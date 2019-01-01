Inditex is a multibrand fashion conglomerate, founded in 1985. Zara is its flagship brand (including Zara Home), generating just under 70% of revenue and just over 70% of profits. Other brands include Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, and Uterque. The company operates through 7,000-plus stores globally, over 2,000 of them belonging to the Zara brand. Sixty-five percent of revenue is generated in the European home market, while the Americas and Asia contribute 16% and 19%, respectively. The company keeps design in house while mostly outsourcing manufacturing (own manufacturing constitutes only a low-single-digit percentage of output). Over 50% of sourcing factories are in proximity to the company's headquarters in Spain.