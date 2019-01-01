QQQ
Inditex is a multibrand fashion conglomerate, founded in 1985. Zara is its flagship brand (including Zara Home), generating just under 70% of revenue and just over 70% of profits. Other brands include Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, and Uterque. The company operates through 7,000-plus stores globally, over 2,000 of them belonging to the Zara brand. Sixty-five percent of revenue is generated in the European home market, while the Americas and Asia contribute 16% and 19%, respectively. The company keeps design in house while mostly outsourcing manufacturing (own manufacturing constitutes only a low-single-digit percentage of output). Over 50% of sourcing factories are in proximity to the company's headquarters in Spain.

Industria De Diseno Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Industria De Diseno (IDEXF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Industria De Diseno (OTCPK: IDEXF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Industria De Diseno's (IDEXF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Industria De Diseno.

Q

What is the target price for Industria De Diseno (IDEXF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Industria De Diseno

Q

Current Stock Price for Industria De Diseno (IDEXF)?

A

The stock price for Industria De Diseno (OTCPK: IDEXF) is $27.51 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:53:16 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Industria De Diseno (IDEXF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.24 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on November 2, 2018 to stockholders of record on October 31, 2018.

Q

When is Industria De Diseno (OTCPK:IDEXF) reporting earnings?

A

Industria De Diseno does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Industria De Diseno (IDEXF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Industria De Diseno.

Q

What sector and industry does Industria De Diseno (IDEXF) operate in?

A

Industria De Diseno is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.