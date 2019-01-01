QQQ
Magyar Bancorp Inc is a mid-tier stock holding company. The business consists of getting retail deposits from the general public in the areas surrounding the main office in New Brunswick, New Jersey and branch offices located in Middlesex and Somerset Counties, New Jersey, and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and wholesale funding, in residential mortgage loans, home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, commercial real estate loans, commercial business loans, Small Business Administration loans, construction loans, and investment securities. The company also originates consumer loans, which consist mainly of secured demand loans.

Earnings

Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-19
REV
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.250
REV7.089M

Analyst Ratings

Magyar Bancorp Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Magyar Bancorp (MGYR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ: MGYR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Magyar Bancorp's (MGYR) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Magyar Bancorp.

Q

What is the target price for Magyar Bancorp (MGYR) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Magyar Bancorp

Q

Current Stock Price for Magyar Bancorp (MGYR)?

A

The stock price for Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ: MGYR) is $12.0357 last updated Today at 3:51:46 PM.

Q

Does Magyar Bancorp (MGYR) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Magyar Bancorp.

Q

When is Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR) reporting earnings?

A

Magyar Bancorp’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 19, 2022.

Q

Is Magyar Bancorp (MGYR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Magyar Bancorp.

Q

What sector and industry does Magyar Bancorp (MGYR) operate in?

A

Magyar Bancorp is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.