Range
12.37 - 13.62
Vol / Avg.
346.6K/1.2M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
6.25 - 18.49
Mkt Cap
496.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
13.5
P/E
6.36
EPS
-0.44
Shares
39.1M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
Adicet Bio Inc is a biotechnology company discovering and developing allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company is advancing a pipeline of off-the-shelf gamma delta T cells, engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptor-like antibodies to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and improve persistence for durable activity in patients.

Adicet Bio Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Adicet Bio (ACET) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Adicet Bio (NASDAQ: ACET) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Adicet Bio's (ACET) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Adicet Bio (ACET) stock?

A

The latest price target for Adicet Bio (NASDAQ: ACET) was reported by Guggenheim on December 6, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 32.00 expecting ACET to rise to within 12 months (a possible 152.37% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Adicet Bio (ACET)?

A

The stock price for Adicet Bio (NASDAQ: ACET) is $12.68 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Adicet Bio (ACET) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.09 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 9, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 21, 2018.

Q

When is Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) reporting earnings?

A

Adicet Bio’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 16, 2022.

Q

Is Adicet Bio (ACET) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Adicet Bio.

Q

What sector and industry does Adicet Bio (ACET) operate in?

A

Adicet Bio is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.