|Q2 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-19
|REV
|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.250
|REV
|7.089M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ: MGYR) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Magyar Bancorp.
There is no analysis for Magyar Bancorp
The stock price for Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ: MGYR) is $12.0357 last updated Today at 3:51:46 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for Magyar Bancorp.
Magyar Bancorp’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 19, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Magyar Bancorp.
Magyar Bancorp is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.