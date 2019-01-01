|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-14
|REV
|Q3 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|-0.110
|REV
|39.341M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Ucommune International (NASDAQ: UK) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Ucommune International’s space includes: FRP Holdings (NASDAQ:FRPH), IRSA Inversiones y (NYSE:IRS), Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP), Kennedy-Wilson Holdings (NYSE:KW) and J. W. Mays (NASDAQ:MAYS).
There is no analysis for Ucommune International
The stock price for Ucommune International (NASDAQ: UK) is $0.497 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:44 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on July 1, 2015 to stockholders of record on June 24, 2015.
Ucommune International’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 14, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Ucommune International.
Ucommune International is in the Real Estate sector and Real Estate Management & Development industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.