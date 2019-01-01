QQQ
Zoomlion is a leading manufacturer of construction machinery in China, focused mainly on construction and agriculture industries. The products it manufactures include concrete, cranes, excavators, earthmovers, foundation and forklifting machinery, construction hoisting equipment, tractors, harvesters, and others. Its products are shipped to more than 100 countries globally. In 2017-18, the firm sold its environmental and sanitary machinery business to focus on its core businesses.

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Zoomlion Heavy Industry (ZLIOF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Zoomlion Heavy Industry (OTCPK: ZLIOF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Zoomlion Heavy Industry's (ZLIOF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Zoomlion Heavy Industry.

Q

What is the target price for Zoomlion Heavy Industry (ZLIOF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Zoomlion Heavy Industry

Q

Current Stock Price for Zoomlion Heavy Industry (ZLIOF)?

A

The stock price for Zoomlion Heavy Industry (OTCPK: ZLIOF) is $0.7 last updated Wed Feb 09 2022 20:34:13 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Zoomlion Heavy Industry (ZLIOF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Zoomlion Heavy Industry.

Q

When is Zoomlion Heavy Industry (OTCPK:ZLIOF) reporting earnings?

A

Zoomlion Heavy Industry does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Zoomlion Heavy Industry (ZLIOF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Zoomlion Heavy Industry.

Q

What sector and industry does Zoomlion Heavy Industry (ZLIOF) operate in?

A

Zoomlion Heavy Industry is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.