Range
6 - 6
Vol / Avg.
35.3K/7.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
5.85 - 13
Mkt Cap
3.3B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
6
P/E
-
Shares
555.7M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
S4 Capital PLC is the new age/new era digital advertising and marketing services company. It builds a purely digital advertising and marketing services business for global, multinational, regional, local clients and millennial-driven influencer brands. The company integrates businesses in three practice areas: First-Party Data, Content and Programmatic. Along with an emphasis on faster, cheaper executions in an always-on consumer-led environment, with a unitary structure.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

S4 Capital Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy S4 Capital (SCPPF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of S4 Capital (OTCPK: SCPPF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are S4 Capital's (SCPPF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for S4 Capital.

Q

What is the target price for S4 Capital (SCPPF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for S4 Capital

Q

Current Stock Price for S4 Capital (SCPPF)?

A

The stock price for S4 Capital (OTCPK: SCPPF) is $6 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 14:38:32 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does S4 Capital (SCPPF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for S4 Capital.

Q

When is S4 Capital (OTCPK:SCPPF) reporting earnings?

A

S4 Capital does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is S4 Capital (SCPPF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for S4 Capital.

Q

What sector and industry does S4 Capital (SCPPF) operate in?

A

S4 Capital is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.