Advantest Corp is a Japan-based company that manufactures and distributes semiconductor test systems and mechatronic products for applications in testing and measurement, healthcare, nanotechnology and other end markets. The firm's product portfolio includes integrated circuit test systems, e-beam lithography, scanning electron microscopy metrology, solid state drive test systems, terahertz spectroscopy, and other electronic measuring instruments. The firm has operations in Japan, the United States, Europe, Singapore, China, Taiwan, and Korea.