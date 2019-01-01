QQQ
Lionheart III Corp blank check company formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination.

Lionheart III Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Lionheart III (LION) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Lionheart III (NASDAQ: LION) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Lionheart III's (LION) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Lionheart III.

Q

What is the target price for Lionheart III (LION) stock?

A

The latest price target for Lionheart III (NASDAQ: LION) was reported by Stephens & Co. on September 7, 2018. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting LION to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Lionheart III (LION)?

A

The stock price for Lionheart III (NASDAQ: LION) is $9.91 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 14:30:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Lionheart III (LION) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on July 1, 2019 to stockholders of record on June 26, 2019.

Q

When is Lionheart III (NASDAQ:LION) reporting earnings?

A

Lionheart III does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Lionheart III (LION) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Lionheart III.

Q

What sector and industry does Lionheart III (LION) operate in?

A

Lionheart III is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.