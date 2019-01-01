QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Professional Services
Public Co Management Corp is a Shell company.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Public Co Management Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Public Co Management (PCMC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Public Co Management (OTCPK: PCMC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Public Co Management's (PCMC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Public Co Management.

Q

What is the target price for Public Co Management (PCMC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Public Co Management

Q

Current Stock Price for Public Co Management (PCMC)?

A

The stock price for Public Co Management (OTCPK: PCMC) is $0.11 last updated Mon Feb 07 2022 18:50:45 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Public Co Management (PCMC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Public Co Management.

Q

When is Public Co Management (OTCPK:PCMC) reporting earnings?

A

Public Co Management does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Public Co Management (PCMC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Public Co Management.

Q

What sector and industry does Public Co Management (PCMC) operate in?

A

Public Co Management is in the Industrials sector and Professional Services industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.