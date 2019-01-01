|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Societe Generale (OTCPK: SCGLY) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Societe Generale.
The latest price target for Societe Generale (OTCPK: SCGLY) was reported by Barclays on August 5, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting SCGLY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Societe Generale (OTCPK: SCGLY) is $6.27 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:26 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.26 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on June 18, 2015 to stockholders of record on May 20, 2015.
Societe Generale does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Societe Generale.
Societe Generale is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.