|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-22
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.810
|REV
|18.517M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Norwood Financial (NASDAQ: NWFL) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Norwood Financial’s space includes: LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB), Bankwell Finl Gr (NASDAQ:BWFG), Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK), Investar Holding (NASDAQ:ISTR) and Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC).
There is no analysis for Norwood Financial
The stock price for Norwood Financial (NASDAQ: NWFL) is $28.68 last updated Today at 8:28:42 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.28 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 1, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 13, 2022.
Norwood Financial’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 22, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Norwood Financial.
Norwood Financial is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.