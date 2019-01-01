QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
0.2K/63K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
5.11 - 6.96
Mkt Cap
258.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
64.11
EPS
-0.02
Shares
44.8M
Outstanding
Kamada Ltd is a drug-focused, plasma-derived protein therapeutics company. It is involved in the business of developing, producing, and marketing specialty therapeutics using protein purification proprietary technology. Its product portfolio consists of Glassia, Bramitob, Foster, Ixiaro, Factor-IX, and others. The company has two segments namely, Proprietary Products segment and Distribution segment. It derives the majority of its revenue from the Proprietary products segment. The firm categorizes its products in Lung Disease, Vaccines, Haemophilia, Immunoglobulins, Critical care, and Diagnostics.

Kamada Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Kamada (KMDA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Kamada (NASDAQ: KMDA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Kamada's (KMDA) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Kamada.

Q

What is the target price for Kamada (KMDA) stock?

A

The latest price target for Kamada (NASDAQ: KMDA) was reported by Chardan Capital on February 2, 2018. The analyst firm set a price target for 7.00 expecting KMDA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 21.32% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Kamada (KMDA)?

A

The stock price for Kamada (NASDAQ: KMDA) is $5.77 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Kamada (KMDA) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Kamada.

Q

When is Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) reporting earnings?

A

Kamada’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 11, 2022.

Q

Is Kamada (KMDA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Kamada.

Q

What sector and industry does Kamada (KMDA) operate in?

A

Kamada is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.