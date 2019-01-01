QQQ
China Oilfield Services Ltd operates in four businesses namely the Drilling services engaged in the provision of oilfield drilling services; the Well services providing logging and downhole services, such as drilling fluids, directional drilling, cementing and well completion, the sale of well chemical materials and well workovers, and seismic data processing services; the Marine support services engaged in the transportation of materials, supplies and personnel to offshore facilities, moving and positioning drilling structures, the transportation of crude oil and refined products; and the Geophysical acquisition and surveying services engaged in the provision of offshore seismic data collection and marine surveying.

China Oilfield Services Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy China Oilfield Services (CHOLF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of China Oilfield Services (OTCPK: CHOLF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are China Oilfield Services's (CHOLF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for China Oilfield Services.

Q

What is the target price for China Oilfield Services (CHOLF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for China Oilfield Services

Q

Current Stock Price for China Oilfield Services (CHOLF)?

A

The stock price for China Oilfield Services (OTCPK: CHOLF) is $1.09 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:37:30 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does China Oilfield Services (CHOLF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for China Oilfield Services.

Q

When is China Oilfield Services (OTCPK:CHOLF) reporting earnings?

A

China Oilfield Services does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is China Oilfield Services (CHOLF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for China Oilfield Services.

Q

What sector and industry does China Oilfield Services (CHOLF) operate in?

A

China Oilfield Services is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.