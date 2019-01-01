|Q2 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-29
|REV
|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|2.990
|3.250
|0.2600
|REV
|419.130M
|424.725M
|5.595M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of FactSet Research Systems (NYSE: FDS) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in FactSet Research Systems’s space includes: Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ), Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO), Tradeweb Markets (NASDAQ:TW), MarketAxess Holdings (NASDAQ:MKTX) and MSCI (NYSE:MSCI).
The latest price target for FactSet Research Systems (NYSE: FDS) was reported by Morgan Stanley on February 22, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 351.00 expecting FDS to fall to within 12 months (a possible -10.91% downside). 23 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for FactSet Research Systems (NYSE: FDS) is $394 last updated Today at 9:00:00 PM.
The next FactSet Research Systems (FDS) dividend date is projected to be 2022-02-25.
FactSet Research Systems’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 29, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for FactSet Research Systems.
FactSet Research Systems is in the Financials sector and Capital Markets industry. They are listed on the NYSE.