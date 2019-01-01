QQQ
Range
27.25 - 28.7
Vol / Avg.
5.7K/6.1K
Div / Yield
1.12/4.02%
52 Wk
23.95 - 29.5
Mkt Cap
235.2M
Payout Ratio
34.21
Open
27.87
P/E
9.15
EPS
0.81
Shares
8.2M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Norwood Financial Corp is a US-based bank holding company. It offers various personal and business credit services, trust and investment products, and real estate settlement services to the consumers, businesses, nonprofit organizations, and municipalities in each of the communities that the bank serves. The bank also manages automated teller machines at its branch location. It primarily serves the Pennsylvanian counties of Wayne, Pike, Monroe, and Lackawanna, as well as the Susquehanna County.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-22
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.810
REV18.517M

Analyst Ratings

Norwood Financial Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Norwood Financial (NWFL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Norwood Financial (NASDAQ: NWFL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Norwood Financial's (NWFL) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Norwood Financial (NWFL) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Norwood Financial

Q

Current Stock Price for Norwood Financial (NWFL)?

A

The stock price for Norwood Financial (NASDAQ: NWFL) is $28.68 last updated Today at 8:28:42 PM.

Q

Does Norwood Financial (NWFL) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.28 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 1, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 13, 2022.

Q

When is Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) reporting earnings?

A

Norwood Financial’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 22, 2022.

Q

Is Norwood Financial (NWFL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Norwood Financial.

Q

What sector and industry does Norwood Financial (NWFL) operate in?

A

Norwood Financial is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.