QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.56 - 2.7
Mkt Cap
49M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
255.17
EPS
0
Shares
24.5M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Firan Technology Group Corp is a supplier of aerospace and defense electronic products and subsystems. It has two operating segments namely FTG Circuits and FTG Aerospace. FTG Circuits manufactures printed circuit boards within the global marketplace. FTG Aerospace designs and manufactures illuminated cockpit panels, keyboards, bezels, subassemblies, and assemblies for original equipment manufacturers of avionics products and for airframe manufacturers. The company operates in Canada, the United States, Asia, and Europe and generates substantial sales from the United States.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Firan Technology Gr Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Firan Technology Gr (FTGFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Firan Technology Gr (OTCPK: FTGFF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Firan Technology Gr's (FTGFF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Firan Technology Gr.

Q

What is the target price for Firan Technology Gr (FTGFF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Firan Technology Gr

Q

Current Stock Price for Firan Technology Gr (FTGFF)?

A

The stock price for Firan Technology Gr (OTCPK: FTGFF) is $2 last updated Thu Feb 17 2022 17:32:39 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Firan Technology Gr (FTGFF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Firan Technology Gr.

Q

When is Firan Technology Gr (OTCPK:FTGFF) reporting earnings?

A

Firan Technology Gr does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Firan Technology Gr (FTGFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Firan Technology Gr.

Q

What sector and industry does Firan Technology Gr (FTGFF) operate in?

A

Firan Technology Gr is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.