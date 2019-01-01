QQQ
Range
20.54 - 21.18
Vol / Avg.
603.1K/651.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
18.22 - 61.76
Mkt Cap
64.4B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
20.72
P/E
151.43
EPS
0.01
Shares
3.1B
Outstanding
Benzinga - Aug 22, 2021, 5:31PM
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: IT Services
Adyen is a payment company that provides merchants with a single platform to accept e-commerce, mobile, and point-of-sale payments in multiple countries using various payment schemes and methodologies. Adyen started out providing only gateway and payment processing services to merchants but soon expanded into merchant acquiring services as well. Recently, Adyen obtained a banking licence to improve settlement of merchant accounts.

Adyen Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Adyen (ADYEY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Adyen (OTCPK: ADYEY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Adyen's (ADYEY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Adyen.

Q

What is the target price for Adyen (ADYEY) stock?

A

The latest price target for Adyen (OTCPK: ADYEY) was reported by Seaport Global on December 7, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting ADYEY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Adyen (ADYEY)?

A

The stock price for Adyen (OTCPK: ADYEY) is $20.8 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Adyen (ADYEY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Adyen.

Q

When is Adyen (OTCPK:ADYEY) reporting earnings?

A

Adyen does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Adyen (ADYEY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Adyen.

Q

What sector and industry does Adyen (ADYEY) operate in?

A

Adyen is in the Information Technology sector and IT Services industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.