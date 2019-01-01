QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/6.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
2.36 - 4.32
Mkt Cap
604M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.08
Shares
177.7M
Outstanding
Chorus Aviation Inc is a Canadian holding company. It aims to deliver regional aviation to the world through its businesses. It specializes in contract flying, maintenance, repair and overhaul, and aircraft leasing solutions. The company operates in two segments namely, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. It generates maximum revenue from the Regional Aviation Services segment.

Chorus Aviation Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Chorus Aviation (CHRRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Chorus Aviation (OTCPK: CHRRF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Chorus Aviation's (CHRRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Chorus Aviation.

Q

What is the target price for Chorus Aviation (CHRRF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Chorus Aviation

Q

Current Stock Price for Chorus Aviation (CHRRF)?

A

The stock price for Chorus Aviation (OTCPK: CHRRF) is $3.4 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:53:39 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Chorus Aviation (CHRRF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on November 16, 2018 to stockholders of record on October 30, 2018.

Q

When is Chorus Aviation (OTCPK:CHRRF) reporting earnings?

A

Chorus Aviation does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Chorus Aviation (CHRRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Chorus Aviation.

Q

What sector and industry does Chorus Aviation (CHRRF) operate in?

A

Chorus Aviation is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.