QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/248.4K
Div / Yield
0.58/13.06%
52 Wk
4.38 - 4.81
Mkt Cap
375.1M
Payout Ratio
185
Open
-
P/E
33.92
EPS
0
Shares
85.1M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund t is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It seeks to provide investors with a high level of current income, with a secondary goal of capital appreciation.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Saba Capital Income Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Saba Capital Income (BRW) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Saba Capital Income (NYSE: BRW) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Saba Capital Income's (BRW) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Saba Capital Income.

Q

What is the target price for Saba Capital Income (BRW) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Saba Capital Income

Q

Current Stock Price for Saba Capital Income (BRW)?

A

The stock price for Saba Capital Income (NYSE: BRW) is $4.41 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:52 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Saba Capital Income (BRW) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.13 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 28, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 8, 2022.

Q

When is Saba Capital Income (NYSE:BRW) reporting earnings?

A

Saba Capital Income does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Saba Capital Income (BRW) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Saba Capital Income.

Q

What sector and industry does Saba Capital Income (BRW) operate in?

A

Saba Capital Income is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.