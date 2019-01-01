|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-14
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.260
|0.300
|0.0400
|REV
|262.420M
|266.876M
|4.456M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Marten Transport (NASDAQ: MRTN) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Marten Transport’s space includes: Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA), Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS), Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE), ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) and Hertz Global Holdings (NASDAQ:HTZ).
The latest price target for Marten Transport (NASDAQ: MRTN) was reported by Stephens & Co. on January 26, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 21.00 expecting MRTN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 27.23% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Marten Transport (NASDAQ: MRTN) is $16.505 last updated Today at 5:17:03 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 27, 2021 to stockholders of record on December 10, 2021.
Marten Transport’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 14, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Marten Transport.
Marten Transport is in the Industrials sector and Road & Rail industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.