(:EMBC)
Range
28.6 - 33.15
Vol / Avg.
23M/23M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
28.6 - 33.15
Mkt Cap
1.7B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
32.36
P/E
4.26
EPS
1.73
Shares
57M
Outstanding

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC), Quotes and News Summary

Embecta Corp is a medical technology company. The company develops innovative technology, services, and solutions that help advance both clinical therapy for patients and clinical processes for healthcare providers. Its products include BD Pyxis, PureWick, Phasix among others.
Read More

Analyst Ratings

Embecta Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy Embecta (EMBC) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of Embecta (NASDAQ: EMBC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q
Who are Embecta's (EMBC) competitors?
A

There are no as such competitors for Embecta.

Q
What is the target price for Embecta (EMBC) stock?
A

There is no analysis for Embecta

Q
Current Stock Price for Embecta (EMBC)?
A

The stock price for Embecta (NASDAQ: EMBC) is $30.5 last updated Fri Apr 01 2022 20:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q
Does Embecta (EMBC) pay a dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Embecta.

Q
When is Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC) reporting earnings?
A

Embecta does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q
Is Embecta (EMBC) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for Embecta.

Q
What sector and industry does Embecta (EMBC) operate in?
A

Embecta is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.