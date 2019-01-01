QQQ
Range
78.5 - 79.31
Vol / Avg.
15.4K/11K
Div / Yield
1.16/1.47%
52 Wk
75.75 - 105.1
Mkt Cap
15.2B
Payout Ratio
27.03
Open
79.02
P/E
18.98
EPS
132.5
Shares
192.3M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Mar 11, 2021, 7:35AM
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment
Advantest Corp is a Japan-based company that manufactures and distributes semiconductor test systems and mechatronic products for applications in testing and measurement, healthcare, nanotechnology and other end markets. The firm's product portfolio includes integrated circuit test systems, e-beam lithography, scanning electron microscopy metrology, solid state drive test systems, terahertz spectroscopy, and other electronic measuring instruments. The firm has operations in Japan, the United States, Europe, Singapore, China, Taiwan, and Korea.

Advantest Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Advantest (ATEYY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Advantest (OTCPK: ATEYY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Advantest's (ATEYY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Advantest.

Q

What is the target price for Advantest (ATEYY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Advantest

Q

Current Stock Price for Advantest (ATEYY)?

A

The stock price for Advantest (OTCPK: ATEYY) is $79.1499 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:45:37 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Advantest (ATEYY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Advantest.

Q

When is Advantest (OTCPK:ATEYY) reporting earnings?

A

Advantest does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Advantest (ATEYY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Advantest.

Q

What sector and industry does Advantest (ATEYY) operate in?

A

Advantest is in the Information Technology sector and Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.