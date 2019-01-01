QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
635 - 658
Vol / Avg.
0.5K/2.7K
Div / Yield
8.38/1.32%
52 Wk
495.9 - 902
Mkt Cap
255.7B
Payout Ratio
23.36
Open
658
P/E
39.16
EPS
4.39
Shares
402.6M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Founded in 1984 and based in the Netherlands, ASML is the leader in photolithography systems used in the manufacturing of semiconductors. Photolithography is the process in which a light source is used to expose circuit patterns from a photomask onto a semiconductor wafer. The latest technological advances in this segment allow chipmakers to continually increase the number of transistors on the same area of silicon, with lithography historically representing a meaningful portion of the cost of making cutting-edge chips. Chipmakers require next-generation EUV lithography tools from ASML to continue past the 5-nanometer process node. ASML's products are used at every major semiconductor manufacturer, including Intel, Samsung, and TSMC.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

ASML Holding Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy ASML Holding (ASMLF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of ASML Holding (OTCPK: ASMLF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are ASML Holding's (ASMLF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for ASML Holding.

Q

What is the target price for ASML Holding (ASMLF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for ASML Holding

Q

Current Stock Price for ASML Holding (ASMLF)?

A

The stock price for ASML Holding (OTCPK: ASMLF) is $635 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:33:29 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does ASML Holding (ASMLF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for ASML Holding.

Q

When is ASML Holding (OTCPK:ASMLF) reporting earnings?

A

ASML Holding does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is ASML Holding (ASMLF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for ASML Holding.

Q

What sector and industry does ASML Holding (ASMLF) operate in?

A

ASML Holding is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.