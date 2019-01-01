QQQ
Sector: Financials.Industry: Diversified Financial Services
Viewtran Group Inc provides supply chain financial services and enterprise solutions for the technology industry in China. It has Product Sales and Service Revenue segments. Products sales segment comprises sale of components for digital media, telecommunication system and equipment and industrial applications end-markets. Service revenue segment encompasses provision of technology and engineering services, business process outsourcing, network, system integration and related training and maintenance services. The company mainly operates in China.

Viewtran Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Viewtran Group (VIEWF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Viewtran Group (OTCEM: VIEWF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Viewtran Group's (VIEWF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Viewtran Group.

Q

What is the target price for Viewtran Group (VIEWF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Viewtran Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Viewtran Group (VIEWF)?

A

The stock price for Viewtran Group (OTCEM: VIEWF) is $0.0001 last updated Wed Feb 09 2022 16:27:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Viewtran Group (VIEWF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Viewtran Group.

Q

When is Viewtran Group (OTCEM:VIEWF) reporting earnings?

A

Viewtran Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Viewtran Group (VIEWF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Viewtran Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Viewtran Group (VIEWF) operate in?

A

Viewtran Group is in the Financials sector and Diversified Financial Services industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.