|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-21
|REV
|Q3 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.060
|REV
|67.954M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Yunji (NASDAQ: YJ) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Yunji’s space includes: Hour Loop (NASDAQ:HOUR), Cango (NYSE:CANG), LightInTheBox Holding (NYSE:LITB), iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) and Boqii Holding (NYSE:BQ).
The latest price target for Yunji (NASDAQ: YJ) was reported by Morgan Stanley on November 30, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 3.40 expecting YJ to rise to within 12 months (a possible 254.13% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Yunji (NASDAQ: YJ) is $0.9601 last updated Today at 6:27:12 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for Yunji.
Yunji’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 21, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Yunji.
Yunji is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Internet & Direct Marketing Retail industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.