Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday

Monday morning, 285 companies reached new 52-week lows.

Noteworthy Points:

The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE).

(NYSE:TTE). Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA) was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low.

(NASDAQ:SNOA) was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low. Moving iMage Technologies (AMEX:MITQ) was the biggest loser, trading down 15.66% to reach its 52-week low.

During the first half-hour of trading on Monday, the following stocks set new 52-week lows:

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) shares set a new yearly low of $41.13 this morning. The stock was down 2.66% on the session.

(NASDAQ:CSX) stock set a new 52-week low of $30.80 on Monday, moving down 1.86%. China Life Insurance Co (NYSE:LFC) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $8.73 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 1.57%.

(NYSE:CP) shares set a new 52-week low of $70.13. The stock traded down 2.56%. UiPath (NYSE:PATH) shares moved down 1.04% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $57.01, drifting down 1.04%.

(NYSE:LU) stock hit a yearly low of $8.63. The stock was down 3.42% for the day. Tencent Music Enter Gr (NYSE:TME) stock hit $11.29 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.88%.

(NASDAQ:COUP) shares hit a yearly low of $211.25. The stock was down 0.25% on the session. SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) shares fell to $14.87 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.92%.

(NYSE:EDU) stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.95. The stock was down 5.65% on the session. Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) stock set a new 52-week low of $39.00 on Monday, moving down 2.23%.

(NYSE:RLX) shares were down 4.34% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $5.99. iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) shares reached a new 52-week low of $11.90 on Monday morning, moving down 0.81%.

(NYSE:TEVA) shares reached a new 52-week low of $8.29 on Monday morning, moving down 3.37%. QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) shares set a new 52-week low of $21.50. The stock traded down 4.07%.

(NYSE:IS) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $7.83. Shares traded down 1.69%. Bright Health Gr (NYSE:BHG) stock hit a new 52-week low of $13.01. The stock was down 4.36% on the session.

(NASDAQ:PECO) shares made a new 52-week low of $27.42 on Monday. The stock was down 1.29% for the day. Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) shares reached a new 52-week low of $5.98 on Monday morning, moving down 1.53%.

(NYSE:ATHM) shares moved down 2.51% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $58.49, drifting down 2.51%. Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) shares were down 3.43% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $9.79.

(NASDAQ:MLCO) shares made a new 52-week low of $14.32 on Monday. The stock was down 2.55% for the day. Ascendis Pharma (NASDAQ:ASND) shares moved up 0.43% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $119.03, drifting up 0.43%.

(NASDAQ:PAAS) shares set a new yearly low of $26.10 this morning. The stock was down 2.07% on the session. Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) stock hit $65.36 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.98%.

(NYSE:MNSO) stock hit a new 52-week low of $17.00. The stock was down 0.12% on the session. Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) shares set a new yearly low of $16.56 this morning. The stock was down 0.65% on the session.

(NYSE:CANO) stock drifted down 1.89% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $10.45. Yatsen Holding (NYSE:YSG) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $7.18 and moving down 6.0%.

(AMEX:BTG) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $3.85. Shares traded down 1.07%. ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) shares set a new 52-week low of $10.31. The stock traded down 0.92%.

(NYSE:PSTH) shares made a new 52-week low of $20.16 on Monday. The stock was down 0.68% for the day. National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) stock set a new 52-week low of $42.92 on Monday, moving down 0.11%.

(NASDAQ:ME) shares made a new 52-week low of $9.27 on Monday. The stock was down 1.72% for the day. Agora (NASDAQ:API) stock hit a new 52-week low of $33.51. The stock was down 3.36% on the session.

(NYSE:OCFT) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $9.67. Shares traded down 3.62%. Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) stock set a new 52-week low of $23.84 on Monday, moving down 1.1%.

(NASDAQ:ONEM) shares set a new yearly low of $25.30 this morning. The stock was up 0.58% on the session. loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) stock hit a new 52-week low of $11.35. The stock was down 2.17% on the session.

(NYSE:DBRG) shares set a new 52-week low of $6.90. The stock traded down 3.59%. Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) shares reached a new 52-week low of $9.24 on Monday morning, moving down 1.79%.

(NASDAQ:GOCO) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $9.43 and moving down 2.16%. Frontier Group Holdings (NASDAQ:ULCC) stock set a new 52-week low of $14.02 on Monday, moving down 4.23%.

(NASDAQ:MNTV) shares reached a new 52-week low of $20.01 on Monday morning, moving down 0.93%. PROG Holdings (NYSE:PRG) shares moved down 2.57% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $41.49, drifting down 2.57%.

(NYSE:CNNE) shares made a new 52-week low of $30.22 on Monday. The stock was down 1.54% for the day. Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) shares hit a yearly low of $41.52. The stock was up 0.17% on the session.

(NYSE:RAMP) shares were down 1.58% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $38.60. SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) stock hit $6.53 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.66%.

(AMEX:NG) stock hit a new 52-week low of $7.69. The stock was down 1.44% on the session. Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) shares reached a new 52-week low of $10.00 on Monday morning, moving down 5.63%.

(NASDAQ:MOMO) stock hit a new 52-week low of $12.27. The stock was down 5.31% on the session. 21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) shares set a new 52-week low of $16.94. The stock traded down 4.07%.

(NASDAQ:PTRA) shares moved down 3.86% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $11.17, drifting down 3.86%. Beachbody (NYSE:BODY) stock hit $7.55 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.09%.

(NASDAQ:INNV) stock set a new 52-week low of $16.91 on Monday, moving down 2.75%. Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $5.66 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.68%.

(NASDAQ:ASTR) stock hit $8.94 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 9.2%. Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) stock set a new 52-week low of $8.76 on Monday, moving down 1.95%.

(NYSE:RSI) shares set a new 52-week low of $9.75. The stock traded down 0.99%. MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) shares set a new 52-week low of $16.14. The stock traded down 2.46%.

(NASDAQ:ROOT) stock drifted down 1.49% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $7.76. Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $7.96 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 1.46%.

(NASDAQ:GBT) shares reached a new 52-week low of $31.21 on Monday morning, moving down 1.76%. Equinox Gold (AMEX:EQX) shares set a new yearly low of $6.25 this morning. The stock was down 2.18% on the session.

(NYSE:MAX) shares were down 3.38% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $30.45. Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) stock hit a new 52-week low of $19.61. The stock was down 1.92% on the session.

(NASDAQ:TBLA) shares reached a new 52-week low of $8.55 on Monday morning, moving down 3.28%. Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) stock set a new 52-week low of $8.15 on Monday, moving down 1.54%.

(NASDAQ:SNCY) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $30.05 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 6.18%. Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) shares set a new 52-week low of $8.40. The stock traded down 5.51%.

(NYSE:EGO) stock set a new 52-week low of $9.05 on Monday, moving down 2.02%. Array Technologies (NASDAQ:ARRY) shares set a new 52-week low of $12.82. The stock traded down 3.32%.

(NASDAQ:MAPS) shares reached a new 52-week low of $12.75 on Monday morning, moving down 2.44%. Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO) shares set a new yearly low of $17.76 this morning. The stock was down 5.42% on the session.

(NASDAQ:MDGL) shares made a new 52-week low of $92.00 on Monday. The stock was down 0.94% for the day. iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) shares set a new yearly low of $51.60 this morning. The stock was down 1.45% on the session.

(NYSE:ZME) stock hit $9.03 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.85%. DouYu International Hldgs (NASDAQ:DOYU) shares set a new yearly low of $4.38 this morning. The stock was down 3.59% on the session.

(NYSE:FSM) stock hit $4.69 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.9%. Brookfield Asset Mgmt (NYSE:BAMR) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $48.47 and moving down 2.68%.

(NASDAQ:SPNS) stock set a new 52-week low of $24.65 on Monday, moving down 0.88%. Original BARK (NYSE:BARK) shares made a new 52-week low of $7.93 on Monday. The stock was down 4.71% for the day.

(NYSE:IAG) shares fell to $2.72 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.08%. Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) shares set a new 52-week low of $16.29. The stock traded down 2.63%.

(NASDAQ:MRTN) shares were down 2.66% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $15.12. Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) stock hit $12.28 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.65%.

(NASDAQ:QURE) stock drifted down 3.24% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $25.87. Zeta Global Holdings (NYSE:ZETA) shares were down 3.04% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $5.85.

(NASDAQ:DSP) shares moved down 0.58% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $16.78, drifting down 0.58%. Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) shares set a new 52-week low of $12.85. The stock traded down 0.56%.

(NASDAQ:MMAT) shares moved down 5.65% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $3.31, drifting down 5.65%. Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) shares were down 2.08% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $16.03.

(NASDAQ:ORGN) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $6.71. Shares traded down 2.57%. Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $6.50 and moving 0.0% (flat).

(NASDAQ:TBPH) shares fell to $13.02 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.21%. Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) stock set a new 52-week low of $18.41 on Monday, moving down 3.19%.

(NYSE:FREY) shares moved down 3.71% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $7.75, drifting down 3.71%. Cloopen Group Holding (NYSE:RAAS) shares fell to $5.38 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.48%.

(NASDAQ:ZGNX) shares moved down 6.06% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $15.82, drifting down 6.06%. Talkspace (NASDAQ:TALK) stock hit $5.58 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.35%.

(NASDAQ:SLP) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $42.02. Shares traded down 1.98%. Katapult Holdings (NASDAQ:KPLT) shares reached a new 52-week low of $8.55 on Monday morning, moving down 1.68%.

(NASDAQ:MRSN) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $12.06 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 2.08%. EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) shares moved down 1.1% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $28.15, drifting down 1.1%.

(NASDAQ:TVTX) shares reached a new 52-week low of $13.24 on Monday morning, moving down 1.02%. HIVE Blockchain (NASDAQ:HVBT) shares moved down 6.46% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.97, drifting down 6.46%.

(NASDAQ:LVOX) stock hit a new 52-week low of $7.77. The stock was up 0.12% on the session. Pharming (NASDAQ:PHAR) stock set a new 52-week low of $10.85 on Monday, moving down 2.25%.

(AMEX:SLI) shares set a new yearly low of $4.71 this morning. The stock was down 4.3% on the session. Altimeter Growth (NASDAQ:AGC) stock drifted down 1.49% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $10.42.

(NASDAQ:HMPT) shares hit a yearly low of $4.62. The stock was down 6.56% on the session. Cango (NYSE:CANG) shares set a new yearly low of $4.35 this morning. The stock was down 4.93% on the session.

(NASDAQ:HWKN) stock hit a yearly low of $29.95. The stock was down 2.82% for the day. PyroGenesis Canada (NASDAQ:PYR) shares were down 9.0% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.57.

(NYSE:CNVY) stock hit a yearly low of $7.89. The stock was down 1.39% for the day. Ribbit LEAP (NYSE:LEAP) shares reached a new 52-week low of $9.78 on Monday morning, moving down 2.74%.

(NYSE:IPOD) shares moved down 0.2% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $10.05, drifting down 0.2%. Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) stock hit $3.57 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.89%.

(NYSE:BRW) shares hit a yearly low of $4.61. The stock was down 0.29% on the session. Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) shares were down 2.85% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $4.29.

(NASDAQ:HAAC) stock set a new 52-week low of $9.86 on Monday, moving down 0.85%. Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) shares were down 5.26% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $19.02.

(NYSE:LL) shares set a new yearly low of $17.54 this morning. The stock was down 2.45% on the session. Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) shares set a new yearly low of $16.79 this morning. The stock was down 2.06% on the session.

(NASDAQ:YQ) shares hit a yearly low of $2.38. The stock was down 2.78% on the session. Ascendant Digital (NYSE:ACND) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $9.03 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 0.66%.

(NYSE:AUD) stock hit $3.26 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.15%. AcuityAds Holdings (NASDAQ:ATY) stock hit a new 52-week low of $7.28. The stock was down 0.51% on the session.

(NASDAQ:AMOT) shares fell to $29.32 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.34%. Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) shares set a new yearly low of $2.94 this morning. The stock was down 1.27% on the session.

(NASDAQ:ALZN) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $4.87. Shares traded down 14.91%. Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) shares set a new yearly low of $13.39 this morning. The stock was down 5.84% on the session.

(NASDAQ:TLMD) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $4.34 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 1.79%. Tredegar (NYSE:TG) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $12.41. Shares traded down 2.64%.

(NYSE:NAT) shares set a new yearly low of $2.62 this morning. The stock was down 1.51% on the session. Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) shares made a new 52-week low of $3.26 on Monday. The stock was down 1.92% for the day.

(NYSE:FOA) shares moved down 2.61% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $6.30, drifting down 2.61%. Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) shares set a new yearly low of $12.96 this morning. The stock was up 0.73% on the session.

(NASDAQ:EBON) stock set a new 52-week low of $1.96 on Monday, moving down 4.26%. Tailwind Acquisition (NYSE:TWND) stock hit a new 52-week low of $9.11. The stock was down 1.61% on the session.

(NASDAQ:TXMD) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $0.93 and moving down 2.71%. FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) shares moved down 2.26% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $8.53, drifting down 2.26%.

(NASDAQ:CTMX) shares hit a yearly low of $5.64. The stock was down 1.21% on the session. Blue Foundry (NASDAQ:BLFY) shares made a new 52-week low of $12.55 on Monday. The stock was down 1.86% for the day.

(NASDAQ:LSEA) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $7.68. Shares traded down 0.9%. Advent Technologies Hldgs (NASDAQ:ADN) shares set a new 52-week low of $7.61. The stock traded down 2.04%.

(NASDAQ:BDTX) shares made a new 52-week low of $9.56 on Monday. The stock was down 2.24% for the day. Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) shares moved down 0.21% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $9.22, drifting down 0.21%.

(NASDAQ:ATER) stock hit a new 52-week low of $9.82. The stock was down 5.03% on the session. Revolution Acceleration (NASDAQ:RAAC) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $8.81. Shares traded down 1.33%.

(NASDAQ:AVTE) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $14.25. Shares traded down 2.62%. Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) shares made a new 52-week low of $2.56 on Monday. The stock was down 1.12% for the day.

(NASDAQ:FLXN) shares fell to $6.25 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.58%. Social Capital Suvretta (NASDAQ:DNAA) stock hit $9.89 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.1%.

(NASDAQ:DNAB) shares hit a yearly low of $9.90. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session. Social Capital Suvretta (NASDAQ:DNAD) stock hit a yearly low of $9.90. The stock was up 0.15% for the day.

(AMEX:AXU) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $2.00. Shares traded down 3.5%. Nouveau Monde Graphite (NYSE:NMG) shares reached a new 52-week low of $6.03 on Monday morning, moving up 0.45%.

(NASDAQ:YJ) shares set a new yearly low of $1.36 this morning. The stock was down 4.83% on the session. Dynamics Special Purpose (NASDAQ:DYNS) stock hit $9.78 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.61%.

(NASDAQ:BCEL) shares hit a yearly low of $7.34. The stock was down 3.08% on the session. VirnetX Holding (NYSE:VHC) shares fell to $3.82 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.02%.

(NASDAQ:NEXI) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $11.79 and moving down 0.91%. Golden Star Resources (AMEX:GSS) shares hit a yearly low of $2.33. The stock was down 0.64% on the session.

(NASDAQ:HUIZ) shares were down 2.38% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $4.88. Onion Global (NYSE:OG) shares moved down 7.0% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.76, drifting down 7.0%.

(NASDAQ:VMD) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $6.39 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 2.43%. Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) stock hit a yearly low of $3.10. The stock was down 0.94% for the day.

(NASDAQ:ACET) shares fell to $7.61 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.77%. Burcon NutraScience (NASDAQ:BRCN) shares hit a yearly low of $2.26. The stock was down 4.62% on the session.

(NASDAQ:KMDA) stock hit a yearly low of $5.44. The stock was down 1.62% for the day. Ucloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL) shares set a new 52-week low of $8.40. The stock traded down 7.77%.

(NASDAQ:KALA) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $3.55 and moving down 3.42%. Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $6.15. Shares traded down 1.75%.

(NASDAQ:TAST) shares hit a yearly low of $4.48. The stock was down 2.99% on the session. BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) stock hit a yearly low of $4.06. The stock was down 6.73% for the day.

(NYSE:HRTG) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $7.96 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 1.94%. Galiano Gold (AMEX:GAU) stock drifted down 1.95% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.00.

(NASDAQ:ISAA) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $9.86 and moving down 0.7%. GoldMining (AMEX:GLDG) shares fell to $1.27 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.72%.

(NYSE:NETI) shares were down 2.12% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $16.93. Americas Gold And Silver (AMEX:USAS) stock drifted down 4.83% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.36.

(NASDAQ:DUO) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.23 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 3.36%. Pop Culture Gr (NASDAQ:CPOP) stock hit $7.32 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 12.36%.

(NASDAQ:SGTX) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $5.48 and moving down 3.64%. Vicinity Motor (NASDAQ:VEV) shares moved down 5.08% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $5.27, drifting down 5.08%.

(NASDAQ:UK) stock drifted down 1.54% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.82. ARYA Sciences Acquisition (NASDAQ:ARYE) shares reached a new 52-week low of $10.00 on Monday morning, moving 0.0% (flat).

(NASDAQ:WTRH) shares hit a yearly low of $1.41. The stock was down 2.38% on the session. Gold Resource (AMEX:GORO) shares made a new 52-week low of $2.10 on Monday. The stock was down 0.7% for the day.

(NASDAQ:SECO) shares set a new 52-week low of $2.15. The stock traded down 0.91%. Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) shares set a new 52-week low of $2.85. The stock traded 0.0% (flat).

(NASDAQ:MDNA) stock hit a yearly low of $2.63. The stock was down 3.91% for the day. OneSmart Intl Edu Group (NYSE:ONE) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $0.88. Shares traded down 5.21%.

(NYSE:COE) stock set a new 52-week low of $6.46 on Monday, moving down 5.59%. Wunong Net Technology Co (NASDAQ:WNW) stock hit a yearly low of $5.44. The stock was down 2.89% for the day.

(NASDAQ:GSMG) stock set a new 52-week low of $1.98 on Monday, moving down 2.91%. Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) shares were down 1.47% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.32.

(NASDAQ:PAYS) shares moved 0.0% (flat) on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.53, drifting 0.0% (flat). Neptune Wellness Solns (NASDAQ:NEPT) stock hit $0.78 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.52%.

(NASDAQ:JWEL) stock hit $4.63 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 3.74%. Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) shares set a new yearly low of $3.30 this morning. The stock was down 2.64% on the session.

(NASDAQ:RGC) shares set a new 52-week low of $9.45. The stock traded down 6.67%. MOGU (NYSE:MOGU) shares made a new 52-week low of $1.20 on Monday. The stock was down 7.14% for the day.

(AMEX:FURY) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.02 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 2.36%. NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) shares fell to $2.22 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.62%.

(NASDAQ:IFRX) shares set a new yearly low of $2.52 this morning. The stock was down 0.72% on the session. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) shares made a new 52-week low of $1.26 on Monday. The stock was down 4.71% for the day.

(AMEX:PHGE) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $4.65 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 8.75%. Tanzanian Gold (AMEX:TRX) shares set a new yearly low of $0.42 this morning. The stock was down 5.27% on the session.

(NASDAQ:PSTI) stock set a new 52-week low of $3.45 on Monday, moving down 1.24%. Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) stock drifted down 1.72% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $3.40.

(NASDAQ:GAME) shares reached a new 52-week low of $6.87 on Monday morning, moving down 1.41%. Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) stock hit a yearly low of $1.82. The stock was down 0.81% for the day.

(NASDAQ:GLYC) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $1.97. Shares traded down 0.74%. Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) shares were down 2.38% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $4.03.

(NASDAQ:ELDN) shares hit a yearly low of $7.02. The stock was down 1.27% on the session. Borqs Technologies (NASDAQ:BRQS) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.78 on Monday morning, moving down 5.63%.

(NASDAQ:LMNL) shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.30 on Monday morning, moving down 3.47%. Puxin (NYSE:NEW) shares set a new 52-week low of $1.12. The stock traded down 8.47%.

(NASDAQ:YMTX) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $9.52. Shares traded down 2.23%. Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) shares made a new 52-week low of $1.08 on Monday. The stock was down 2.53% for the day.

(AMEX:DSS) stock hit $1.38 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 5.33%. Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN) shares made a new 52-week low of $17.00 on Monday. The stock was down 0.76% for the day.

(NASDAQ:ONCS) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.34 on Monday. Shares of the company traded 0.0% (flat). Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.89 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.74%.

(NASDAQ:IMV) shares set a new yearly low of $1.33 this morning. The stock was down 0.72% on the session. Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) shares hit a yearly low of $8.02. The stock was down 1.49% on the session.

(NASDAQ:FEMY) shares fell to $6.77 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.84%. Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR) shares made a new 52-week low of $8.11 on Monday. The stock was down 6.9% for the day.

(NASDAQ:MTCR) stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.02. The stock was down 1.57% on the session. Blue Apron Hldgs (NYSE:APRN) shares set a new 52-week low of $3.56. The stock traded down 2.17%.

(NASDAQ:LPTX) shares fell to $1.35 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.84%. Jiuzi Holdings (NASDAQ:JZXN) shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.75 on Monday morning, moving down 6.21%.

(NASDAQ:KRKR) stock hit $2.00 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 5.66%. ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.58 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 5.06%.

(NASDAQ:SLNO) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $0.92. Shares traded down 2.33%. Avalon Globocare (NASDAQ:AVCO) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.83 on Monday morning, moving down 2.66%.

(NASDAQ:LRFC) shares reached a new 52-week low of $25.41 on Monday morning, moving down 3.05%. Meten EdtechX Education (NASDAQ:METX) shares made a new 52-week low of $0.64 on Monday. The stock was down 3.25% for the day.

(AMEX:PLX) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $1.48. Shares traded down 5.7%. Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $4.33 and moving down 0.67%.

(NASDAQ:DCTH) shares set a new yearly low of $8.87 this morning. The stock was down 4.53% on the session. Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME) stock hit $0.76 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.63%.

(NASDAQ:RVPH) shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.71 on Monday morning, moving down 3.54%. Almaden Minerals (AMEX:AAU) shares set a new yearly low of $0.45 this morning. The stock was down 0.51% on the session.

(NASDAQ:TIRX) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $4.57. Shares traded down 3.27%. Inhibikase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IKT) shares set a new yearly low of $2.25 this morning. The stock was down 4.55% on the session.

(NASDAQ:UPC) shares hit a yearly low of $2.52. The stock was down 4.03% on the session. Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) shares set a new 52-week low of $1.01. The stock traded down 3.75%.

(NASDAQ:AZRX) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $0.64. Shares traded down 4.46%. Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) shares hit a yearly low of $0.58. The stock was down 3.83% on the session.

(AMEX:CEI) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.45 on Monday morning, moving down 6.36%. Moving iMage Technologies (AMEX:MITQ) shares fell to $4.40 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 15.66%.

(NASDAQ:KRBP) stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.02. The stock was down 2.88% on the session. Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) shares hit a yearly low of $0.78. The stock was down 5.92% on the session.

(NASDAQ:FNHC) stock set a new 52-week low of $2.60 on Monday, moving down 3.96%. AgriFORCE Growing Systems (NASDAQ:AGRI) shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.06 on Monday morning, moving down 5.14%.

(NASDAQ:QUMU) stock set a new 52-week low of $2.50 on Monday, moving down 3.41%. ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) shares moved down 7.03% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.70, drifting down 7.03%.

(NYSE:JT) stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.94. The stock was down 0.48% on the session. Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) shares hit a yearly low of $0.45. The stock was down 4.98% on the session.

(NYSE:NNA) shares fell to $2.38 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.14%. EZGO Technologies (NASDAQ:EZGO) shares moved down 5.17% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.96, drifting down 5.17%.

(NASDAQ:ABIO) shares moved down 3.36% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.74, drifting down 3.36%. Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY) stock drifted down 14.69% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.72.

(NASDAQ:DALN) stock set a new 52-week low of $6.63 on Monday, moving up 1.66%. TransCode Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAZ) shares moved down 3.42% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $3.03, drifting down 3.42%.

(NASDAQ:ISPC) stock set a new 52-week low of $5.21 on Monday, moving down 0.19%. Tantech Hldgs (NASDAQ:TANH) stock hit $0.94 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 7.17%.

(NASDAQ:IINN) shares were down 11.74% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $4.20. China XD Plastics Co (NASDAQ:CXDC) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $0.45. Shares traded down 11.37%.

(NASDAQ:ATXI) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.84 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 2.59%. BIMI International (NASDAQ:BIMI) shares fell to $1.06 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.8%.

(NASDAQ:PXS) stock hit a yearly low of $0.67. The stock was down 3.24% for the day. China Liberal Education (NASDAQ:CLEU) shares set a new 52-week low of $2.10. The stock traded down 10.08%.

(NASDAQ:SONM) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $0.37 and moving down 5.38%. Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.25 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 0.3%.

(NASDAQ:SONN) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $1.12 and moving down 4.2%. Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) shares set a new 52-week low of $1.75. The stock traded down 3.29%.

(NASDAQ:INM) stock set a new 52-week low of $2.40 on Monday, moving down 2.26%. Bit Brother (NASDAQ:BTB) stock hit $0.90 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 8.98%.

(NASDAQ:GRIL) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.12 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 4.27%. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA) stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.55. The stock was down 6.5% on the session.

Benzinga will continue to update investors on 52-week lows hit in these and other stocks. Stay tuned!