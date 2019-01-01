QQQ
Scatec ASA is an independent solar power producer, delivering an affordable and sustainable source of clean energy worldwide. The business activity functions through Power Production (PP), Operation and Maintenance (O&M), and Development and Construction (D&C) segments. The PP segment comprises the Kalkbult and Linde plants in South Africa, the ASYV plant in Rwanda, and four plants in the Czech Republic. The O&M includes services provided to solar power plants in which Scatec Solar participates or to third-party plants constructed by the company. The D&C comprises development activities as well as the construction of solar power plants. Its geographical segments are South Africa, Egypt, Malaysia, Honduras, Jordan, Czech Republic, Mozambique, Ukraine, Netherlands, and Rwanda.

Scatec Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Scatec (STECF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Scatec (OTCPK: STECF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Scatec's (STECF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Scatec.

Q

What is the target price for Scatec (STECF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Scatec

Q

Current Stock Price for Scatec (STECF)?

A

The stock price for Scatec (OTCPK: STECF) is $9.74 last updated Thu Feb 10 2022 16:26:08 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Scatec (STECF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Scatec.

Q

When is Scatec (OTCPK:STECF) reporting earnings?

A

Scatec does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Scatec (STECF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Scatec.

Q

What sector and industry does Scatec (STECF) operate in?

A

Scatec is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.