China Oilfield Services Ltd operates in four businesses namely the Drilling services engaged in the provision of oilfield drilling services; the Well services providing logging and downhole services, such as drilling fluids, directional drilling, cementing and well completion, the sale of well chemical materials and well workovers, and seismic data processing services; the Marine support services engaged in the transportation of materials, supplies and personnel to offshore facilities, moving and positioning drilling structures, the transportation of crude oil and refined products; and the Geophysical acquisition and surveying services engaged in the provision of offshore seismic data collection and marine surveying.