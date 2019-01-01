|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-20
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.740
|0.845
|0.1050
|REV
|44.090M
|44.818M
|728.000K
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Trustco Bank (NASDAQ: TRST) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Trustco Bank’s space includes: Blue Foundry (NASDAQ:BLFY), Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP), Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF), Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) and Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB).
The latest price target for Trustco Bank (NASDAQ: TRST) was reported by Piper Sandler on January 25, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 8.00 expecting TRST to fall to within 12 months (a possible -75.84% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Trustco Bank (NASDAQ: TRST) is $33.11 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
The next Trustco Bank (TRST) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-03.
Trustco Bank’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 20, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Trustco Bank.
Trustco Bank is in the Financials sector and Thrifts & Mortgage Finance industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.