QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
22.33 - 23.42
Vol / Avg.
48.5K/127K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
18.43 - 51.49
Mkt Cap
979M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
22.58
P/E
-
EPS
-0.69
Shares
43.8M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 8, 2022, 6:23AM
Benzinga - Jan 26, 2022, 9:11AM
Benzinga - Jan 26, 2022, 7:17AM
Benzinga - Dec 6, 2021, 11:50AM
Benzinga - Dec 6, 2021, 7:08AM
Benzinga - Nov 10, 2021, 7:30AM
Benzinga - Nov 9, 2021, 8:46AM
Benzinga - Oct 20, 2021, 4:59AM
Benzinga - Oct 18, 2021, 7:38AM
Benzinga - Sep 23, 2021, 7:36AM
Benzinga - Sep 20, 2021, 7:02AM
Benzinga - Sep 8, 2021, 7:08AM
Benzinga - Aug 24, 2021, 9:23AM
Benzinga - Aug 24, 2021, 7:07AM
Benzinga - Aug 11, 2021, 7:29AM
Benzinga - Jun 4, 2021, 9:14AM
Benzinga - May 18, 2021, 4:10PM
load more
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
Immunocore Holdings PLC is a late-stage biotechnology company engaged in the development of a novel class of TCR bispecific immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious and autoimmune diseases. Its geographical segments are the United Kingdom and the United States, of which the majority of its revenue comes from the United States.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-11
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-24
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Immunocore Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Immunocore Holdings (IMCR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Immunocore Holdings (NASDAQ: IMCR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Immunocore Holdings's (IMCR) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Immunocore Holdings (IMCR) stock?

A

The latest price target for Immunocore Holdings (NASDAQ: IMCR) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on February 8, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 80.00 expecting IMCR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 258.26% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Immunocore Holdings (IMCR)?

A

The stock price for Immunocore Holdings (NASDAQ: IMCR) is $22.33 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Immunocore Holdings (IMCR) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Immunocore Holdings.

Q

When is Immunocore Holdings (NASDAQ:IMCR) reporting earnings?

A

Immunocore Holdings’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 11, 2022.

Q

Is Immunocore Holdings (IMCR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Immunocore Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Immunocore Holdings (IMCR) operate in?

A

Immunocore Holdings is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.