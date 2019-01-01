QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.2K
Div / Yield
0.82/0.59%
52 Wk
113.9 - 195
Mkt Cap
2.4B
Payout Ratio
41.9
Open
-
P/E
72.72
EPS
-0.74
Shares
17.3M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jun 29, 2021, 5:54PM
Benzinga - Mar 2, 2021, 6:08AM
Cargojet Inc operates a domestic air cargo co-load network between fourteen major Canadian cities. The company provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an Aircraft, Crew, Maintenance and Insurance basis, operating between points in Canada, USA and Europe. The company also operates scheduled international routes for multiple cargo customers between the USA and Bermuda and Canada and Germany and flights between Canada and Mexico.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Cargojet Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Cargojet (CGJTF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Cargojet (OTCPK: CGJTF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Cargojet's (CGJTF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Cargojet.

Q

What is the target price for Cargojet (CGJTF) stock?

A

The latest price target for Cargojet (OTCPK: CGJTF) was reported by Scotiabank on March 2, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 220.00 expecting CGJTF to rise to within 12 months (a possible 59.49% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Cargojet (CGJTF)?

A

The stock price for Cargojet (OTCPK: CGJTF) is $137.94 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 19:11:44 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Cargojet (CGJTF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 5, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 17, 2021.

Q

When is Cargojet (OTCPK:CGJTF) reporting earnings?

A

Cargojet does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Cargojet (CGJTF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Cargojet.

Q

What sector and industry does Cargojet (CGJTF) operate in?

A

Cargojet is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.