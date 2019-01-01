QQQ
Range
6.07 - 6.32
Vol / Avg.
227.9K/123.4K
Div / Yield
0.13/2.14%
52 Wk
4.88 - 8.51
Mkt Cap
26B
Payout Ratio
9.21
Open
6.13
P/E
4.64
EPS
0.39
Shares
4.1B
Outstanding
Benzinga - Aug 5, 2021, 4:53AM
Benzinga - Apr 27, 2021, 10:02PM
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Founded in 1884, Societe Generale is one of France's major banks. It was historically viewed as primarily a corporate and investment bank, but it has meaningful retail banking operations in France, Eastern Europe, Russia, and North Africa.

Societe Generale Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Societe Generale (SCGLY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Societe Generale (OTCPK: SCGLY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Societe Generale's (SCGLY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Societe Generale.

Q

What is the target price for Societe Generale (SCGLY) stock?

A

The latest price target for Societe Generale (OTCPK: SCGLY) was reported by Barclays on August 5, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting SCGLY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Societe Generale (SCGLY)?

A

The stock price for Societe Generale (OTCPK: SCGLY) is $6.27 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:26 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Societe Generale (SCGLY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.26 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on June 18, 2015 to stockholders of record on May 20, 2015.

Q

When is Societe Generale (OTCPK:SCGLY) reporting earnings?

A

Societe Generale does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Societe Generale (SCGLY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Societe Generale.

Q

What sector and industry does Societe Generale (SCGLY) operate in?

A

Societe Generale is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.