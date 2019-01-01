QQQ
Sector: Financials.Industry: Thrifts & Mortgage Finance
Trustco Bank Corp N Y is a savings and loan holding company. The core part of a business consists of accepting deposits and making loans and investments. It offers a range of both personal and business banking services. The company's product includes savings accounts; retirement accounts; money market account; mortgages; building loans; auto loans and others.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-20
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.7400.845 0.1050
REV44.090M44.818M728.000K

Trustco Bank Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Trustco Bank (TRST) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Trustco Bank (NASDAQ: TRST) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Trustco Bank's (TRST) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Trustco Bank (TRST) stock?

A

The latest price target for Trustco Bank (NASDAQ: TRST) was reported by Piper Sandler on January 25, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 8.00 expecting TRST to fall to within 12 months (a possible -75.84% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Trustco Bank (TRST)?

A

The stock price for Trustco Bank (NASDAQ: TRST) is $33.11 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Trustco Bank (TRST) pay a dividend?

A

The next Trustco Bank (TRST) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-03.

Q

When is Trustco Bank (NASDAQ:TRST) reporting earnings?

A

Trustco Bank’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 20, 2022.

Q

Is Trustco Bank (TRST) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Trustco Bank.

Q

What sector and industry does Trustco Bank (TRST) operate in?

A

Trustco Bank is in the Financials sector and Thrifts & Mortgage Finance industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.