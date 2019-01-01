QQQ
Range
1.33 - 1.39
Vol / Avg.
78.8K/449.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.76 - 25.93
Mkt Cap
28.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
1.34
P/E
4.72
EPS
-1.2
Shares
21.5M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Discretionary. Industry: Diversified Consumer Services
China Online Education Group is a leading online education platform in China, with core expertise in English education. The Company's mission is to make quality education accessible and affordable. The Company's online and mobile education platforms enable students across China to take live interactive English lessons with overseas foreign teachers, on demand. The Company connects its students with a large pool of highly qualified foreign teachers that it assembled using a shared economy approach, and employs student and teacher feedback and data analytics to deliver a personalized learning experience to its students.

China Online Education Gr Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy China Online Education Gr (COE) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of China Online Education Gr (NYSE: COE) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are China Online Education Gr's (COE) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for China Online Education Gr (COE) stock?

A

The latest price target for China Online Education Gr (NYSE: COE) was reported by Needham on October 7, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 9.00 expecting COE to rise to within 12 months (a possible 571.64% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for China Online Education Gr (COE)?

A

The stock price for China Online Education Gr (NYSE: COE) is $1.34 last updated Today at 3:30:30 PM.

Q

Does China Online Education Gr (COE) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for China Online Education Gr.

Q

When is China Online Education Gr (NYSE:COE) reporting earnings?

A

China Online Education Gr’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 16, 2022.

Q

Is China Online Education Gr (COE) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for China Online Education Gr.

Q

What sector and industry does China Online Education Gr (COE) operate in?

A

China Online Education Gr is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Diversified Consumer Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.