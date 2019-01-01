QQQ
Range
39.26 - 39.37
Vol / Avg.
0.9K/1.3K
Div / Yield
0.48/1.25%
52 Wk
31.71 - 49.6
Mkt Cap
36.2B
Payout Ratio
44.72
Open
39.37
P/E
36.7
EPS
0
Shares
922.1M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Professional Services
Experian is one of the leading credit bureaus in North America and the United Kingdom, providing the consumer information that is the basis for granting credit. The company also provides decision analytics, marketing data, and direct-to-consumer credit products. About one fourth of the company's revenue is generated outside North America and the United Kingdom, primarily in Latin America and Asia.

Experian Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Experian (EXPGF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Experian (OTCQX: EXPGF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Experian's (EXPGF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Experian.

Q

What is the target price for Experian (EXPGF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Experian

Q

Current Stock Price for Experian (EXPGF)?

A

The stock price for Experian (OTCQX: EXPGF) is $39.255 last updated Today at 7:12:08 PM.

Q

Does Experian (EXPGF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Experian.

Q

When is Experian (OTCQX:EXPGF) reporting earnings?

A

Experian does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Experian (EXPGF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Experian.

Q

What sector and industry does Experian (EXPGF) operate in?

A

Experian is in the Industrials sector and Professional Services industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.