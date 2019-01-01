QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/3.5K
Div / Yield
0.24/1.07%
52 Wk
15.76 - 22.45
Mkt Cap
64.8M
Payout Ratio
6.98
Open
-
P/E
12.99
EPS
0.55
Shares
2.9M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials. Industry: Banks
InsCorp Inc along with its subsidiary is engaged in the origination and sales of mortgage loans on the secondary market. The company is a full-service financial institution that provides business and personal banking as well as mortgage lending. Its primary deposit products are demand and money market deposits and certificates of deposit, and its primary lending products are commercial loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit.


InsCorp Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy InsCorp (IBTN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of InsCorp (OTCQX: IBTN) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are InsCorp's (IBTN) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for InsCorp.

Q

What is the target price for InsCorp (IBTN) stock?

A

There is no analysis for InsCorp

Q

Current Stock Price for InsCorp (IBTN)?

A

The stock price for InsCorp (OTCQX: IBTN) is $22.35 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 14:30:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does InsCorp (IBTN) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for InsCorp.

Q

When is InsCorp (OTCQX:IBTN) reporting earnings?

A

InsCorp does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is InsCorp (IBTN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for InsCorp.

Q

What sector and industry does InsCorp (IBTN) operate in?

A

InsCorp is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.