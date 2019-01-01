|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-11
|REV
|Q3 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|-1.650
|-1.430
|0.2200
|REV
|721.800M
|77.107M
|-644.693M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of 17 Education & Technology (NASDAQ: YQ) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in 17 Education & Technology’s space includes: Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA), Hailiang Education Gr (NASDAQ:HLG), Sunlands Technology (NYSE:STG), Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) and Universal Technical (NYSE:UTI).
The latest price target for 17 Education & Technology (NASDAQ: YQ) was reported by B of A Securities on July 26, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting YQ to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for 17 Education & Technology (NASDAQ: YQ) is $1.44 last updated Today at 6:22:17 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for 17 Education & Technology.
17 Education & Technology’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 23, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for 17 Education & Technology.
17 Education & Technology is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Diversified Consumer Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.