QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
0K/2.2K
Div / Yield
0.08/0.70%
52 Wk
10.55 - 16.2
Mkt Cap
15.4B
Payout Ratio
39.75
Open
-
P/E
60.88
EPS
0
Shares
1.3B
Outstanding
Benzinga - Sponsored
Benzinga - Sponsored
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Textiles, Apparel & Luxury Goods
Prada is a family owned holding comprising the 100-year-old Prada brand, a younger and more fashion-oriented Miu Miu, and two classic shoe brands: Church's and Car Shoe. The company generates more than EUR 3 billion in sales (precoronavirus), with over 80% from the Prada brand. Leather goods make up 55% of revenue, ready-to-wear around 25%, footwear around 19%, and licensing (mainly eyewear and fragrances) 1%. Regionally, Asia is the biggest region with 40% of sales, followed by Europe (31%), 14% in the Americas, and 12% in Japan.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Prada Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Prada (PRDSY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Prada (OTCPK: PRDSY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Prada's (PRDSY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Prada.

Q

What is the target price for Prada (PRDSY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Prada

Q

Current Stock Price for Prada (PRDSY)?

A

The stock price for Prada (OTCPK: PRDSY) is $12 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 18:29:46 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Prada (PRDSY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.09 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on July 18, 2012 to stockholders of record on May 23, 2012.

Q

When is Prada (OTCPK:PRDSY) reporting earnings?

A

Prada does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Prada (PRDSY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Prada.

Q

What sector and industry does Prada (PRDSY) operate in?

A

Prada is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Textiles, Apparel & Luxury Goods industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.