Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 27, 2021
Before 10 a.m. ET Friday, 183 stocks hit new 52-week highs.

Areas of Significance:

  • Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) was the biggest firm by market cap to hit a new 52-week high.
  • The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high was Servotronics (AMEX:SVT).
  • Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) was the biggest gainer, trading up 81.52% to reach its 52-week high.

During the first half-hour of trading on Friday, the following stocks broke to new 52-week highs:

  • Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) shares broke to $2,873.36 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.98%.
  • Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) shares were up 1.11% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $2,865.00 for a change of up 1.11%.
  • NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) shares were up 2.06% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $225.70 for a change of up 2.06%.
  • ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) shares hit $830.16 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.27%.
  • Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) shares broke to $662.61 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.01%.
  • Accenture (NYSE:ACN) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $335.85. Shares traded up 0.6%.
  • Linde (NYSE:LIN) stock set a new 52-week high of $314.69 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.78%.
  • Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $809.88 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.21%.
  • BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) shares broke to $949.08 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.24%.
  • ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) shares set a new yearly high of $635.53 this morning. The stock was up 1.09% on the session.
  • Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ:TEAM) shares set a new 52-week high of $358.83 on Friday, moving up 2.09%.
  • Blackstone (NYSE:BX) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $123.70. Shares traded up 0.73%.
  • Waste Management (NYSE:WM) shares were up 0.43% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $154.65 for a change of up 0.43%.
  • CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ:CRWD) stock made a new 52-week high of $285.75 Friday. The stock was up 1.42% for the day.
  • Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) shares hit a new 52-week high of $105.02. The stock traded up 0.72% on the session.
  • America Movil (NYSE:AMX) shares broke to $18.77 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.32%.
  • NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) shares set a new 52-week high of $226.00 on Friday, moving up 1.46%.
  • Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) shares hit $175.10 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.69%.
  • Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) stock hit a yearly high price of $315.82. The stock was up 0.74% for the day.
  • Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) shares were up 1.49% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $332.40.
  • IQVIA Holdings (NYSE:IQV) shares set a new yearly high of $263.45 this morning. The stock was up 1.71% on the session.
  • Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $58.25 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.99%.
  • T. Rowe Price Gr (NASDAQ:TROW) shares hit $221.12 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.11%.
  • Wipro (NYSE:WIT) shares were up 1.56% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $9.16.
  • Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) shares were up 0.95% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $56.07 for a change of up 0.95%.
  • Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) shares hit $162.66 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.84%.
  • Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) shares were up 0.5% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $463.42 for a change of up 0.5%.
  • Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) shares were down 0.28% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $244.21.
  • Alcon (NYSE:ALC) shares were up 0.85% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $82.07 for a change of up 0.85%.
  • STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) shares were up 1.82% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $43.91.
  • Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) shares reached a new 52-week high of $92.68 on Friday morning, moving up 0.75%.
  • Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) shares hit a yearly high of $124.03. The stock traded up 0.45% on the session.
  • Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) stock made a new 52-week high of $322.86 Friday. The stock was up 0.75% for the day.
  • Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) shares were up 1.42% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $273.66.
  • Mettler-Toledo Intl (NYSE:MTD) shares hit a yearly high of $1,577.95. The stock traded up 1.25% on the session.
  • Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) shares hit a yearly high of $189.05. The stock traded up 1.16% on the session.
  • Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) shares were up 1.4% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $175.60 for a change of up 1.4%.
  • Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) stock made a new 52-week high of $184.77 Friday. The stock was up 1.39% for the day.
  • Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) stock made a new 52-week high of $289.89 Friday. The stock was up 0.8% for the day.
  • HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $702.50 with a daily change of up 1.58%.
  • Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) shares were up 0.92% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $177.34.
  • Equifax (NYSE:EFX) shares broke to $268.42 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.67%.
  • State Street (NYSE:STT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $94.08. The stock traded up 1.57% on the session.
  • Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) shares were up 0.77% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $193.15.
  • Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) shares hit a yearly high of $274.42. The stock traded up 1.5% on the session.
  • Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $585.12 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.77%.
  • Bill.com Holdings (NYSE:BILL) shares hit $288.88 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 28.38%.
  • Waters (NYSE:WAT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $412.09 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.02%.
  • Dover (NYSE:DOV) shares set a new yearly high of $175.26 this morning. The stock was up 0.45% on the session.
  • Xylem (NYSE:XYL) shares hit a new 52-week high of $136.25. The stock traded up 0.74% on the session.
  • Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $96.22 with a daily change of up 1.32%.
  • Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) shares were up 1.05% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $806.50.
  • Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) shares set a new yearly high of $199.77 this morning. The stock was up 0.42% on the session.
  • Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) shares were up 1.49% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $495.38 for a change of up 1.49%.
  • Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) stock made a new 52-week high of $131.67 Friday. The stock was up 0.73% for the day.
  • Charles River (NYSE:CRL) stock hit a yearly high price of $443.41. The stock was up 0.92% for the day.
  • Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) shares were up 1.74% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $52.94.
  • Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) stock hit a yearly high price of $257.15. The stock was up 0.71% for the day.
  • Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) shares were up 1.95% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $151.99 for a change of up 1.95%.
  • Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF) stock set a new 52-week high of $142.02 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.59%.
  • Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) shares were up 0.66% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $228.09.
  • NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) shares were up 0.9% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $300.95.
  • Westinghouse Air Brake (NYSE:WAB) shares set a new yearly high of $90.67 this morning. The stock was up 2.34% on the session.
  • SentinelOne (NYSE:S) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $66.00 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 5.61%.
  • Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) stock set a new 52-week high of $69.42 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.17%.
  • Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) stock made a new 52-week high of $276.12 Friday. The stock was up 0.97% for the day.
  • Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) shares were up 3.68% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $102.81.
  • Paylocity Holding (NASDAQ:PCTY) stock set a new 52-week high of $264.25 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.08%.
  • FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $379.83 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.84%.
  • Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) shares hit $103.79 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.75%.
  • Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) shares were up 1.2% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $235.78.
  • Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) shares hit a new 52-week high of $89.21. The stock traded up 1.78% on the session.
  • Globant (NYSE:GLOB) stock hit a yearly high price of $321.39. The stock was up 1.79% for the day.
  • Amerco (NASDAQ:UHAL) shares were up 1.25% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $669.93.
  • Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) shares set a new yearly high of $75.38 this morning. The stock was up 0.9% on the session.
  • Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) shares set a new yearly high of $113.65 this morning. The stock was up 1.28% on the session.
  • Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) shares were up 1.08% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $214.09.
  • CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) stock hit a yearly high price of $52.76. The stock was up 0.94% for the day.
  • Liberty Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $45.44 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.25%.
  • Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) shares set a new yearly high of $93.12 this morning. The stock was up 1.85% on the session.
  • Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) shares were up 1.96% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $37.56.
  • Jabil (NYSE:JBL) stock hit a yearly high price of $61.61. The stock was up 1.49% for the day.
  • Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) shares were up 0.16% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $169.94 for a change of up 0.16%.
  • Knight-Swift (NYSE:KNX) shares broke to $51.92 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.49%.
  • Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) shares set a new 52-week high of $74.89 on Friday, moving up 1.01%.
  • First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) stock set a new 52-week high of $70.86 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.11%.
  • Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) shares broke to $62.27 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.94%.
  • Olo (NYSE:OLO) stock set a new 52-week high of $48.99 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.76%.
  • Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $181.00. Shares traded up 2.18%.
  • Pilgrims Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) shares broke to $27.95 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.87%.
  • Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) stock hit a yearly high price of $186.76. The stock was up 1.9% for the day.
  • Descartes Systems Gr (NASDAQ:DSGX) shares reached a new 52-week high of $79.44 on Friday morning, moving up 2.19%.
  • Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) shares were up 3.85% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $121.76.
  • Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) stock hit a yearly high price of $20.41. The stock was up 1.12% for the day.
  • Trinet Group (NYSE:TNET) shares hit a new 52-week high of $92.70. The stock traded up 1.06% on the session.
  • ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $112.89 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 2.33%.
  • nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $34.57 with a daily change of up 2.31%.
  • Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) shares set a new 52-week high of $169.53 on Friday, moving up 1.29%.
  • TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) shares were up 4.51% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $53.53.
  • InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) shares were up 5.68% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $134.08.
  • National Storage (NYSE:NSA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $56.63. The stock traded up 0.77% on the session.
  • SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) shares set a new 52-week high of $134.08 on Friday, moving up 2.61%.
  • Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) shares reached a new 52-week high of $39.27 on Friday morning, moving up 3.24%.
  • Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) shares were up 1.86% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $95.88.
  • Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) shares hit a yearly high of $115.96. The stock traded up 1.96% on the session.
  • Insperity (NYSE:NSP) stock made a new 52-week high of $110.51 Friday. The stock was up 1.38% for the day.
  • Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) shares hit a yearly high of $71.14. The stock traded up 3.15% on the session.
  • Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal (NYSE:NVG) shares hit a yearly high of $18.16. The stock traded up 0.33% on the session.
  • Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $23.05 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 2.27%.
  • Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) shares set a new 52-week high of $116.64 on Friday, moving up 2.72%.
  • Essential Props Realty (NYSE:EPRT) stock set a new 52-week high of $31.94 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.4%.
  • Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) shares set a new yearly high of $64.72 this morning. The stock was up 2.48% on the session.
  • FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) shares set a new yearly high of $85.19 this morning. The stock was up 1.31% on the session.
  • Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) shares set a new 52-week high of $14.79 on Friday, moving up 2.44%.
  • Kennedy-Wilson Holdings (NYSE:KW) shares reached a new 52-week high of $21.69 on Friday morning, moving up 1.5%.
  • Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $79.84. The stock traded up 1.42% on the session.
  • Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) shares set a new 52-week high of $64.75 on Friday, moving up 1.75%.
  • Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $33.68 with a daily change of up 5.32%.
  • Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) shares hit $83.22 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.98%.
  • ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) shares were up 1.04% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $194.29.
  • Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) shares hit $16.35 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.69%.
  • Belden (NYSE:BDC) stock made a new 52-week high of $56.80 Friday. The stock was up 1.96% for the day.
  • Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) shares were up 3.31% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $11.97.
  • American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) stock hit a yearly high price of $39.20. The stock was up 2.47% for the day.
  • Adams Diversified Equity (NYSE:ADX) shares were up 0.44% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $20.65.
  • Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) shares were up 4.56% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $18.49.
  • Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) shares hit $39.32 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 12.34%.
  • Score Media and Gaming (NASDAQ:SCR) shares were up 1.33% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $36.01.
  • Compass Diversified Hldgs (NYSE:CODI) shares set a new 52-week high of $29.25 on Friday, moving up 1.68%.
  • Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) shares hit a yearly high of $15.57. The stock traded up 9.46% on the session.
  • MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) shares hit $103.72 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.47%.
  • Stewart Information Servs (NYSE:STC) shares were up 1.61% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $63.48.
  • Eaton Vance Tax Advgd Gbl (NYSE:ETG) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $22.05. Shares traded up 0.46%.
  • Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) shares hit $50.21 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.5%.
  • Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) shares were up 3.05% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $13.57.
  • Sculptor Capital (NYSE:SCU) stock made a new 52-week high of $28.65 Friday. The stock was up 0.82% for the day.
  • MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) stock set a new 52-week high of $14.45 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.6%.
  • First Trust Inter Dur (NYSE:FPF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $26.05. The stock traded up 0.27% on the session.
  • Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) shares hit a new 52-week high of $34.71. The stock traded up 0.67% on the session.
  • NexPoint Residential (NYSE:NXRT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $62.52. The stock traded up 1.19% on the session.
  • Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $6.45 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.37%.
  • Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $44.95 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 3.64%.
  • Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) shares were up 3.86% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $88.92.
  • Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) stock made a new 52-week high of $7.28 Friday. The stock was up 8.26% for the day.
  • OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) shares set a new yearly high of $68.78 this morning. The stock was up 4.97% on the session.
  • Celestica (NYSE:CLS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $9.41 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 2.96%.
  • Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) shares were up 4.06% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $78.10 for a change of up 4.06%.
  • Central Secs (AMEX:CET) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $42.86. Shares traded up 0.31%.
  • A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) stock set a new 52-week high of $14.48 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.61%.
  • Alliance Resource (NASDAQ:ARLP) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $8.50. Shares traded up 3.6%.
  • Invesco Municipal (NYSE:VMO) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $14.05 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.56%.
  • Atlanticus Holdings (NASDAQ:ATLC) shares broke to $55.07 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.94%.
  • Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) shares were up 0.32% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $32.13.
  • Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) shares set a new 52-week high of $38.15 on Friday, moving up 3.21%.
  • Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $42.93. The stock traded up 81.52% on the session.
  • Carriage Servs (NYSE:CSV) shares hit $45.81 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.7%.
  • QCR Holdings (NASDAQ:QCRH) shares hit a yearly high of $51.05. The stock traded up 0.83% on the session.
  • Invesco Municipal (NYSE:VKQ) shares were up 0.36% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $14.09 for a change of up 0.36%.
  • Invesco Trust (NYSE:VGM) stock made a new 52-week high of $14.23 Friday. The stock was up 0.07% for the day.
  • Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) shares set a new 52-week high of $2.88 on Friday, moving up 2.96%.
  • Alpha Metallurgical (NYSE:AMR) shares hit a yearly high of $39.72. The stock traded up 4.25% on the session.
  • Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO) shares set a new 52-week high of $6.91 on Friday, moving up 1.0%.
  • India Fund (NYSE:IFN) shares hit a yearly high of $22.89. The stock traded up 1.55% on the session.
  • BNY Mellon Strategic (NYSE:LEO) stock set a new 52-week high of $9.50 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.69%.
  • The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) shares were up 0.98% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $19.71 for a change of up 0.98%.
  • Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) shares hit $41.31 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.19%.
  • Invesco Advantage (AMEX:VKI) shares set a new 52-week high of $12.77 on Friday, moving up 0.31%.
  • UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $69.94. Shares traded up 1.6%.
  • DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) stock made a new 52-week high of $18.22 Friday. The stock was up 3.62% for the day.
  • Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) shares broke to $18.03 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.24%.
  • PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) shares hit $14.87 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 6.08%.
  • SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) stock hit a yearly high price of $9.75. The stock was up 2.88% for the day.
  • Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK) shares hit $6.65 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 4.04%.
  • Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) shares were up 2.33% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $29.16.
  • Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) shares hit $6.15 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 9.74%.
  • Grindrod Shipping Hldgs (NASDAQ:GRIN) shares hit a yearly high of $15.59. The stock traded up 5.77% on the session.
  • Morgan Stanley India (NYSE:IIF) shares hit $26.56 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.34%.
  • Apollo Tactical Income (NYSE:AIF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $16.06 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 2.3%.
  • County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $36.50 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.58%.
  • First Savings Financial (NASDAQ:FSFG) stock hit a yearly high price of $88.33. The stock was up 1.16% for the day.
  • Urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $16.75 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 6.99%.
  • Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) shares were up 10.84% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $4.17.
  • Servotronics (AMEX:SVT) shares hit $11.00 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.2%.

 

Benzinga will continue to cover these equities and update investors about any further movement.

 

Posted-In: 52-Week Highs BZI-52WeeksNews Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

