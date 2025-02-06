February 6, 2025 3:32 AM 20 min read

Earnings Scheduled For February 6, 2025

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Comments

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• ArcelorMittal MT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $15.15 billion.

• XPO XPO is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $1.92 billion.

• Eli Lilly LLY is likely to report quarterly earnings at $5.16 per share on revenue of $13.42 billion.

• Shinhan Finl Gr SHG is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $2.34 billion.

• InterDigital IDCC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.87 per share on revenue of $244.24 million.

• Peabody Energy BTU is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $1.10 billion.

• Terex TEX is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $1.23 billion.

• Colliers Intl Gr CIGI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.38 per share on revenue of $1.44 billion.

• BCE BCE is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $4.49 billion.

• Tapestry TPR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.75 per share on revenue of $2.11 billion.

• Cemex CX is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Affiliated Managers Group AMG is projected to report quarterly earnings at $6.03 per share on revenue of $531.53 million.

• Ladder Cap LADR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $66.27 million.

• Ralph Lauren RL is likely to report quarterly earnings at $4.51 per share on revenue of $2.01 billion.

• Insight Enterprises NSIT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.52 per share on revenue of $2.10 billion.

• Patrick Industries PATK is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $815.59 million.

• Arrow Electronics ARW is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.68 per share on revenue of $7.06 billion.

• Inter & Co INTR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $284.21 million.

• Gates Industrial Corp GTES is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $827.43 million.

• MasterCraft Boat Hldgs MCFT is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $60.79 million.

• Suburban Propane Partners SPH is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Warner Music Gr WMG is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $1.66 billion.

• Belden BDC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.69 per share on revenue of $654.76 million.

• Acadian Asset Management AAMI is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.94 per share on revenue of $148.70 million.

• AGCO AGCO is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.88 per share on revenue of $3.17 billion.

• Intercontinental Exchange ICE is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.49 per share on revenue of $2.32 billion.

• Huntington Ingalls Indus HII is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.09 per share on revenue of $3.06 billion.

• Capital Clean Energy CCEC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $109.83 million.

• Lee Enterprises LEE is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.40 per share on revenue of $150.55 million.

• Valvoline VVV is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $398.80 million.

• Lightspeed Commerce LSPD is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $282.78 million.

• ConocoPhillips COP is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.83 per share on revenue of $14.22 billion.

• Blue Owl Cap OWL is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $607.34 million.

• Lincoln National LNC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.74 per share on revenue of $4.72 billion.

• Philip Morris Intl PM is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.50 per share on revenue of $9.44 billion.

• Bristol-Myers Squibb BMY is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.47 per share on revenue of $11.56 billion.

• Under Armour UA is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.00 per share on revenue of $1.34 billion.

• Thermon Group Holdings THR is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $138.91 million.

• Rithm Capital RITM is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $1.22 billion.

• Kenvue KVUE is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $3.77 billion.

• Canada Goose Hldgs GOOS is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.51 per share on revenue of $615.24 million.

• Aptiv APTV is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.65 per share on revenue of $4.90 billion.

• Advanced Drainage Systems WMS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.21 per share on revenue of $675.42 million.

• Darling Ingredients DAR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $1.46 billion.

• Embecta EMBC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $256.08 million.

• Snap-on SNA is expected to report quarterly earnings at $4.79 per share on revenue of $1.20 billion.

• Spectrum Brands Holdings SPB is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.92 per share on revenue of $703.31 million.

• MarketAxess Holdings MKTX is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.68 per share on revenue of $202.65 million.

• Omnicell OMCL is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $300.01 million.

• Madison Square Garden MSGE is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.99 per share on revenue of $401.79 million.

• CMS Energy CMS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.87 per share on revenue of $2.13 billion.

• ITT ITT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.47 per share on revenue of $927.03 million.

• BorgWarner BWA is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.96 per share on revenue of $3.47 billion.

• AllianceBernstein Holding AB is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.86 per share on revenue of $895.69 million.

• Entegris ENTG is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $823.15 million.

• Air Products & Chemicals APD is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.85 per share on revenue of $2.94 billion.

• Honeywell Intl HON is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.32 per share on revenue of $9.83 billion.

• Hilton Worldwide Holdings HLT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.68 per share on revenue of $2.77 billion.

• Lear LEA is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.58 per share on revenue of $5.53 billion.

• Linde LIN is likely to report quarterly earnings at $3.92 per share on revenue of $8.41 billion.

• Haemonetics HAE is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.17 per share on revenue of $352.88 million.

• AstraZeneca AZN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.07 per share on revenue of $14.21 billion.

• Live Ventures LIVE is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Magnera MAGN is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Under Armour UAA is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $1.34 billion.

• Peloton Interactive PTON is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $653.28 million.

• nVent Electric NVT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $768.24 million.

• MACOM Technology Solns MTSI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $214.92 million.

• Xcel Energy XEL is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.88 per share on revenue of $3.77 billion.

• Equifax EFX is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.10 per share on revenue of $1.44 billion.

• IQVIA Hldgs IQV is likely to report quarterly earnings at $3.11 per share on revenue of $3.93 billion.

• Tradeweb Markets TW is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $458.20 million.

• Thomson Reuters TRI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.97 per share on revenue of $1.91 billion.

• Zimmer Biomet Holdings ZBH is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.29 per share on revenue of $2.01 billion.

• Yum China Holdings YUMC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $2.63 billion.

• Yum Brands YUM is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.60 per share on revenue of $2.34 billion.

• MDU Resources Gr MDU is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $790.56 million.

• Labcorp Holdings LH is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.39 per share on revenue of $3.31 billion.

• Rush Street Interactive RSI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $303.83 million.

• Kellanova K is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $3.10 billion.

• Roblox RBLX is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.45 per share on revenue of $1.37 billion.

• Hershey HSY is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.38 per share on revenue of $2.84 billion.

• Maximus MMS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.37 per share on revenue of $1.29 billion.

• Prestige Consumer PBH is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.16 per share on revenue of $287.65 million.

• Liquidity Services LQDT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $105.36 million.

• ING Groep ING is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Northeast Bank NBN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.57 per share on revenue of $47.73 million.

• Cleanspark CLSK is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $152.55 million.

• Cousins Props CUZ is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $215.34 million.

• Affirm Holdings AFRM is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.23 per share on revenue of $807.63 million.

• iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF IGM is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.05 per share on revenue of $884.71 million.

• SAP SAP is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $4.75 billion.

• Post Holdings POST is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.51 per share on revenue of $1.99 billion.

• AptarGroup ATR is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.26 per share on revenue of $852.26 million.

• Victory Capital Holdings VCTR is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.37 per share on revenue of $229.94 million.

• COPT Defense CDP is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $187.18 million.

• CNO Finl Group CNO is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.07 per share on revenue of $970.40 million.

• Microchip Technology MCHP is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $1.05 billion.

• Principal Finl Gr PFG is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.93 per share on revenue of $4.12 billion.

• Reinsurance Gr RGA is expected to report quarterly earnings at $5.26 per share on revenue of $5.55 billion.

• Phillips Edison PECO is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $168.06 million.

• EastGroup Props EGP is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.16 per share on revenue of $166.32 million.

• Viasat VSAT is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.58 per share on revenue of $1.12 billion.

• e.l.f. Beauty ELF is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $329.91 million.

• Qualys QLYS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.37 per share on revenue of $156.27 million.

• Onto Innovation ONTO is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.39 per share on revenue of $259.43 million.

• Take-Two Interactive TTWO is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $1.39 billion.

• StepStone Group STEP is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $225.96 million.

• Lions Gate Entertainment Corporation Class B Non-Voting Shares LGF is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $926.05 million.

• VeriSign VRSN is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.01 per share on revenue of $394.94 million.

• Werner Enterprises WERN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $763.07 million.

• Sonos SONO is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $519.47 million.

• BILL Holdings BILL is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $359.96 million.

• GoPro GPRO is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $196.50 million.

• Skechers USA SKX is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $2.22 billion.

• Synaptics SYNA is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.86 per share on revenue of $265.14 million.

• Fortune Brands FBIN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.05 per share on revenue of $1.15 billion.

• Illumina ILMN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.92 per share on revenue of $1.10 billion.

• Lumentum Holdings LITE is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $389.34 million.

• Centrus Energy LEU is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.06 per share on revenue of $105.20 million.

• Amazon.com AMZN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.49 per share on revenue of $187.25 billion.

• NMI Holdings NMIH is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.12 per share on revenue of $168.85 million.

• Doximity DOCS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $152.80 million.

• Monolithic Power Systems MPWR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.98 per share on revenue of $608.09 million.

• Expedia Group EXPE is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.09 per share on revenue of $3.07 billion.

• Power Integrations POWI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $105.14 million.

• Neurocrine Biosciences NBIX is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.93 per share on revenue of $629.40 million.

• Open Text OTEX is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.93 per share on revenue of $1.32 billion.

• Boyd Gaming BYD is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.77 per share on revenue of $997.68 million.

• Good Times Restaurants GTIM is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Lantronix LTRX is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $31.05 million.

• A-Mark Precious Metals AMRK is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.86 per share on revenue of $2.28 billion.

• IBEX IBEX is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $133.96 million.

• Leslies LESL is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $172.76 million.

• i3 Verticals IIIV is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $59.12 million.

• Strattec Security STRT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $125.16 million.

• QuinStreet QNST is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $239.80 million.

• Powell Industries POWL is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.61 per share on revenue of $232.62 million.

• Hub Group HUBG is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $1.01 billion.

• Natural Grocers NGVC is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Farmer Bros FARM is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $91.16 million.

• Universal Logistics Hldgs ULH is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.93 per share on revenue of $435.70 million.

• Varex Imaging VREX is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $202.15 million.

• Paylocity Holding PCTY is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.43 per share on revenue of $366.76 million.

• Cantaloupe CTLP is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $75.29 million.

• Cerence CRNC is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $49.08 million.

• SS&C Techs Hldgs SSNC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.33 per share on revenue of $1.49 billion.

• Lionsgate Studios LION is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $678.00 million.

• Exponent EXPO is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $119.59 million.

• Alpine Income Prop Trust PINE is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $13.34 million.

• Clearfield CLFD is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.32 per share on revenue of $35.77 million.

• Mohawk Industries MHK is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.85 per share on revenue of $2.54 billion.

• Pros Holdings PRO is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $84.74 million.

• Minerals Technologies MTX is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.39 per share on revenue of $524.15 million.

• Mettler-Toledo Intl MTD is projected to report quarterly earnings at $11.72 per share on revenue of $1.01 billion.

• ESCO Technologies ESE is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $240.40 million.

• Pinterest PINS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $1.14 billion.

• Encompass Health EHC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.02 per share on revenue of $1.38 billion.

• Genpact G is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.86 per share on revenue of $1.23 billion.

• Camden Prop Trust CPT is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Regency Centers REG is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.07 per share on revenue of $373.30 million.

• Matthews International MATW is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $426.88 million.

• Cloudflare NET is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $452.11 million.

• Fortinet FTNT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $1.60 billion.

• Brasilagro - Cia Bras LND is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

AAMI Logo
AAMIAcadian Asset Management Inc
$24.15-%
Overview
AB Logo
ABAllianceBernstein Holding LP
$39.10-1.98%
AFRM Logo
AFRMAffirm Holdings Inc
$63.200.64%
AGCO Logo
AGCOAGCO Corp
$103.31-%
AMG Logo
AMGAffiliated Managers Group Inc
$182.42-%
AMRK Logo
AMRKA-Mark Precious Metals Inc
$27.71-%
AMZN Logo
AMZNAmazon.com Inc
$237.080.39%
APD Logo
APDAir Products & Chemicals Inc
$332.10-0.32%
APTV Logo
APTVAptiv PLC
$61.25-0.03%
ARW Logo
ARWArrow Electronics Inc
$114.91-%
ATR Logo
ATRAptarGroup Inc
$158.32-%
AZN Logo
AZNAstraZeneca PLC
$70.01-1.30%
BCE Logo
BCEBCE Inc
$24.950.20%
BDC Logo
BDCBelden Inc
$116.29-%
BILL Logo
BILLBILL Holdings Inc
$97.00-0.03%
BMY Logo
BMYBristol-Myers Squibb Co
$60.000.49%
BTU Logo
BTUPeabody Energy Corp
$17.98-%
BWA Logo
BWABorgWarner Inc
$31.17-%
BYD Logo
BYDBoyd Gaming Corp
$76.49-%
CCEC Logo
CCECCapital Clean Energy Carriers Corp
$19.12-0.10%
CDP Logo
CDPCOPT Defense Properties
$29.19-%
CIGI Logo
CIGIColliers International Group Inc
$145.92-%
CLFD Logo
CLFDClearfield Inc
$37.07-%
CLSK Logo
CLSKCleanspark Inc
$10.390.78%
CMS Logo
CMSCMS Energy Corp
$66.80-0.48%
CNO Logo
CNOCNO Financial Group Inc
$40.06-%
COP Logo
COPConocoPhillips
$100.600.39%
CPT Logo
CPTCamden Property Trust
$116.27-%
CRNC Logo
CRNCCerence Inc
$13.230.99%
CTLP Logo
CTLPCantaloupe Inc
$8.64-%
CUZ Logo
CUZCousins Properties Inc
$30.15-%
CX Logo
CXCemex SAB de CV
$5.990.17%
DAR Logo
DARDarling Ingredients Inc
$36.310.72%
DOCS Logo
DOCSDoximity Inc
$58.300.28%
EFX Logo
EFXEquifax Inc
$270.10-0.05%
EGP Logo
EGPEastGroup Properties Inc
$172.00-%
EHC Logo
EHCEncompass Health Corp
$102.20-%
ELF Logo
ELFe.l.f. Beauty Inc
$87.640.37%
EMBC Logo
EMBCEmbecta Corp
$18.20-%
ENTG Logo
ENTGEntegris Inc
$102.88-0.98%
ESE Logo
ESEESCO Technologies Inc
$133.61-%
EXPE Logo
EXPEExpedia Group Inc
$170.400.39%
EXPO Logo
EXPOExponent Inc
$92.61-%
FARM Logo
FARMFarmer Bros Co
$1.943.19%
FBIN Logo
FBINFortune Brands Innovations Inc
$71.012.39%
FTNT Logo
FTNTFortinet Inc
$105.100.03%
G Logo
GGenpact Ltd
$49.41-%
GOOS Logo
GOOSCanada Goose Holdings Inc
$10.730.85%
GPRO Logo
GPROGoPro Inc
$1.100.92%
GTES Logo
GTESGates Industrial Corp PLC
$20.950.87%
GTIM Logo
GTIMGood Times Restaurants Inc
$2.50-1.03%
HAE Logo
HAEHaemonetics Corp
$71.800.79%
HII Logo
HIIHuntington Ingalls Industries Inc
$195.58-%
HLT Logo
HLTHilton Worldwide Holdings Inc
$258.500.25%
HON Logo
HONHoneywell International Inc
$222.35-%
HSY Logo
HSYThe Hershey Co
$146.200.19%
HUBG Logo
HUBGHub Group Inc
$43.79-%
IBEX Logo
IBEXIBEX Ltd
$21.74-2.25%
ICE Logo
ICEIntercontinental Exchange Inc
$160.70-%
IDCC Logo
IDCCInterDigital Inc
$182.50-%
IGM Logo
IGMiShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF
$106.16-%
IIIV Logo
IIIVi3 Verticals Inc
$25.50-%
ILMN Logo
ILMNIllumina Inc
$125.000.26%
ING Logo
INGING Groep NV
$16.63-%
INTR Logo
INTRInter & Co Inc
$5.300.38%
IQV Logo
IQVIQVIA Holdings Inc
$206.000.27%
ITT Logo
ITTITT Inc
$149.600.05%
K Logo
KKellanova Co
$81.86-%
KVUE Logo
KVUEKenvue Inc
$20.750.05%
LADR Logo
LADRLadder Capital Corp
$11.25-%
LEA Logo
LEALear Corp
$93.44-%
LEE Logo
LEELee Enterprises Inc
$11.45-14.4%
LESL Logo
LESLLeslies Inc
$2.22-%
LEU Logo
LEUCentrus Energy Corp
$84.790.46%
LH Logo
LHLabcorp Holdings Inc
$250.800.32%
LIN Logo
LINLinde PLC
$453.70-%
LION Logo
LIONLionsgate Studios Corp
$7.28-%
LITE Logo
LITELumentum Holdings Inc
$94.005.39%
LIVE Logo
LIVELive Ventures Inc
$9.69-%
LLY Logo
LLYEli Lilly and Co
$838.00-0.50%
LNC Logo
LNCLincoln National Corp
$33.17-1.78%
LND Logo
LNDBrasilagro - Cia Bras de Prop Agricolas
$3.80-0.26%
LQDT Logo
LQDTLiquidity Services Inc
$31.85-%
LSPD Logo
LSPDLightspeed Commerce Inc
$14.50-%
LTRX Logo
LTRXLantronix Inc
$4.19-%
MAGN Logo
MAGNMagnera Corp
$19.59-%
MATW Logo
MATWMatthews International Corp
$26.74-%
MCFT Logo
MCFTMasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc
$18.25-%
MCHP Logo
MCHPMicrochip Technology Inc
$53.520.04%
MDU Logo
MDUMDU Resources Group Inc
$17.99-%
MHK Logo
MHKMohawk Industries Inc
$120.84-%
MKTX Logo
MKTXMarketAxess Holdings Inc
$199.500.72%
MMS Logo
MMSMaximus Inc
$75.83-%
MPWR Logo
MPWRMonolithic Power Systems Inc
$653.38-0.07%
MSGE Logo
MSGEMadison Square Garden Entertainment Corp
$35.87-%
MT Logo
MTArcelorMittal SA
$25.48-%
MTD Logo
MTDMettler-Toledo International Inc
$1363.56-%
MTSI Logo
MTSIMACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc
$135.73-%
MTX Logo
MTXMinerals Technologies Inc
$75.89-%
NBIX Logo
NBIXNeurocrine Biosciences Inc
$150.00-0.79%
NBN Logo
NBNNortheast Bank
$103.13-%
NET Logo
NETCloudflare Inc
$144.850.39%
NGVC Logo
NGVCNatural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc
$48.991.39%
NMIH Logo
NMIHNMI Holdings Inc
$39.05-%
NSIT Logo
NSITInsight Enterprises Inc
$174.00-%
NVT Logo
NVTnVent Electric PLC
$64.070.77%
OMCL Logo
OMCLOmnicell Inc
$45.572.68%
ONTO Logo
ONTOOnto Innovation Inc
$217.903.91%
OTEX Logo
OTEXOpen Text Corp
$30.39-%
OWL Logo
OWLBlue Owl Capital Inc
$25.16