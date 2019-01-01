QQQ
Sector: Materials. Industry: Chemicals
Sika AG manufactures and sells speciality chemical-based products. The majority of the company's revenue comes from the construction industry. Sika's products are used primarily for bonding and sealing. The firm produces additives for concrete, sealants for roofing and flooring, waterproofing systems, and light-weighted components for the automotive and wind-generation industries. The company's reportable segments are primarily based on geography: Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; the Americas; Asia-Pacific; and global business. The EMEA segment generates the majority of revenue.

Sika Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sika (SXYAY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sika (OTCPK: SXYAY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Sika's (SXYAY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Sika.

Q

What is the target price for Sika (SXYAY) stock?

A

The latest price target for Sika (OTCPK: SXYAY) was reported by Deutsche Bank on February 26, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting SXYAY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Sika (SXYAY)?

A

The stock price for Sika (OTCPK: SXYAY) is $32.1 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:45 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sika (SXYAY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sika.

Q

When is Sika (OTCPK:SXYAY) reporting earnings?

A

Sika does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Sika (SXYAY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sika.

Q

What sector and industry does Sika (SXYAY) operate in?

A

Sika is in the Materials sector and Chemicals industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.