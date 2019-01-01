QQQ
Range
15.01 - 16.06
Vol / Avg.
773.8K/670.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
15.59 - 38.8
Mkt Cap
741.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
15.25
P/E
2.29
EPS
-0.79
Shares
46.2M
Outstanding
uniQure NV is a gene therapy company. It develops treatment and platforms for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its products and services are focused on hemophilia, Huntington's disease, and cardiovascular diseases. The company is focused on the development of the pipeline of gene therapies with the collaboration of Bristol Myers Squibb for cardiovascular diseases.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-09
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

uniQure Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy uniQure (QURE) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of uniQure (NASDAQ: QURE) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are uniQure's (QURE) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for uniQure.

Q

What is the target price for uniQure (QURE) stock?

A

The latest price target for uniQure (NASDAQ: QURE) was reported by Raymond James on December 17, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 58.00 expecting QURE to rise to within 12 months (a possible 261.60% upside). 8 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for uniQure (QURE)?

A

The stock price for uniQure (NASDAQ: QURE) is $16.04 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does uniQure (QURE) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for uniQure.

Q

When is uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) reporting earnings?

A

uniQure's $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 9, 2022.

Q

Is uniQure (QURE) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for uniQure.

Q

What sector and industry does uniQure (QURE) operate in?

A

uniQure is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.