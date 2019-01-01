QQQ
Servotronics Inc is a U.S based company that designs, manufactures, and markets technology products consisting of control components and consumer products, consisting of knives and various types of cutlery and other edged products. The company operates in the segments of Advanced Technology Group, which is the key revenue-generating segment, and Consumer Products Group. Advanced Technology Group operations involve the design, manufacture, and marketing of servo-control components, which include torque motors, control valves, and actuators, among others for government, commercial and industrial applications. Consumer Products Group operations involve the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of a range of cutlery products for use by consumers and government agencies.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-13
REV
Servotronics Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Servotronics (SVT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Servotronics (AMEX: SVT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Servotronics's (SVT) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Servotronics.

Q

What is the target price for Servotronics (SVT) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Servotronics

Q

Current Stock Price for Servotronics (SVT)?

A

The stock price for Servotronics (AMEX: SVT) is $14.01 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 18:05:06 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Servotronics (SVT) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.16 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on July 15, 2019 to stockholders of record on June 27, 2019.

Q

When is Servotronics (AMEX:SVT) reporting earnings?

A

Servotronics’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 13, 2022.

Q

Is Servotronics (SVT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Servotronics.

Q

What sector and industry does Servotronics (SVT) operate in?

A

Servotronics is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the AMEX.