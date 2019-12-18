Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday
Before 10 a.m. ET on Wednesday, 234 companies hit new 52-week highs.
Things to Consider:
- Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE: BABA) was the company with the largest market cap to set a new 52-week high.
- Syntec Biofuel (OTC: SYBF) was the smallest company when considering market cap to set a new 52-week high
- Global Payments (NYSE: GPN) made the biggest move downwards of the group, plummetting 7.7% shortly after reaching its 52-week high.
Here are all the stocks that set new 52-week highs during the first half-hour of trading on Wednesday:
- Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE: BABA) stock set a new 52-week high of $209.19 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.56%.
- Roche Holding (OTC: RHHVF) shares set a new 52-week high of $38.88 on Wednesday, moving up 0.49%.
- Roche Holding (OTC: RHHBY) stock made a new 52-week high of $311.44 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.29% for the day.
- Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE) shares set a new yearly high of $325.30 this morning. The stock was up 0.75% on the session.
- Nike (NYSE: NKE) shares set a new yearly high of $100.19 this morning. The stock was up 0.36% on the session.
- NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) shares were up 0.91% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $229.55.
- ASML Holding (OTC: ASMLF) shares were flat% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $294.87.
- NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE) shares hit a new 52-week high of $240.94. The stock traded down 0.28% on the session.
- Industria De Diseno (OTC: IDEXF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $34.39. The stock traded up 0.17% on the session.
- Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE: GS) shares hit a yearly high of $232.12. The stock traded down 0.29% on the session.
- Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG) shares were down 0.16% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $596.04.
- Target (NYSE: TGT) shares set a new yearly high of $128.93 this morning. The stock was down 0.08% on the session.
- Lukoil (OTC: LUKOY) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $100.07 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.08%.
- Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares reached a new 52-week high of $385.51 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.78%.
- Allergan (NYSE: AGN) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $190.93 with a daily change of down 0.3%.
- Zurich Insurance Group (OTC: ZURVY) shares hit a yearly high of $40.97. The stock traded up 0.2% on the session.
- Marsh & McLennan (NYSE: MMC) shares broke to $112.37 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.28%.
- Global Payments (NYSE: GPN) shares set a new yearly high of $182.14 this morning. The stock was up 0.94% on the session.
- Las Vegas Sands (NYSE: LVS) shares set a new yearly high of $69.75 this morning. The stock was up 0.41% on the session.
- MetLife (NYSE: MET) shares broke to $51.21 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.07%.
- Sysco (NYSE: SYY) stock made a new 52-week high of $84.66 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.06% for the day.
- Lam Research (NASDAQ: LRCX) shares broke to $291.50 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 1.02%.
- Humana (NYSE: HUM) shares set a new yearly high of $370.92 this morning. The stock was up 1.43% on the session.
- VF (NYSE: VFC) shares were up 0.64% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $95.25.
- Thomson Reuters (NYSE: TRI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $73.11 with a daily change of down 0.4%.
- Credit Suisse Group (OTC: CSGKF) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $13.70. Shares traded up 0.51%.
- Credit Suisse Group (NYSE: CS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $13.68. The stock traded up 0.37% on the session.
- Sirius XM Holdings (NASDAQ: SIRI) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $7.01. Shares traded up 0.72%.
- Swiss Re (OTC: SSREY) stock made a new 52-week high of $27.91 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.65% for the day.
- Experian (OTC: EXPGF) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $33.27. Shares traded up 2.9%.
- IHS Markit (NYSE: INFO) shares were down 0.33% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $75.54 for a change of down 0.33%.
- Surgutneftegas (OTC: SGTZY) shares were up 0.39% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $7.72.
- Southern Copper (NYSE: SCCO) shares were up 0.6% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $42.45.
- Givaudan (OTC: GVDNY) shares were up 0.9% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $60.73 for a change of up 0.9%.
- Swisscom (OTC: SCMWY) shares hit a yearly high of $53.12. The stock traded up 0.45% on the session.
- TAL Education (NYSE: TAL) stock set a new 52-week high of $46.97 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.88%.
- Societe Generale (OTC: SCGLY) shares set a new 52-week high of $6.90 on Wednesday, moving up 0.38%.
- Societe Generale (OTC: SCGLF) shares broke to $34.53 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.44%.
- Anglo American Platinum (OTC: ANGPY) shares were up 1.56% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $16.10.
- ResMed (NYSE: RMD) shares hit a yearly high of $156.88. The stock traded down 0.5% on the session.
- Best Buy Co (NYSE: BBY) stock hit a yearly high price of $86.87. The stock was up 1.02% for the day.
- Sika (OTC: SXYAY) shares set a new 52-week high of $18.40 on Wednesday, moving up 1.94%.
- Adyen (OTC: ADYEY) stock hit a yearly high price of $16.35. The stock was up 1.56% for the day.
- New Oriental Education (NYSE: EDU) stock set a new 52-week high of $125.47 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.55%.
- Akzo Nobel (OTC: AKZOF) shares were up 3.4% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $99.55 for a change of up 3.4%.
- First Republic Bank (NYSE: FRC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $117.60 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.37%.
- Apollo Global Management (NYSE: APO) shares set a new 52-week high of $46.93 on Wednesday, moving up 1.25%.
- MGM Resorts Intl (NYSE: MGM) stock made a new 52-week high of $33.19 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.23% for the day.
- BB Seguridade (OTC: BBSEY) shares set a new 52-week high of $9.30 on Wednesday, moving up 0.43%.
- Groupe Bruxelles Lambert (OTC: GBLBF) shares broke to $105.00 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.84%.
- Epiroc (OTC: EPOKY) shares were up 0.08% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $12.52.
- Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE: PSXP) shares were up 0.44% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $59.96.
- WuXi Biologics (Cayman) (OTC: WXXWY) shares hit a yearly high of $25.36. The stock traded up 1.55% on the session.
- Leidos Holdings (NYSE: LDOS) shares set a new yearly high of $93.39 this morning. The stock was up 4.64% on the session.
- Brown & Brown (NYSE: BRO) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $39.59. Shares traded down 0.19%.
- Everest Re Group (NYSE: RE) shares hit a yearly high of $279.87. The stock traded down 0.37% on the session.
- SEI Investments (NASDAQ: SEIC) stock set a new 52-week high of $66.90 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.1%.
- Advantest (OTC: ATEYY) shares hit $53.70 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.01%.
- Carlyle Group (NASDAQ: CG) shares were up 0.78% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $31.06 for a change of up 0.78%.
- Fortune Brands Home (NYSE: FBHS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $66.10 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.86%.
- China Oilfield Services (OTC: CHOLF) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $1.46. Shares traded up 5.04%.
- Smiths Group (OTC: SMGKF) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $22.10. Shares traded up 6.25%.
- ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ: ON) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $23.66 with a daily change of up 0.23%.
- Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ: CZR) shares were up 0.22% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $13.40.
- Mobile TeleSystems (NYSE: MBT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $10.03. The stock traded up 0.91% on the session.
- Tim Participacoes (NYSE: TSU) shares hit $18.15 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.08%.
- Vipshop Holdings (NYSE: VIPS) stock made a new 52-week high of $14.35 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.35% for the day.
- Prada (OTC: PRDSY) stock made a new 52-week high of $7.56 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.8% for the day.
- Voya Financial (NYSE: VOYA) shares set a new 52-week high of $62.32 on Wednesday, moving up 7.27%.
- Ceridian HCM Holding (NYSE: CDAY) shares hit a yearly high of $63.93. The stock traded up 0.63% on the session.
- GDS Holdings (NASDAQ: GDS) shares were up 1.39% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $50.64.
- Logitech International (NASDAQ: LOGI) shares were up 0.19% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $46.24.
- LPL Financial Holdings (NASDAQ: LPLA) shares hit a yearly high of $94.70. The stock traded down 0.05% on the session.
- Gardner Denver Holdings (NYSE: GDI) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $36.42. Shares traded down 0.32%.
- Zoomlion Heavy Industry (OTC: ZLIOF) shares were up 5.33% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $0.79 for a change of up 5.33%.
- Impala Platinum Holdings (OTC: IMPUY) shares hit a yearly high of $10.26. The stock traded up 2.69% on the session.
- Flex (NASDAQ: FLEX) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $12.70. Shares traded down 0.12%.
- Skechers USA (NYSE: SKX) shares hit $42.24 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 3.57%.
- CACI International (NYSE: CACI) shares hit a yearly high of $244.00. The stock traded up 0.28% on the session.
- Popular (NASDAQ: BPOP) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $59.57 with a daily change of up 0.15%.
- Globus Medical (NYSE: GMED) stock made a new 52-week high of $59.24 Wednesday. The stock was down 0.08% for the day.
- EchoStar (NASDAQ: SATS) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $44.87. Shares traded up 0.24%.
- GSX Techedu (NYSE: GSX) shares set a new yearly high of $20.92 this morning. The stock was up 1.01% on the session.
- Cia Paranaense De Energia (NYSE: ELP) stock made a new 52-week high of $16.36 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.56% for the day.
- Greek Organisation (OTC: GRKZF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $13.21 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 3.23%.
- Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ: CRUS) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $78.48 with a daily change of down 0.33%.
- F N B (NYSE: FNB) shares hit a new 52-week high of $12.84. The stock traded down 0.12% on the session.
- UniFirst (NYSE: UNF) shares were up 0.06% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $214.35.
- Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ: GBCI) shares broke to $46.02 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.35%.
- Chimera Investment (NYSE: CIM) shares reached a new 52-week high of $20.87 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.14%.
- Two Harbors Investment (NYSE: TWO) shares set a new 52-week high of $14.97 on Wednesday, moving up 0.3%.
- Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MRTX) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $117.78 with a daily change of down 1.51%.
- JGC Holdings (OTC: JGCCY) stock made a new 52-week high of $33.07 Wednesday. The stock was up 1.24% for the day.
- First Hawaiian (NASDAQ: FHB) shares were down 0.61% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $29.47.
- Community Bank System (NYSE: CBU) shares reached a new 52-week high of $70.78 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.21%.
- Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ: ERI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $56.91 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.09%.
- MFA Financial (NYSE: MFA) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $7.90 with a daily change of down 0.7%.
- Tegna (NYSE: TGNA) stock hit a yearly high price of $16.59. The stock was up 1.49% for the day.
- Darling Ingredients (NYSE: DAR) shares set a new 52-week high of $27.16 on Wednesday, moving down 0.92%.
- Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB) shares broke to $18.71 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.62%.
- Boyd Group Income (OTC: BFGIF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $159.58 on Wednesday morning, moving up 3.8%.
- SkyWest (NASDAQ: SKYW) shares hit $64.75 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.9%.
- Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ: COLB) shares hit a new 52-week high of $40.98. The stock traded up 0.44% on the session.
- Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ: IOVA) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $28.35 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.7%.
- South State (NASDAQ: SSB) shares hit $87.44 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.12%.
- Tenet Healthcare (NYSE: THC) shares hit $38.57 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.55%.
- Crocs (NASDAQ: CROX) shares were up 2.0% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $39.14 for a change of up 2.0%.
- NeoGenomics (NASDAQ: NEO) stock made a new 52-week high of $27.24 Wednesday. The stock was up 3.97% for the day.
- Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ: XLRN) shares hit $52.50 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.1%.
- Stantec (NYSE: STN) shares set a new yearly high of $28.24 this morning. The stock was up 0.07% on the session.
- Diodes (NASDAQ: DIOD) shares reached a new 52-week high of $51.80 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.23%.
- TechnoPro Holdings (OTC: TCCPY) shares hit a new 52-week high of $14.42. The stock traded up 0.56% on the session.
- Steelcase (NYSE: SCS) shares were up 18.58% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $21.60.
- Towne Bank (NASDAQ: TOWN) shares reached a new 52-week high of $29.00 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.33%.
- Calamos Strategic Total (NASDAQ: CSQ) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $13.46. Shares traded up 0.37%.
- BancFirst (NASDAQ: BANF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $63.17 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.22%.
- Servisfirst Bancshares (NASDAQ: SFBS) shares reached a new 52-week high of $38.46 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.18%.
- Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ: EPAY) stock hit a yearly high price of $53.45. The stock was up 0.34% for the day.
- Westamerica Banc (NASDAQ: WABC) stock set a new 52-week high of $68.44 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.09%.
- NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ: NBTB) shares hit a new 52-week high of $41.40. The stock traded up 0.07% on the session.
- JELD-WEN Holding (NYSE: JELD) shares hit a yearly high of $24.34. The stock traded up 0.21% on the session.
- Heartland Financial (NASDAQ: HTLF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $49.97 with a daily change of down 0.67%.
- Badger Meter (NYSE: BMI) shares were down 0.9% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $64.84.
- American Woodmark (NASDAQ: AMWD) shares were down 1.16% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $108.80 for a change of down 1.16%.
- Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: MNTA) shares hit $18.83 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.46%.
- Park National (AMEX: PRK) shares set a new 52-week high of $104.85 on Wednesday, moving down 0.06%.
- FormFactor (NASDAQ: FORM) shares hit a new 52-week high of $25.82. The stock traded down 0.41% on the session.
- New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ: NYMT) shares were up 0.31% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $6.45 for a change of up 0.31%.
- Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: IRWD) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $13.10 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.15%.
- First Busey (NASDAQ: BUSE) shares were down 0.41% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $28.00.
- Seacoast Banking (NASDAQ: SBCF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $31.00 with a daily change of down 0.08%.
- Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ: RCII) shares hit a new 52-week high of $28.66. The stock traded up 1.38% on the session.
- Scatec Solar (OTC: STECF) shares were up 1.83% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $12.22.
- Ping Identity Holding (NYSE: PING) shares hit a yearly high of $23.07. The stock traded up 1.66% on the session.
- 1st Source (NASDAQ: SRCE) stock set a new 52-week high of $53.42 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.36%.
- Veritex Holdings (NASDAQ: VBTX) stock set a new 52-week high of $28.99 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.07%.
- Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ: SASR) shares were down 0.15% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $37.17.
- Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ: BRKL) shares hit a new 52-week high of $16.96. The stock traded down 0.09% on the session.
- Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ: LKFN) shares were down 0.12% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $49.56.
- Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ: SBSI) shares were up 0.55% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $37.50 for a change of up 0.55%.
- Enterprise Finl Servs (NASDAQ: EFSC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $47.26 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.15%.
- Infinera (NASDAQ: INFN) shares hit $7.65 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 1.91%.
- Enviva Partners (NYSE: EVA) stock made a new 52-week high of $36.59 Wednesday. The stock was down 0.06% for the day.
- First Bancorp (NASDAQ: FBNC) shares were down 0.27% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $41.07.
- S4 Capital (OTC: SCPPF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $2.41 on Wednesday morning, moving flat%.
- Editas Medicine (NASDAQ: EDIT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $31.83 with a daily change of up 1.64%.
- Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ: EBSB) stock made a new 52-week high of $20.83 Wednesday. The stock was down 0.72% for the day.
- Cargojet (OTC: CGJTF) shares hit a yearly high of $80.00. The stock traded flat% on the session.
- Model N (NYSE: MODN) shares were up 0.68% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $34.93 for a change of up 0.68%.
- Chorus Aviation (OTC: CHRRF) stock hit a yearly high price of $6.30. The stock was up 3.09% for the day.
- Opus Bank (NASDAQ: OPB) shares were down 0.49% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $26.53.
- Ingles Markets (NASDAQ: IMKTA) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $46.57 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.5%.
- German American (NASDAQ: GABC) stock set a new 52-week high of $35.39 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.08%.
- ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ: CNOB) stock made a new 52-week high of $26.50 Wednesday. The stock was flat% for the day.
- Carolina Financial (NASDAQ: CARO) stock set a new 52-week high of $43.34 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.62%.
- Hanger (NYSE: HNGR) shares were up 1.55% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $27.18.
- Trustco Bank (NASDAQ: TRST) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $9.06. Shares traded up 0.5%.
- Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ: NFBK) shares hit $17.45 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.14%.
- Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ: LBAI) shares broke to $17.36 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of flat%.
- Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ: OBNK) shares were down 1.1% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $37.60 for a change of down 1.1%.
- Adecoagro (NYSE: AGRO) shares set a new yearly high of $8.21 this morning. The stock was up 0.37% on the session.
- Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ: CTBI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $47.24 with a daily change of down 0.12%.
- First Foundation (NASDAQ: FFWM) shares hit a yearly high of $17.35. The stock traded up 0.29% on the session.
- Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE: PPR) shares set a new yearly high of $4.96 this morning. The stock was up 0.2% on the session.
- AudioCodes (NASDAQ: AUDC) shares were down 0.1% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $26.00.
- BellRing Brands (NYSE: BRBR) shares set a new 52-week high of $21.96 on Wednesday, moving up 0.83%.
- Cohu (NASDAQ: COHU) shares hit a new 52-week high of $21.31. The stock traded down 0.68% on the session.
- Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ: MSBI) shares broke to $29.30 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.51%.
- Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ: PEBO) shares hit a new 52-week high of $34.56. The stock traded up 0.15% on the session.
- QCR Holdings (NASDAQ: QCRH) shares hit $43.84 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.76%.
- The Bancorp (NASDAQ: TBBK) shares set a new yearly high of $13.39 this morning. The stock was flat% on the session.
- Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ: MBWM) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $37.30. Shares traded down 0.24%.
- York Water (NASDAQ: YORW) stock made a new 52-week high of $46.81 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.02% for the day.
- Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ: WSBF) stock set a new 52-week high of $19.39 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.03%.
- Barings BDC (NYSE: BBDC) shares broke to $10.51 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.29%.
- Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ: CCBG) shares set a new 52-week high of $30.88 on Wednesday, moving down 0.62%.
- Arrow Global Group (OTC: ARWGF) shares hit $3.46 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of flat%.
- Blackrock Floating Rate (NYSE: FRA) shares were up 0.34% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $13.26.
- Ares Commercial Real (NYSE: ACRE) shares were down 0.53% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $16.00.
- Oportun Financial (NASDAQ: OPRT) shares hit $21.89 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.28%.
- Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ: GAIN) stock set a new 52-week high of $15.30 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.2%.
- Alphatec Holdings (NASDAQ: ATEC) shares were down 1.57% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $7.73 for a change of down 1.57%.
- Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ: BSRR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $29.48 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.68%.
- Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ: FMNB) stock set a new 52-week high of $16.49 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.31%.
- Lawson Products (NASDAQ: LAWS) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $54.80 with a daily change of up 2.5%.
- West Bancorp (NASDAQ: WTBA) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $25.38. Shares traded up 0.51%.
- Southern National Bancorp (NASDAQ: SONA) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $16.75 with a daily change of flat%.
- Peoples Financial Servs (NASDAQ: PFIS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $52.06. The stock traded up 0.42% on the session.
- Nuveen Global High Income (NYSE: JGH) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $16.22 with a daily change of up 0.37%.
- Columbia Seligman (NYSE: STK) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $23.78. Shares traded up 0.09%.
- First Bancorp (NASDAQ: FNLC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $30.60 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.89%.
- Central Valley Community (NASDAQ: CVCY) stock made a new 52-week high of $21.91 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.37% for the day.
- Nuveen Select Tax Free (NYSE: NXP) shares hit a new 52-week high of $16.71. The stock traded up 0.84% on the session.
- Stereotaxis (AMEX: STXS) shares were up 3.13% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $4.86 for a change of up 3.13%.
- Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ: CPLP) stock hit a yearly high price of $12.15. The stock was up 4.14% for the day.
- CHINA FUND (NYSE: CHN) shares were up 0.55% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $22.05.
- Norwood Financial (NASDAQ: NWFL) stock hit a yearly high price of $39.20. The stock was down 0.13% for the day.
- Bank7 (NASDAQ: BSVN) shares broke to $19.39 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.99%.
- Brookfield Global Listed (NYSE: INF) shares hit a yearly high of $14.17. The stock traded up 0.21% on the session.
- Delta Apparel (AMEX: DLA) shares broke to $29.89 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.61%.
- Credit Suisse Asset Mgmt (AMEX: CIK) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $3.27. Shares traded up 0.45%.
- Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: MIRM) stock hit a yearly high price of $22.45. The stock was up 39.38% for the day.
- Taiwan Fund (NYSE: TWN) stock hit a yearly high price of $21.96. The stock was up 1.14% for the day.
- Aspen Aerogels (NYSE: ASPN) shares broke to $8.45 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.08%.
- Intevac (NASDAQ: IVAC) shares were up 0.44% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $7.00 for a change of up 0.44%.
- Condor Hospitality Trust (AMEX: CDOR) shares reached a new 52-week high of $11.20 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.22%.
- Abivax (OTC: AAVXF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $20.50 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 8.75%.
- Western Asset Corporate (NYSE: TLI) shares broke to $9.97 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.61%.
- Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NLTX) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $9.83. Shares traded up 20.39%.
- Mastech Digital (AMEX: MHH) shares broke to $10.91 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 4.24%.
- kneat.com (OTC: FBAYF) stock set a new 52-week high of $1.93 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.76%.
- Innovative Solutions (NASDAQ: ISSC) stock made a new 52-week high of $6.64 Wednesday. The stock was down 0.79% for the day.
- Lion One Metals (OTC: LOMLF) shares set a new 52-week high of $1.03 on Wednesday, moving flat%.
- Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ: MGYR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $13.00 with a daily change of up 3.96%.
- Firan Technology Group (OTC: FTGFF) shares were flat% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $2.95.
- InsCorp (OTC: IBTN) shares set a new yearly high of $18.00 this morning. The stock was up 1.41% on the session.
- State Bank (OTC: SBAZ) shares set a new 52-week high of $18.58 on Wednesday, moving up 0.22%.
- Century Financial (OTC: CYFL) shares hit $23.25 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 4.44%.
- Balmoral Resources (OTC: BALMF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $0.29 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.28%.
- First Community Corp Tn (OTC: FCCT) stock hit a yearly high price of $7.25. The stock was up 7.25% for the day.
- Viewtran Group (OTC: VIEWF) stock made a new 52-week high of $0.01 Wednesday. The stock was up 400.0% for the day.
- Azimut Exploration (OTC: AZMTF) stock set a new 52-week high of $0.42 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 7.7%.
- Rivex Technology (OTC: RIVX) shares were up 3.19% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $8.72.
- Hannover House (OTC: HHSE) shares hit $0.02 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.53%.
- NTM Gold (OTC: NMGNF) shares hit $0.05 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 5.5%.
- Security Devices Intl (OTC: SDEV) shares set a new 52-week high of $0.20 on Wednesday, moving up 1.75%.
- CR2 Empreendimentos (OTC: CREIY) shares hit a yearly high of $35.25. The stock traded up 10.75% on the session.
- Texas Mineral Resources (OTC: TMRC) shares hit $0.76 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.21%.
- Deer Consumer Products (OTC: DEER) shares hit a new 52-week high of $0.01. The stock traded up 17.65% on the session.
- Africa Growth (NYSE: AFGC) shares hit $26.25 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.69%.
- Fortitude Group (OTC: FRTD) shares set a new yearly high of $0.0015 this morning. The stock was up 400.0% on the session.
- Northern Star Financial (OTC: NSBK) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $0.25 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 400.0%.
- Public Management (OTC: PCMC) stock hit a yearly high price of $0.07. The stock was flat% for the day.
- Syntec Biofuel (OTC: SYBF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $0.01 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 150.0%.
Trust Benzinga for further updates on these and other equities. If these companies continues to break to new levels, Benzinga will keep traders updated.
