG) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Intchains Gr (ICG) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Intchains Gr

Q

Current Stock Price for Intchains Gr (ICG)?

A

The stock price for Intchains Gr (NASDAQ: ICG) is $6.98 last updated Today at July 17, 2023 at 7:38 PM UTC.

Q

Does Intchains Gr (ICG) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Intchains Gr.

Q

When is Intchains Gr (NASDAQ:ICG) reporting earnings?

A

Intchains Gr’s Q1 earnings are confirmed for Wednesday, May 24, 2023.

Q

Is Intchains Gr (ICG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Intchains Gr.

Q

What sector and industry does Intchains Gr (ICG) operate in?

A

Intchains Gr is in the Information Technology sector and Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.

Intchains Gr Stock (NASDAQ:ICG), Quotes and News Summary

Intchains Gr Stock (NASDAQ: ICG) stock price, news, charts, stock research, profile.

Open6.680Close-
Vol / Avg.6.435K / 10.115KMkt Cap418.367M
Day Range6.680 - 7.03052 Wk Range5.810 - 11.740
Lisa Levin - 2 hours ago
Lisa Levin - 5 hours ago
Lisa Levin - 6 days ago
Lisa Levin - Apr 24, 2023, 6:38AM
- Aug 2, 2010, 12:32PM
Globe Newswire - May 24, 2023, 7:00PM
Globe Newswire - May 19, 2023, 8:00AM
PRNewswire - Apr 18, 2023, 7:00PM
Globe Newswire - Apr 11, 2023, 8:00AM
Business Wire - Mar 20, 2023, 5:57PM
Globe Newswire - Mar 20, 2023, 12:40PM
Globe Newswire - Mar 15, 2023, 6:22PM
Full archive of press releases available on Benzinga Pro
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment

Earnings

see more
Q1 2023Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.020
REV3.789M
Q4 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.040
REV4.881M
Q

How do I buy Intchains Gr (ICG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Intchains Gr (NASDAQ: ICG) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Intchains Gr's (ICG) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Intchains Gr (ICG) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Intchains Gr

Q

Current Stock Price for Intchains Gr (ICG)?

A

The stock price for Intchains Gr (NASDAQ: ICG) is $6.98 last updated Today at July 17, 2023 at 7:38 PM UTC.

Q

Does Intchains Gr (ICG) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Intchains Gr.

Q

When is Intchains Gr (NASDAQ:ICG) reporting earnings?

A

Intchains Gr’s Q1 earnings are confirmed for Wednesday, May 24, 2023.

Q

Is Intchains Gr (ICG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Intchains Gr.

Q

What sector and industry does Intchains Gr (ICG) operate in?

A

Intchains Gr is in the Information Technology sector and Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.

Intchains Gr Stock (NASDAQ:ICG), Quotes and News Summary

Intchains Gr Stock (NASDAQ: ICG) stock price, news, charts, stock research, profile.

Open6.680Close-
Vol / Avg.6.435K / 10.115KMkt Cap418.367M
Day Range6.680 - 7.03052 Wk Range5.810 - 11.740
Lisa Levin - 2 hours ago
Lisa Levin - 5 hours ago
Lisa Levin - 6 days ago
Lisa Levin - Apr 24, 2023, 6:38AM
- Aug 2, 2010, 12:32PM
Globe Newswire - May 24, 2023, 7:00PM
Globe Newswire - May 19, 2023, 8:00AM
PRNewswire - Apr 18, 2023, 7:00PM
Globe Newswire - Apr 11, 2023, 8:00AM
Business Wire - Mar 20, 2023, 5:57PM
Globe Newswire - Mar 20, 2023, 12:40PM
Globe Newswire - Mar 15, 2023, 6:22PM
Full archive of press releases available on Benzinga Pro
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment

Earnings

see more
Q1 2023Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.020
REV3.789M
Q4 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.040
REV4.881M
Q

How do I buy Intchains Gr (ICG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Intchains Gr (NASDAQ: ICG) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Intchains Gr's (ICG) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Intchains Gr (ICG) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Intchains Gr

Q

Current Stock Price for Intchains Gr (ICG)?

A

The stock price for Intchains Gr (NASDAQ: ICG) is $6.98 last updated Today at July 17, 2023 at 7:38 PM UTC.

Q

Does Intchains Gr (ICG) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Intchains Gr.

Q

When is Intchains Gr (NASDAQ:ICG) reporting earnings?

A

Intchains Gr’s Q1 earnings are confirmed for Wednesday, May 24, 2023.

Q

Is Intchains Gr (ICG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Intchains Gr.

Q

What sector and industry does Intchains Gr (ICG) operate in?

A

Intchains Gr is in the Information Technology sector and Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.

Intchains Gr Stock (NASDAQ:ICG), Quotes and News Summary

Intchains Gr Stock (NASDAQ: ICG) stock price, news, charts, stock research, profile.

Open6.680Close-
Vol / Avg.6.435K / 10.115KMkt Cap418.367M
Day Range6.680 - 7.03052 Wk Range5.810 - 11.740
Lisa Levin - 2 hours ago
Lisa Levin - 5 hours ago
Lisa Levin - 6 days ago
Lisa Levin - Apr 24, 2023, 6:38AM
- Aug 2, 2010, 12:32PM
Globe Newswire - May 24, 2023, 7:00PM
Globe Newswire - May 19, 2023, 8:00AM
PRNewswire - Apr 18, 2023, 7:00PM
Globe Newswire - Apr 11, 2023, 8:00AM
Business Wire - Mar 20, 2023, 5:57PM
Globe Newswire - Mar 20, 2023, 12:40PM
Globe Newswire - Mar 15, 2023, 6:22PM
Full archive of press releases available on Benzinga Pro
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment

Earnings

see more
Q1 2023Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.020
REV3.789M
Q4 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.040
REV4.881M
Q

How do I buy Intchains Gr (ICG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Intchains Gr (NASDAQ: ICG) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Intchains Gr's (ICG) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Intchains Gr (ICG) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Intchains Gr

Q

Current Stock Price for Intchains Gr (ICG)?

A

The stock price for Intchains Gr (NASDAQ: ICG) is $6.98 last updated Today at July 17, 2023 at 7:38 PM UTC.

Q

Does Intchains Gr (ICG) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Intchains Gr.

Q

When is Intchains Gr (NASDAQ:ICG) reporting earnings?

A

Intchains Gr’s Q1 earnings are confirmed for Wednesday, May 24, 2023.

Q

Is Intchains Gr (ICG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Intchains Gr.

Q

What sector and industry does Intchains Gr (ICG) operate in?

A

Intchains Gr is in the Information Technology sector and Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved