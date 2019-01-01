QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
0.96 - 0.99
Vol / Avg.
87.4K/227.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.5 - 3.15
Mkt Cap
204.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.98
P/E
-
EPS
0.3
Shares
213.3M
Outstanding
Benzinga - 3 days ago
Benzinga - Jan 12, 2022, 6:10AM
Benzinga - Jan 7, 2022, 6:02AM
Benzinga - Aug 26, 2021, 6:03AM
load more
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Internet & Direct Marketing Retail
Yunji Inc is a social e-commerce platform in China that offers a membership-based model that leverages the power of social interaction. The company provides a host of selected commodities such as beauty and personal care, mobile phones and digital products, baby and maternal products, toys, fruits, and other fresh products. Geographically, the firm operates in China.

Earnings

see more
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-21
REV
Q3 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.060
REV67.954M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Yunji Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Yunji (YJ) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Yunji (NASDAQ: YJ) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Yunji's (YJ) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Yunji (YJ) stock?

A

The latest price target for Yunji (NASDAQ: YJ) was reported by Morgan Stanley on November 30, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 3.40 expecting YJ to rise to within 12 months (a possible 254.13% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Yunji (YJ)?

A

The stock price for Yunji (NASDAQ: YJ) is $0.9601 last updated Today at 6:27:12 PM.

Q

Does Yunji (YJ) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Yunji.

Q

When is Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) reporting earnings?

A

Yunji’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 21, 2022.

Q

Is Yunji (YJ) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Yunji.

Q

What sector and industry does Yunji (YJ) operate in?

A

Yunji is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Internet & Direct Marketing Retail industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.