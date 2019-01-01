Kamada Ltd is a drug-focused, plasma-derived protein therapeutics company. It is involved in the business of developing, producing, and marketing specialty therapeutics using protein purification proprietary technology. Its product portfolio consists of Glassia, Bramitob, Foster, Ixiaro, Factor-IX, and others. The company has two segments namely, Proprietary Products segment and Distribution segment. It derives the majority of its revenue from the Proprietary products segment. The firm categorizes its products in Lung Disease, Vaccines, Haemophilia, Immunoglobulins, Critical care, and Diagnostics.