Range
30.78 - 30.83
Vol / Avg.
0.1K/2.9K
Div / Yield
1.88/6.11%
52 Wk
24.63 - 41.27
Mkt Cap
25.5B
Payout Ratio
9.21
Open
30.78
P/E
4.56
EPS
1.95
Shares
828.4M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Apr 27, 2021, 10:02PM
Founded in 1884, Societe Generale is one of France's major banks. It was historically viewed as primarily a corporate and investment bank, but it has meaningful retail banking operations in France, Eastern Europe, Russia, and North Africa.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Societe Generale Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Societe Generale (SCGLF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Societe Generale (OTCPK: SCGLF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Societe Generale's (SCGLF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Societe Generale.

Q

What is the target price for Societe Generale (SCGLF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Societe Generale

Q

Current Stock Price for Societe Generale (SCGLF)?

A

The stock price for Societe Generale (OTCPK: SCGLF) is $30.83 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 17:43:45 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Societe Generale (SCGLF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Societe Generale.

Q

When is Societe Generale (OTCPK:SCGLF) reporting earnings?

A

Societe Generale does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Societe Generale (SCGLF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Societe Generale.

Q

What sector and industry does Societe Generale (SCGLF) operate in?

A

Societe Generale is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.