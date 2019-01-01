Scatec ASA is an independent solar power producer, delivering an affordable and sustainable source of clean energy worldwide. The business activity functions through Power Production (PP), Operation and Maintenance (O&M), and Development and Construction (D&C) segments. The PP segment comprises the Kalkbult and Linde plants in South Africa, the ASYV plant in Rwanda, and four plants in the Czech Republic. The O&M includes services provided to solar power plants in which Scatec Solar participates or to third-party plants constructed by the company. The D&C comprises development activities as well as the construction of solar power plants. Its geographical segments are South Africa, Egypt, Malaysia, Honduras, Jordan, Czech Republic, Mozambique, Ukraine, Netherlands, and Rwanda.