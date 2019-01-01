|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of InsCorp (OTCQX: IBTN) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for InsCorp.
There is no analysis for InsCorp
The stock price for InsCorp (OTCQX: IBTN) is $22.35 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 14:30:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for InsCorp.
InsCorp does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for InsCorp.
InsCorp is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.