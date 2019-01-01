QQQ
Sector: Industrials. Industry: Marine
Pyxis Tankers Inc is an international maritime transportation company that focuses on the product tanker sector. It owns a fleet that comprises double-hull product tankers employed under a mix of short- and medium-term time charters and spot charters. The fleet owned by the company includes Pyxis Epsilon, Pyxis Theta, Pyxis Malou, Northsea Alpha, and Northsea Beta. Each of the vessels in the fleet is capable of transporting refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, fuel oil, and other liquid bulk items, such as vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

Pyxis Tankers Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Pyxis Tankers (PXS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ: PXS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Pyxis Tankers's (PXS) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Pyxis Tankers (PXS) stock?

A

The latest price target for Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ: PXS) was reported by Univest Securities on October 12, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 1.70 expecting PXS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 203.19% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Pyxis Tankers (PXS)?

A

The stock price for Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ: PXS) is $0.5607 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Pyxis Tankers (PXS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Pyxis Tankers.

Q

When is Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) reporting earnings?

A

Pyxis Tankers’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 23, 2022.

Q

Is Pyxis Tankers (PXS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Pyxis Tankers.

Q

What sector and industry does Pyxis Tankers (PXS) operate in?

A

Pyxis Tankers is in the Industrials sector and Marine industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.