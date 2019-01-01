Norwood Financial Corp is a US-based bank holding company. It offers various personal and business credit services, trust and investment products, and real estate settlement services to the consumers, businesses, nonprofit organizations, and municipalities in each of the communities that the bank serves. The bank also manages automated teller machines at its branch location. It primarily serves the Pennsylvanian counties of Wayne, Pike, Monroe, and Lackawanna, as well as the Susquehanna County.