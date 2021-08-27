Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday

Before 10 a.m. ET Friday, 183 stocks hit new 52-week highs.

Areas of Significance:

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) was the biggest firm by market cap to hit a new 52-week high.

(NASDAQ:GOOG) was the biggest firm by market cap to hit a new 52-week high. The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high was Servotronics (AMEX:SVT).

(AMEX:SVT). Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) was the biggest gainer, trading up 81.52% to reach its 52-week high.

During the first half-hour of trading on Friday, the following stocks broke to new 52-week highs:

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) shares broke to $2,873.36 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.98%.

(NASDAQ:GOOG) shares broke to $2,873.36 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.98%. Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) shares were up 1.11% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $2,865.00 for a change of up 1.11%.

(NASDAQ:GOOGL) shares were up 1.11% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $2,865.00 for a change of up 1.11%. NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) shares were up 2.06% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $225.70 for a change of up 2.06%.

(NASDAQ:NVDA) shares were up 2.06% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $225.70 for a change of up 2.06%. ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) shares hit $830.16 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.27%.

(NASDAQ:ASML) shares hit $830.16 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.27%. Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) shares broke to $662.61 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.01%.

(NASDAQ:ADBE) shares broke to $662.61 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.01%. Accenture (NYSE:ACN) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $335.85. Shares traded up 0.6%.

(NYSE:ACN) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $335.85. Shares traded up 0.6%. Linde (NYSE:LIN) stock set a new 52-week high of $314.69 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.78%.

(NYSE:LIN) stock set a new 52-week high of $314.69 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.78%. Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $809.88 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.21%.

(NASDAQ:CHTR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $809.88 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.21%. BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) shares broke to $949.08 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.24%.

(NYSE:BLK) shares broke to $949.08 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.24%. ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) shares set a new yearly high of $635.53 this morning. The stock was up 1.09% on the session.

(NYSE:NOW) shares set a new yearly high of $635.53 this morning. The stock was up 1.09% on the session. Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ:TEAM) shares set a new 52-week high of $358.83 on Friday, moving up 2.09%.

(NASDAQ:TEAM) shares set a new 52-week high of $358.83 on Friday, moving up 2.09%. Blackstone (NYSE:BX) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $123.70. Shares traded up 0.73%.

(NYSE:BX) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $123.70. Shares traded up 0.73%. Waste Management (NYSE:WM) shares were up 0.43% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $154.65 for a change of up 0.43%.

(NYSE:WM) shares were up 0.43% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $154.65 for a change of up 0.43%. CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ:CRWD) stock made a new 52-week high of $285.75 Friday. The stock was up 1.42% for the day.

(NASDAQ:CRWD) stock made a new 52-week high of $285.75 Friday. The stock was up 1.42% for the day. Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) shares hit a new 52-week high of $105.02. The stock traded up 0.72% on the session.

(NYSE:EMR) shares hit a new 52-week high of $105.02. The stock traded up 0.72% on the session. America Movil (NYSE:AMX) shares broke to $18.77 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.32%.

(NYSE:AMX) shares broke to $18.77 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.32%. NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) shares set a new 52-week high of $226.00 on Friday, moving up 1.46%.

(NASDAQ:NXPI) shares set a new 52-week high of $226.00 on Friday, moving up 1.46%. Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) shares hit $175.10 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.69%.

(NYSE:A) shares hit $175.10 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.69%. Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) stock hit a yearly high price of $315.82. The stock was up 0.74% for the day.

(NASDAQ:FTNT) stock hit a yearly high price of $315.82. The stock was up 0.74% for the day. Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) shares were up 1.49% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $332.40.

(NASDAQ:SNPS) shares were up 1.49% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $332.40. IQVIA Holdings (NYSE:IQV) shares set a new yearly high of $263.45 this morning. The stock was up 1.71% on the session.

(NYSE:IQV) shares set a new yearly high of $263.45 this morning. The stock was up 1.71% on the session. Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $58.25 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.99%.

(NYSE:CARR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $58.25 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.99%. T. Rowe Price Gr (NASDAQ:TROW) shares hit $221.12 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.11%.

(NASDAQ:TROW) shares hit $221.12 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.11%. Wipro (NYSE:WIT) shares were up 1.56% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $9.16.

(NYSE:WIT) shares were up 1.56% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $9.16. Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) shares were up 0.95% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $56.07 for a change of up 0.95%.

(NYSE:BK) shares were up 0.95% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $56.07 for a change of up 0.95%. Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) shares hit $162.66 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.84%.

(NASDAQ:CDNS) shares hit $162.66 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.84%. Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) shares were up 0.5% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $463.42 for a change of up 0.5%.

(NYSE:PANW) shares were up 0.5% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $463.42 for a change of up 0.5%. Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) shares were down 0.28% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $244.21.

(NYSE:MSI) shares were down 0.28% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $244.21. Alcon (NYSE:ALC) shares were up 0.85% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $82.07 for a change of up 0.85%.

(NYSE:ALC) shares were up 0.85% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $82.07 for a change of up 0.85%. STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) shares were up 1.82% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $43.91.

(NYSE:STM) shares were up 1.82% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $43.91. Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) shares reached a new 52-week high of $92.68 on Friday morning, moving up 0.75%.

(NYSE:OTIS) shares reached a new 52-week high of $92.68 on Friday morning, moving up 0.75%. Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) shares hit a yearly high of $124.03. The stock traded up 0.45% on the session.

(NYSE:RSG) shares hit a yearly high of $124.03. The stock traded up 0.45% on the session. Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) stock made a new 52-week high of $322.86 Friday. The stock was up 0.75% for the day.

(NYSE:ROK) stock made a new 52-week high of $322.86 Friday. The stock was up 0.75% for the day. Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) shares were up 1.42% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $273.66.

(NASDAQ:ZS) shares were up 1.42% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $273.66. Mettler-Toledo Intl (NYSE:MTD) shares hit a yearly high of $1,577.95. The stock traded up 1.25% on the session.

(NYSE:MTD) shares hit a yearly high of $1,577.95. The stock traded up 1.25% on the session. Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) shares hit a yearly high of $189.05. The stock traded up 1.16% on the session.

(NASDAQ:LBRDK) shares hit a yearly high of $189.05. The stock traded up 1.16% on the session. Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) shares were up 1.4% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $175.60 for a change of up 1.4%.

(NASDAQ:GRMN) shares were up 1.4% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $175.60 for a change of up 1.4%. Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) stock made a new 52-week high of $184.77 Friday. The stock was up 1.39% for the day.

(NASDAQ:LBRDA) stock made a new 52-week high of $184.77 Friday. The stock was up 1.39% for the day. Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) stock made a new 52-week high of $289.89 Friday. The stock was up 0.8% for the day.

(NASDAQ:ODFL) stock made a new 52-week high of $289.89 Friday. The stock was up 0.8% for the day. HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $702.50 with a daily change of up 1.58%.

(NYSE:HUBS) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $702.50 with a daily change of up 1.58%. Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) shares were up 0.92% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $177.34.

(NYSE:KEYS) shares were up 0.92% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $177.34. Equifax (NYSE:EFX) shares broke to $268.42 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.67%.

(NYSE:EFX) shares broke to $268.42 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.67%. State Street (NYSE:STT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $94.08. The stock traded up 1.57% on the session.

(NYSE:STT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $94.08. The stock traded up 1.57% on the session. Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) shares were up 0.77% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $193.15.

(NASDAQ:NDAQ) shares were up 0.77% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $193.15. Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) shares hit a yearly high of $274.42. The stock traded up 1.5% on the session.

(NYSE:AMP) shares hit a yearly high of $274.42. The stock traded up 1.5% on the session. Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $585.12 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.77%.

(NASDAQ:ZBRA) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $585.12 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.77%. Bill.com Holdings (NYSE:BILL) shares hit $288.88 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 28.38%.

(NYSE:BILL) shares hit $288.88 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 28.38%. Waters (NYSE:WAT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $412.09 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.02%.

(NYSE:WAT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $412.09 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.02%. Dover (NYSE:DOV) shares set a new yearly high of $175.26 this morning. The stock was up 0.45% on the session.

(NYSE:DOV) shares set a new yearly high of $175.26 this morning. The stock was up 0.45% on the session. Xylem (NYSE:XYL) shares hit a new 52-week high of $136.25. The stock traded up 0.74% on the session.

(NYSE:XYL) shares hit a new 52-week high of $136.25. The stock traded up 0.74% on the session. Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $96.22 with a daily change of up 1.32%.

(NASDAQ:TRMB) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $96.22 with a daily change of up 1.32%. Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) shares were up 1.05% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $806.50.

(NYSE:BIO) shares were up 1.05% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $806.50. Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) shares set a new yearly high of $199.77 this morning. The stock was up 0.42% on the session.

(NYSE:SUI) shares set a new yearly high of $199.77 this morning. The stock was up 0.42% on the session. Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) shares were up 1.49% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $495.38 for a change of up 1.49%.

(NASDAQ:MPWR) shares were up 1.49% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $495.38 for a change of up 1.49%. Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) stock made a new 52-week high of $131.67 Friday. The stock was up 0.73% for the day.

(NYSE:CTLT) stock made a new 52-week high of $131.67 Friday. The stock was up 0.73% for the day. Charles River (NYSE:CRL) stock hit a yearly high price of $443.41. The stock was up 0.92% for the day.

(NYSE:CRL) stock hit a yearly high price of $443.41. The stock was up 0.92% for the day. Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) shares were up 1.74% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $52.94.

(NYSE:IR) shares were up 1.74% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $52.94. Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) stock hit a yearly high price of $257.15. The stock was up 0.71% for the day.

(NASDAQ:ICLR) stock hit a yearly high price of $257.15. The stock was up 0.71% for the day. Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) shares were up 1.95% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $151.99 for a change of up 1.95%.

(NYSE:DRI) shares were up 1.95% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $151.99 for a change of up 1.95%. Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF) stock set a new 52-week high of $142.02 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.59%.

(NYSE:RJF) stock set a new 52-week high of $142.02 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.59%. Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) shares were up 0.66% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $228.09.

(NYSE:AVY) shares were up 0.66% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $228.09. NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) shares were up 0.9% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $300.95.

(NASDAQ:NICE) shares were up 0.9% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $300.95. Westinghouse Air Brake (NYSE:WAB) shares set a new yearly high of $90.67 this morning. The stock was up 2.34% on the session.

(NYSE:WAB) shares set a new yearly high of $90.67 this morning. The stock was up 2.34% on the session. SentinelOne (NYSE:S) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $66.00 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 5.61%.

(NYSE:S) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $66.00 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 5.61%. Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) stock set a new 52-week high of $69.42 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.17%.

(NYSE:EVRG) stock set a new 52-week high of $69.42 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.17%. Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) stock made a new 52-week high of $276.12 Friday. The stock was up 0.97% for the day.

(NASDAQ:RGEN) stock made a new 52-week high of $276.12 Friday. The stock was up 0.97% for the day. Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) shares were up 3.68% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $102.81.

(NYSE:LSPD) shares were up 3.68% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $102.81. Paylocity Holding (NASDAQ:PCTY) stock set a new 52-week high of $264.25 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.08%.

(NASDAQ:PCTY) stock set a new 52-week high of $264.25 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.08%. FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $379.83 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.84%.

(NYSE:FDS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $379.83 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.84%. Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) shares hit $103.79 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.75%.

(NYSE:PWR) shares hit $103.79 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.75%. Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) shares were up 1.2% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $235.78.

(NASDAQ:NDSN) shares were up 1.2% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $235.78. Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) shares hit a new 52-week high of $89.21. The stock traded up 1.78% on the session.

(NASDAQ:BRKR) shares hit a new 52-week high of $89.21. The stock traded up 1.78% on the session. Globant (NYSE:GLOB) stock hit a yearly high price of $321.39. The stock was up 1.79% for the day.

(NYSE:GLOB) stock hit a yearly high price of $321.39. The stock was up 1.79% for the day. Amerco (NASDAQ:UHAL) shares were up 1.25% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $669.93.

(NASDAQ:UHAL) shares were up 1.25% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $669.93. Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) shares set a new yearly high of $75.38 this morning. The stock was up 0.9% on the session.

(NYSE:ARES) shares set a new yearly high of $75.38 this morning. The stock was up 0.9% on the session. Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) shares set a new yearly high of $113.65 this morning. The stock was up 1.28% on the session.

(NASDAQ:LAMR) shares set a new yearly high of $113.65 this morning. The stock was up 1.28% on the session. Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) shares were up 1.08% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $214.09.

(NYSE:CSL) shares were up 1.08% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $214.09. CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) stock hit a yearly high price of $52.76. The stock was up 0.94% for the day.

(NYSE:CUBE) stock hit a yearly high price of $52.76. The stock was up 0.94% for the day. Liberty Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $45.44 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.25%.

(NASDAQ:FWONA) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $45.44 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.25%. Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) shares set a new yearly high of $93.12 this morning. The stock was up 1.85% on the session.

(NASDAQ:SYNH) shares set a new yearly high of $93.12 this morning. The stock was up 1.85% on the session. Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) shares were up 1.96% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $37.56.

(NYSE:JEF) shares were up 1.96% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $37.56. Jabil (NYSE:JBL) stock hit a yearly high price of $61.61. The stock was up 1.49% for the day.

(NYSE:JBL) stock hit a yearly high price of $61.61. The stock was up 1.49% for the day. Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) shares were up 0.16% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $169.94 for a change of up 0.16%.

(NASDAQ:CNXC) shares were up 0.16% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $169.94 for a change of up 0.16%. Knight-Swift (NYSE:KNX) shares broke to $51.92 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.49%.

(NYSE:KNX) shares broke to $51.92 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.49%. Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) shares set a new 52-week high of $74.89 on Friday, moving up 1.01%.

(NYSE:THC) shares set a new 52-week high of $74.89 on Friday, moving up 1.01%. First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) stock set a new 52-week high of $70.86 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.11%.

(NYSE:FAF) stock set a new 52-week high of $70.86 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.11%. Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) shares broke to $62.27 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.94%.

(NYSE:RXN) shares broke to $62.27 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.94%. Olo (NYSE:OLO) stock set a new 52-week high of $48.99 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.76%.

(NYSE:OLO) stock set a new 52-week high of $48.99 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.76%. Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $181.00. Shares traded up 2.18%.

(NASDAQ:SYNA) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $181.00. Shares traded up 2.18%. Pilgrims Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) shares broke to $27.95 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.87%.

(NASDAQ:PPC) shares broke to $27.95 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.87%. Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) stock hit a yearly high price of $186.76. The stock was up 1.9% for the day.

(NYSE:GTLS) stock hit a yearly high price of $186.76. The stock was up 1.9% for the day. Descartes Systems Gr (NASDAQ:DSGX) shares reached a new 52-week high of $79.44 on Friday morning, moving up 2.19%.

(NASDAQ:DSGX) shares reached a new 52-week high of $79.44 on Friday morning, moving up 2.19%. Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) shares were up 3.85% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $121.76.

(NASDAQ:SPT) shares were up 3.85% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $121.76. Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) stock hit a yearly high price of $20.41. The stock was up 1.12% for the day.

(NYSE:GPK) stock hit a yearly high price of $20.41. The stock was up 1.12% for the day. Trinet Group (NYSE:TNET) shares hit a new 52-week high of $92.70. The stock traded up 1.06% on the session.

(NYSE:TNET) shares hit a new 52-week high of $92.70. The stock traded up 1.06% on the session. ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $112.89 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 2.33%.

(NYSE:ASGN) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $112.89 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 2.33%. nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $34.57 with a daily change of up 2.31%.

(NYSE:NVT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $34.57 with a daily change of up 2.31%. Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) shares set a new 52-week high of $169.53 on Friday, moving up 1.29%.

(NYSE:WTS) shares set a new 52-week high of $169.53 on Friday, moving up 1.29%. TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) shares were up 4.51% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $53.53.

(NASDAQ:TASK) shares were up 4.51% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $53.53. InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) shares were up 5.68% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $134.08.

(NASDAQ:INMD) shares were up 5.68% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $134.08. National Storage (NYSE:NSA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $56.63. The stock traded up 0.77% on the session.

(NYSE:NSA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $56.63. The stock traded up 0.77% on the session. SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) shares set a new 52-week high of $134.08 on Friday, moving up 2.61%.

(NASDAQ:SPSC) shares set a new 52-week high of $134.08 on Friday, moving up 2.61%. Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) shares reached a new 52-week high of $39.27 on Friday morning, moving up 3.24%.

(NYSE:AQUA) shares reached a new 52-week high of $39.27 on Friday morning, moving up 3.24%. Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) shares were up 1.86% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $95.88.

(NASDAQ:DIOD) shares were up 1.86% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $95.88. Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) shares hit a yearly high of $115.96. The stock traded up 1.96% on the session.

(NYSE:SSTK) shares hit a yearly high of $115.96. The stock traded up 1.96% on the session. Insperity (NYSE:NSP) stock made a new 52-week high of $110.51 Friday. The stock was up 1.38% for the day.

(NYSE:NSP) stock made a new 52-week high of $110.51 Friday. The stock was up 1.38% for the day. Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) shares hit a yearly high of $71.14. The stock traded up 3.15% on the session.

(NASDAQ:MMSI) shares hit a yearly high of $71.14. The stock traded up 3.15% on the session. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal (NYSE:NVG) shares hit a yearly high of $18.16. The stock traded up 0.33% on the session.

(NYSE:NVG) shares hit a yearly high of $18.16. The stock traded up 0.33% on the session. Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $23.05 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 2.27%.

(NASDAQ:NAVI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $23.05 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 2.27%. Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) shares set a new 52-week high of $116.64 on Friday, moving up 2.72%.

(NASDAQ:PRFT) shares set a new 52-week high of $116.64 on Friday, moving up 2.72%. Essential Props Realty (NYSE:EPRT) stock set a new 52-week high of $31.94 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.4%.

(NYSE:EPRT) stock set a new 52-week high of $31.94 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.4%. Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) shares set a new yearly high of $64.72 this morning. The stock was up 2.48% on the session.

(NYSE:SKY) shares set a new yearly high of $64.72 this morning. The stock was up 2.48% on the session. FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) shares set a new yearly high of $85.19 this morning. The stock was up 1.31% on the session.

(NASDAQ:FCFS) shares set a new yearly high of $85.19 this morning. The stock was up 1.31% on the session. Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) shares set a new 52-week high of $14.79 on Friday, moving up 2.44%.

(NASDAQ:LILA) shares set a new 52-week high of $14.79 on Friday, moving up 2.44%. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings (NYSE:KW) shares reached a new 52-week high of $21.69 on Friday morning, moving up 1.5%.

(NYSE:KW) shares reached a new 52-week high of $21.69 on Friday morning, moving up 1.5%. Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $79.84. The stock traded up 1.42% on the session.

(NYSE:NNI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $79.84. The stock traded up 1.42% on the session. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) shares set a new 52-week high of $64.75 on Friday, moving up 1.75%.

(NASDAQ:ZNTL) shares set a new 52-week high of $64.75 on Friday, moving up 1.75%. Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $33.68 with a daily change of up 5.32%.

(NASDAQ:CYTK) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $33.68 with a daily change of up 5.32%. Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) shares hit $83.22 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.98%.

(NASDAQ:DCBO) shares hit $83.22 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.98%. ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) shares were up 1.04% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $194.29.

(NASDAQ:MODV) shares were up 1.04% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $194.29. Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) shares hit $16.35 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.69%.

(NYSE:MWA) shares hit $16.35 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.69%. Belden (NYSE:BDC) stock made a new 52-week high of $56.80 Friday. The stock was up 1.96% for the day.

(NYSE:BDC) stock made a new 52-week high of $56.80 Friday. The stock was up 1.96% for the day. Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) shares were up 3.31% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $11.97.

(NASDAQ:GOGL) shares were up 3.31% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $11.97. American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) stock hit a yearly high price of $39.20. The stock was up 2.47% for the day.

(NYSE:AAT) stock hit a yearly high price of $39.20. The stock was up 2.47% for the day. Adams Diversified Equity (NYSE:ADX) shares were up 0.44% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $20.65.

(NYSE:ADX) shares were up 0.44% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $20.65. Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) shares were up 4.56% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $18.49.

(NASDAQ:DVAX) shares were up 4.56% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $18.49. Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) shares hit $39.32 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 12.34%.

(NASDAQ:VALN) shares hit $39.32 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 12.34%. Score Media and Gaming (NASDAQ:SCR) shares were up 1.33% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $36.01.

(NASDAQ:SCR) shares were up 1.33% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $36.01. Compass Diversified Hldgs (NYSE:CODI) shares set a new 52-week high of $29.25 on Friday, moving up 1.68%.

(NYSE:CODI) shares set a new 52-week high of $29.25 on Friday, moving up 1.68%. Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) shares hit a yearly high of $15.57. The stock traded up 9.46% on the session.

(NYSE:BTU) shares hit a yearly high of $15.57. The stock traded up 9.46% on the session. MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) shares hit $103.72 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.47%.

(NASDAQ:MYRG) shares hit $103.72 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.47%. Stewart Information Servs (NYSE:STC) shares were up 1.61% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $63.48.

(NYSE:STC) shares were up 1.61% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $63.48. Eaton Vance Tax Advgd Gbl (NYSE:ETG) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $22.05. Shares traded up 0.46%.

(NYSE:ETG) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $22.05. Shares traded up 0.46%. Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) shares hit $50.21 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.5%.

(NASDAQ:ACLS) shares hit $50.21 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.5%. Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) shares were up 3.05% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $13.57.

(NYSE:CMRE) shares were up 3.05% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $13.57. Sculptor Capital (NYSE:SCU) stock made a new 52-week high of $28.65 Friday. The stock was up 0.82% for the day.

(NYSE:SCU) stock made a new 52-week high of $28.65 Friday. The stock was up 0.82% for the day. MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) stock set a new 52-week high of $14.45 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.6%.

(NASDAQ:MDXG) stock set a new 52-week high of $14.45 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.6%. First Trust Inter Dur (NYSE:FPF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $26.05. The stock traded up 0.27% on the session.

(NYSE:FPF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $26.05. The stock traded up 0.27% on the session. Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) shares hit a new 52-week high of $34.71. The stock traded up 0.67% on the session.

(NASDAQ:RDWR) shares hit a new 52-week high of $34.71. The stock traded up 0.67% on the session. NexPoint Residential (NYSE:NXRT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $62.52. The stock traded up 1.19% on the session.

(NYSE:NXRT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $62.52. The stock traded up 1.19% on the session. Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $6.45 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.37%.

(NASDAQ:AGEN) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $6.45 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.37%. Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $44.95 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 3.64%.

(NYSE:ASPN) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $44.95 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 3.64%. Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) shares were up 3.86% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $88.92.

(NYSE:VRTV) shares were up 3.86% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $88.92. Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) stock made a new 52-week high of $7.28 Friday. The stock was up 8.26% for the day.

(NASDAQ:GSM) stock made a new 52-week high of $7.28 Friday. The stock was up 8.26% for the day. OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) shares set a new yearly high of $68.78 this morning. The stock was up 4.97% on the session.

(NASDAQ:OPRX) shares set a new yearly high of $68.78 this morning. The stock was up 4.97% on the session. Celestica (NYSE:CLS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $9.41 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 2.96%.

(NYSE:CLS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $9.41 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 2.96%. Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) shares were up 4.06% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $78.10 for a change of up 4.06%.

(NYSE:ARCH) shares were up 4.06% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $78.10 for a change of up 4.06%. Central Secs (AMEX:CET) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $42.86. Shares traded up 0.31%.

(AMEX:CET) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $42.86. Shares traded up 0.31%. A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) stock set a new 52-week high of $14.48 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.61%.

(NYSE:ATEN) stock set a new 52-week high of $14.48 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.61%. Alliance Resource (NASDAQ:ARLP) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $8.50. Shares traded up 3.6%.

(NASDAQ:ARLP) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $8.50. Shares traded up 3.6%. Invesco Municipal (NYSE:VMO) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $14.05 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.56%.

(NYSE:VMO) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $14.05 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.56%. Atlanticus Holdings (NASDAQ:ATLC) shares broke to $55.07 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.94%.

(NASDAQ:ATLC) shares broke to $55.07 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.94%. Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) shares were up 0.32% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $32.13.

(NYSE:VTOL) shares were up 0.32% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $32.13. Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) shares set a new 52-week high of $38.15 on Friday, moving up 3.21%.

(NYSE:MOV) shares set a new 52-week high of $38.15 on Friday, moving up 3.21%. Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $42.93. The stock traded up 81.52% on the session.

(NASDAQ:SPRT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $42.93. The stock traded up 81.52% on the session. Carriage Servs (NYSE:CSV) shares hit $45.81 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.7%.

(NYSE:CSV) shares hit $45.81 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.7%. QCR Holdings (NASDAQ:QCRH) shares hit a yearly high of $51.05. The stock traded up 0.83% on the session.

(NASDAQ:QCRH) shares hit a yearly high of $51.05. The stock traded up 0.83% on the session. Invesco Municipal (NYSE:VKQ) shares were up 0.36% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $14.09 for a change of up 0.36%.

(NYSE:VKQ) shares were up 0.36% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $14.09 for a change of up 0.36%. Invesco Trust (NYSE:VGM) stock made a new 52-week high of $14.23 Friday. The stock was up 0.07% for the day.

(NYSE:VGM) stock made a new 52-week high of $14.23 Friday. The stock was up 0.07% for the day. Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) shares set a new 52-week high of $2.88 on Friday, moving up 2.96%.

(NYSE:MTL) shares set a new 52-week high of $2.88 on Friday, moving up 2.96%. Alpha Metallurgical (NYSE:AMR) shares hit a yearly high of $39.72. The stock traded up 4.25% on the session.

(NYSE:AMR) shares hit a yearly high of $39.72. The stock traded up 4.25% on the session. Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO) shares set a new 52-week high of $6.91 on Friday, moving up 1.0%.

(NYSE:CMO) shares set a new 52-week high of $6.91 on Friday, moving up 1.0%. India Fund (NYSE:IFN) shares hit a yearly high of $22.89. The stock traded up 1.55% on the session.

(NYSE:IFN) shares hit a yearly high of $22.89. The stock traded up 1.55% on the session. BNY Mellon Strategic (NYSE:LEO) stock set a new 52-week high of $9.50 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.69%.

(NYSE:LEO) stock set a new 52-week high of $9.50 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.69%. The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) shares were up 0.98% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $19.71 for a change of up 0.98%.

(NASDAQ:HCKT) shares were up 0.98% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $19.71 for a change of up 0.98%. Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) shares hit $41.31 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.19%.

(NYSE:FC) shares hit $41.31 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.19%. Invesco Advantage (AMEX:VKI) shares set a new 52-week high of $12.77 on Friday, moving up 0.31%.

(AMEX:VKI) shares set a new 52-week high of $12.77 on Friday, moving up 0.31%. UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $69.94. Shares traded up 1.6%.

(NASDAQ:UFPT) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $69.94. Shares traded up 1.6%. DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) stock made a new 52-week high of $18.22 Friday. The stock was up 3.62% for the day.

(NASDAQ:DSPG) stock made a new 52-week high of $18.22 Friday. The stock was up 3.62% for the day. Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) shares broke to $18.03 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.24%.

(NASDAQ:FDUS) shares broke to $18.03 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.24%. PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) shares hit $14.87 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 6.08%.

(NASDAQ:PDSB) shares hit $14.87 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 6.08%. SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) stock hit a yearly high price of $9.75. The stock was up 2.88% for the day.

(NYSE:SD) stock hit a yearly high price of $9.75. The stock was up 2.88% for the day. Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK) shares hit $6.65 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 4.04%.

(NASDAQ:UONEK) shares hit $6.65 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 4.04%. Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) shares were up 2.33% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $29.16.

(NYSE:SAR) shares were up 2.33% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $29.16. Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) shares hit $6.15 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 9.74%.

(NASDAQ:PXLW) shares hit $6.15 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 9.74%. Grindrod Shipping Hldgs (NASDAQ:GRIN) shares hit a yearly high of $15.59. The stock traded up 5.77% on the session.

(NASDAQ:GRIN) shares hit a yearly high of $15.59. The stock traded up 5.77% on the session. Morgan Stanley India (NYSE:IIF) shares hit $26.56 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.34%.

(NYSE:IIF) shares hit $26.56 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.34%. Apollo Tactical Income (NYSE:AIF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $16.06 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 2.3%.

(NYSE:AIF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $16.06 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 2.3%. County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $36.50 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.58%.

(NASDAQ:ICBK) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $36.50 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.58%. First Savings Financial (NASDAQ:FSFG) stock hit a yearly high price of $88.33. The stock was up 1.16% for the day.

(NASDAQ:FSFG) stock hit a yearly high price of $88.33. The stock was up 1.16% for the day. Urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $16.75 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 6.99%.

(NASDAQ:UGRO) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $16.75 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 6.99%. Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) shares were up 10.84% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $4.17.

(NASDAQ:ADIL) shares were up 10.84% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $4.17. Servotronics (AMEX:SVT) shares hit $11.00 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.2%.

Benzinga will continue to cover these equities and update investors about any further movement.