You can purchase shares of Immunocore Holdings (NASDAQ: IMCR) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Immunocore Holdings’s space includes: Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR), Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX), Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX), Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) and AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB).
The latest price target for Immunocore Holdings (NASDAQ: IMCR) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on February 8, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 80.00 expecting IMCR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 258.26% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Immunocore Holdings (NASDAQ: IMCR) is $22.33 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Immunocore Holdings.
Immunocore Holdings’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 11, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Immunocore Holdings.
Immunocore Holdings is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.