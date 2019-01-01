QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.5K
Div / Yield
0.98/4.74%
52 Wk
18.85 - 22.73
Mkt Cap
8B
Payout Ratio
119.44
Open
-
P/E
39
EPS
0
Shares
387.6M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
With its start as a London jeweler in the 19th century, Smiths Group has for most of its history operated as a company operating disparate but economically attractive businesses. Thematically, it runs businesses that manufacture niche products in security- or safety-sensitive industries. Today, Smiths Group is split across four divisions: mechanical seals, weapons detection, electrical connectors, and specialized hoses. The end customers for these products include airports, NASA, government security or defense departments, and hospitals.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Smiths Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Smiths Group (SMGKF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Smiths Group (OTCPK: SMGKF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Smiths Group's (SMGKF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Smiths Group.

Q

What is the target price for Smiths Group (SMGKF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Smiths Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Smiths Group (SMGKF)?

A

The stock price for Smiths Group (OTCPK: SMGKF) is $20.65 last updated Thu Feb 17 2022 15:50:36 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Smiths Group (SMGKF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $1.31 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on November 16, 2018 to stockholders of record on October 18, 2018.

Q

When is Smiths Group (OTCPK:SMGKF) reporting earnings?

A

Smiths Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Smiths Group (SMGKF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Smiths Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Smiths Group (SMGKF) operate in?

A

Smiths Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.