FactSet provides financial data and portfolio analytics to the global investment community. The company aggregates data from third-party data suppliers, news sources, exchanges, brokerages, and contributors into its workstations. In addition, it provides essential portfolio analytics that companies use to monitor portfolios and address reporting requirements. Buy-side clients account for 84% of FactSet's annual subscription value. In 2015, the company acquired Portware, a provider of trade execution software and in 2017 the company acquired BISAM, a risk management and performance measurement provider.