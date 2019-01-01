|Q1 2022
You can purchase shares of Adicet Bio (NASDAQ: ACET) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Adicet Bio’s space includes: IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA), Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH), Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA), LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN) and Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX).
The latest price target for Adicet Bio (NASDAQ: ACET) was reported by Guggenheim on December 6, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 32.00 expecting ACET to rise to within 12 months (a possible 152.37% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Adicet Bio (NASDAQ: ACET) is $12.68 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.09 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 9, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 21, 2018.
Adicet Bio’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 16, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Adicet Bio.
Adicet Bio is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.