Range
1.63 - 1.85
Vol / Avg.
390.8K/571.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.12 - 8.45
Mkt Cap
26.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
1.83
P/E
-
EPS
-0.14
Shares
15.1M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Food Products
AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd is dedicated to transforming modern agricultural development through its proprietary patent-pending facility design and automated growing system. Its methods are designed to produce high-quality, pesticide-free, locally cultivated crops, cost-effectively and with the ability to quickly scale, in virtually any climate.

Earnings

Analyst Ratings

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy AgriFORCE Growing Systems (AGRI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of AgriFORCE Growing Systems (NASDAQ: AGRI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are AgriFORCE Growing Systems's (AGRI) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for AgriFORCE Growing Systems (AGRI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for AgriFORCE Growing Systems

Q

Current Stock Price for AgriFORCE Growing Systems (AGRI)?

A

The stock price for AgriFORCE Growing Systems (NASDAQ: AGRI) is $1.74 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does AgriFORCE Growing Systems (AGRI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for AgriFORCE Growing Systems.

Q

When is AgriFORCE Growing Systems (NASDAQ:AGRI) reporting earnings?

A

AgriFORCE Growing Systems’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 15, 2022.

Q

Is AgriFORCE Growing Systems (AGRI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for AgriFORCE Growing Systems.

Q

What sector and industry does AgriFORCE Growing Systems (AGRI) operate in?

A

AgriFORCE Growing Systems is in the Consumer Staples sector and Food Products industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.