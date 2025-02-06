Earnings Scheduled For February 6, 2025

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• ArcelorMittal MT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $15.15 billion.

• XPO XPO is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $1.92 billion.

• Eli Lilly LLY is likely to report quarterly earnings at $5.16 per share on revenue of $13.42 billion.

• Shinhan Finl Gr SHG is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $2.34 billion.

• InterDigital IDCC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.87 per share on revenue of $244.24 million.

• Peabody Energy BTU is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $1.10 billion.

• Terex TEX is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $1.23 billion.

• Colliers Intl Gr CIGI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.38 per share on revenue of $1.44 billion.

• BCE BCE is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $4.49 billion.

• Tapestry TPR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.75 per share on revenue of $2.11 billion.

• Cemex CX is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Affiliated Managers Group AMG is projected to report quarterly earnings at $6.03 per share on revenue of $531.53 million.

• Ladder Cap LADR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $66.27 million.

• Ralph Lauren RL is likely to report quarterly earnings at $4.51 per share on revenue of $2.01 billion.

• Insight Enterprises NSIT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.52 per share on revenue of $2.10 billion.

• Patrick Industries PATK is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $815.59 million.

• Arrow Electronics ARW is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.68 per share on revenue of $7.06 billion.

• Inter & Co INTR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $284.21 million.

• Gates Industrial Corp GTES is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $827.43 million.

• MasterCraft Boat Hldgs MCFT is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $60.79 million.

• Suburban Propane Partners SPH is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Warner Music Gr WMG is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $1.66 billion.

• Belden BDC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.69 per share on revenue of $654.76 million.

• Acadian Asset Management AAMI is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.94 per share on revenue of $148.70 million.

• AGCO AGCO is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.88 per share on revenue of $3.17 billion.

• Intercontinental Exchange ICE is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.49 per share on revenue of $2.32 billion.

• Huntington Ingalls Indus HII is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.09 per share on revenue of $3.06 billion.

• Capital Clean Energy CCEC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $109.83 million.

• Lee Enterprises LEE is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.40 per share on revenue of $150.55 million.

• Valvoline VVV is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $398.80 million.

• Lightspeed Commerce LSPD is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $282.78 million.

• ConocoPhillips COP is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.83 per share on revenue of $14.22 billion.

• Blue Owl Cap OWL is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $607.34 million.

• Lincoln National LNC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.74 per share on revenue of $4.72 billion.

• Philip Morris Intl PM is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.50 per share on revenue of $9.44 billion.

• Bristol-Myers Squibb BMY is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.47 per share on revenue of $11.56 billion.

• Under Armour UA is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.00 per share on revenue of $1.34 billion.

• Thermon Group Holdings THR is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $138.91 million.

• Rithm Capital RITM is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $1.22 billion.

• Kenvue KVUE is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $3.77 billion.

• Canada Goose Hldgs GOOS is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.51 per share on revenue of $615.24 million.

• Aptiv APTV is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.65 per share on revenue of $4.90 billion.

• Advanced Drainage Systems WMS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.21 per share on revenue of $675.42 million.

• Darling Ingredients DAR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $1.46 billion.

• Embecta EMBC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $256.08 million.

• Snap-on SNA is expected to report quarterly earnings at $4.79 per share on revenue of $1.20 billion.

• Spectrum Brands Holdings SPB is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.92 per share on revenue of $703.31 million.

• MarketAxess Holdings MKTX is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.68 per share on revenue of $202.65 million.

• Omnicell OMCL is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $300.01 million.

• Madison Square Garden MSGE is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.99 per share on revenue of $401.79 million.

• CMS Energy CMS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.87 per share on revenue of $2.13 billion.

• ITT ITT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.47 per share on revenue of $927.03 million.

• BorgWarner BWA is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.96 per share on revenue of $3.47 billion.

• AllianceBernstein Holding AB is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.86 per share on revenue of $895.69 million.

• Entegris ENTG is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $823.15 million.

• Air Products & Chemicals APD is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.85 per share on revenue of $2.94 billion.

• Honeywell Intl HON is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.32 per share on revenue of $9.83 billion.

• Hilton Worldwide Holdings HLT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.68 per share on revenue of $2.77 billion.

• Lear LEA is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.58 per share on revenue of $5.53 billion.

• Linde LIN is likely to report quarterly earnings at $3.92 per share on revenue of $8.41 billion.

• Haemonetics HAE is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.17 per share on revenue of $352.88 million.

• AstraZeneca AZN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.07 per share on revenue of $14.21 billion.

• Live Ventures LIVE is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Magnera MAGN is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Under Armour UAA is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $1.34 billion.

• Peloton Interactive PTON is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $653.28 million.

• nVent Electric NVT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $768.24 million.

• MACOM Technology Solns MTSI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $214.92 million.

• Xcel Energy XEL is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.88 per share on revenue of $3.77 billion.

• Equifax EFX is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.10 per share on revenue of $1.44 billion.

• IQVIA Hldgs IQV is likely to report quarterly earnings at $3.11 per share on revenue of $3.93 billion.

• Tradeweb Markets TW is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $458.20 million.

• Thomson Reuters TRI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.97 per share on revenue of $1.91 billion.

• Zimmer Biomet Holdings ZBH is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.29 per share on revenue of $2.01 billion.

• Yum China Holdings YUMC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $2.63 billion.

• Yum Brands YUM is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.60 per share on revenue of $2.34 billion.

• MDU Resources Gr MDU is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $790.56 million.

• Labcorp Holdings LH is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.39 per share on revenue of $3.31 billion.

• Rush Street Interactive RSI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $303.83 million.

• Kellanova K is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $3.10 billion.

• Roblox RBLX is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.45 per share on revenue of $1.37 billion.

• Hershey HSY is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.38 per share on revenue of $2.84 billion.

• Maximus MMS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.37 per share on revenue of $1.29 billion.

• Prestige Consumer PBH is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.16 per share on revenue of $287.65 million.

• Liquidity Services LQDT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $105.36 million.

• ING Groep ING is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Northeast Bank NBN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.57 per share on revenue of $47.73 million.

• Cleanspark CLSK is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $152.55 million.

• Cousins Props CUZ is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $215.34 million.

• Affirm Holdings AFRM is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.23 per share on revenue of $807.63 million.

• iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF IGM is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.05 per share on revenue of $884.71 million.

• SAP SAP is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $4.75 billion.

• Post Holdings POST is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.51 per share on revenue of $1.99 billion.

• AptarGroup ATR is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.26 per share on revenue of $852.26 million.

• Victory Capital Holdings VCTR is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.37 per share on revenue of $229.94 million.

• COPT Defense CDP is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $187.18 million.

• CNO Finl Group CNO is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.07 per share on revenue of $970.40 million.

• Microchip Technology MCHP is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $1.05 billion.

• Principal Finl Gr PFG is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.93 per share on revenue of $4.12 billion.

• Reinsurance Gr RGA is expected to report quarterly earnings at $5.26 per share on revenue of $5.55 billion.

• Phillips Edison PECO is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $168.06 million.

• EastGroup Props EGP is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.16 per share on revenue of $166.32 million.

• Viasat VSAT is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.58 per share on revenue of $1.12 billion.

• e.l.f. Beauty ELF is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $329.91 million.

• Qualys QLYS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.37 per share on revenue of $156.27 million.

• Onto Innovation ONTO is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.39 per share on revenue of $259.43 million.

• Take-Two Interactive TTWO is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $1.39 billion.

• StepStone Group STEP is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $225.96 million.

• Lions Gate Entertainment Corporation Class B Non-Voting Shares LGF is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $926.05 million.

• VeriSign VRSN is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.01 per share on revenue of $394.94 million.

• Werner Enterprises WERN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $763.07 million.

• Sonos SONO is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $519.47 million.

• BILL Holdings BILL is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $359.96 million.

• GoPro GPRO is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $196.50 million.

• Skechers USA SKX is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $2.22 billion.

• Synaptics SYNA is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.86 per share on revenue of $265.14 million.

• Fortune Brands FBIN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.05 per share on revenue of $1.15 billion.

• Illumina ILMN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.92 per share on revenue of $1.10 billion.

• Lumentum Holdings LITE is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $389.34 million.

• Centrus Energy LEU is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.06 per share on revenue of $105.20 million.

• Amazon.com AMZN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.49 per share on revenue of $187.25 billion.

• NMI Holdings NMIH is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.12 per share on revenue of $168.85 million.

• Doximity DOCS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $152.80 million.

• Monolithic Power Systems MPWR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.98 per share on revenue of $608.09 million.

• Expedia Group EXPE is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.09 per share on revenue of $3.07 billion.

• Power Integrations POWI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $105.14 million.

• Neurocrine Biosciences NBIX is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.93 per share on revenue of $629.40 million.

• Open Text OTEX is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.93 per share on revenue of $1.32 billion.

• Boyd Gaming BYD is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.77 per share on revenue of $997.68 million.

• Good Times Restaurants GTIM is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Lantronix LTRX is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $31.05 million.

• A-Mark Precious Metals AMRK is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.86 per share on revenue of $2.28 billion.

• IBEX IBEX is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $133.96 million.

• Leslies LESL is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $172.76 million.

• i3 Verticals IIIV is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $59.12 million.

• Strattec Security STRT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $125.16 million.

• QuinStreet QNST is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $239.80 million.

• Powell Industries POWL is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.61 per share on revenue of $232.62 million.

• Hub Group HUBG is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $1.01 billion.

• Natural Grocers NGVC is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Farmer Bros FARM is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $91.16 million.

• Universal Logistics Hldgs ULH is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.93 per share on revenue of $435.70 million.

• Varex Imaging VREX is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $202.15 million.

• Paylocity Holding PCTY is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.43 per share on revenue of $366.76 million.

• Cantaloupe CTLP is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $75.29 million.

• Cerence CRNC is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $49.08 million.

• SS&C Techs Hldgs SSNC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.33 per share on revenue of $1.49 billion.

• Lionsgate Studios LION is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $678.00 million.

• Exponent EXPO is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $119.59 million.

• Alpine Income Prop Trust PINE is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $13.34 million.

• Clearfield CLFD is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.32 per share on revenue of $35.77 million.

• Mohawk Industries MHK is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.85 per share on revenue of $2.54 billion.

• Pros Holdings PRO is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $84.74 million.

• Minerals Technologies MTX is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.39 per share on revenue of $524.15 million.

• Mettler-Toledo Intl MTD is projected to report quarterly earnings at $11.72 per share on revenue of $1.01 billion.

• ESCO Technologies ESE is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $240.40 million.

• Pinterest PINS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $1.14 billion.

• Encompass Health EHC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.02 per share on revenue of $1.38 billion.

• Genpact G is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.86 per share on revenue of $1.23 billion.

• Camden Prop Trust CPT is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Regency Centers REG is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.07 per share on revenue of $373.30 million.

• Matthews International MATW is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $426.88 million.

• Cloudflare NET is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $452.11 million.

• Fortinet FTNT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $1.60 billion.

• Brasilagro - Cia Bras LND is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.