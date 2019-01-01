QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
393.24 - 408.69
Vol / Avg.
233.1K/361.8K
Div / Yield
3.28/0.81%
52 Wk
294.21 - 495.4
Mkt Cap
14.9B
Payout Ratio
30.67
Open
406
P/E
38.38
EPS
2.86
Shares
37.8M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Sponsored
Benzinga - 1 day ago
Benzinga - Feb 15, 2022, 8:19AM
Benzinga - Jan 19, 2022, 8:49AM
Benzinga - Jan 5, 2022, 8:50AM
Benzinga - Dec 27, 2021, 9:09AM
Benzinga - Dec 27, 2021, 8:02AM
Benzinga - Dec 22, 2021, 7:40AM
Benzinga - Dec 22, 2021, 7:37AM
Benzinga - Dec 22, 2021, 7:37AM
Benzinga - Dec 22, 2021, 7:22AM
Benzinga - Dec 22, 2021, 6:26AM
Benzinga - Dec 21, 2021, 9:30AM
Benzinga - Dec 21, 2021, 8:39AM
Benzinga - Dec 21, 2021, 6:57AM
Benzinga - Nov 16, 2021, 8:43AM
Benzinga - Oct 13, 2021, 8:07AM
Benzinga - Oct 7, 2021, 8:10AM
Benzinga - Oct 4, 2021, 4:26PM
load more
Sector: Financials.Industry: Capital Markets
FactSet provides financial data and portfolio analytics to the global investment community. The company aggregates data from third-party data suppliers, news sources, exchanges, brokerages, and contributors into its workstations. In addition, it provides essential portfolio analytics that companies use to monitor portfolios and address reporting requirements. Buy-side clients account for 84% of FactSet's annual subscription value. In 2015, the company acquired Portware, a provider of trade execution software and in 2017 the company acquired BISAM, a risk management and performance measurement provider.

Earnings

see more
Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-29
REV
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS2.9903.250 0.2600
REV419.130M424.725M5.595M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

FactSet Research Systems Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy FactSet Research Systems (FDS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of FactSet Research Systems (NYSE: FDS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are FactSet Research Systems's (FDS) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for FactSet Research Systems (FDS) stock?

A

The latest price target for FactSet Research Systems (NYSE: FDS) was reported by Morgan Stanley on February 22, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 351.00 expecting FDS to fall to within 12 months (a possible -10.91% downside). 23 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for FactSet Research Systems (FDS)?

A

The stock price for FactSet Research Systems (NYSE: FDS) is $394 last updated Today at 9:00:00 PM.

Q

Does FactSet Research Systems (FDS) pay a dividend?

A

The next FactSet Research Systems (FDS) dividend date is projected to be 2022-02-25.

Q

When is FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) reporting earnings?

A

FactSet Research Systems’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 29, 2022.

Q

Is FactSet Research Systems (FDS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for FactSet Research Systems.

Q

What sector and industry does FactSet Research Systems (FDS) operate in?

A

FactSet Research Systems is in the Financials sector and Capital Markets industry. They are listed on the NYSE.