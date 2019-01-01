QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
16.46 - 17.01
Vol / Avg.
127.3K/363.4K
Div / Yield
0.16/0.94%
52 Wk
14.72 - 18.64
Mkt Cap
1.4B
Payout Ratio
15.69
Open
16.81
P/E
16.67
EPS
0.3
Shares
83M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 14, 2022, 5:17PM
Benzinga - Feb 14, 2022, 5:16PM
Benzinga - Jan 26, 2022, 10:25AM
Benzinga - Jan 26, 2022, 6:54AM
Benzinga - Jan 25, 2022, 4:03PM
Benzinga - Oct 19, 2021, 4:02PM
Benzinga - Sponsored
Benzinga - Sponsored
Benzinga - Sep 21, 2021, 8:42AM
Benzinga - Sep 10, 2021, 7:31AM
Benzinga - Aug 30, 2021, 4:01PM
Benzinga - Sponsored
Benzinga - Aug 17, 2021, 5:00PM
Benzinga - Aug 9, 2021, 4:31AM
Benzinga - Jul 16, 2021, 11:00AM
Benzinga - Jul 15, 2021, 4:02PM
load more
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Road & Rail
Marten Transport Ltd is a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier in the United States. It is engaged in transporting and distributing food and other consumer packaged goods which requires a temperature-controlled or insulated environment. The company operates through four segments including Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-14
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.2600.300 0.0400
REV262.420M266.876M4.456M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Marten Transport Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Marten Transport (MRTN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Marten Transport (NASDAQ: MRTN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Marten Transport's (MRTN) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Marten Transport (MRTN) stock?

A

The latest price target for Marten Transport (NASDAQ: MRTN) was reported by Stephens & Co. on January 26, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 21.00 expecting MRTN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 27.23% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Marten Transport (MRTN)?

A

The stock price for Marten Transport (NASDAQ: MRTN) is $16.505 last updated Today at 5:17:03 PM.

Q

Does Marten Transport (MRTN) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 27, 2021 to stockholders of record on December 10, 2021.

Q

When is Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) reporting earnings?

A

Marten Transport’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 14, 2022.

Q

Is Marten Transport (MRTN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Marten Transport.

Q

What sector and industry does Marten Transport (MRTN) operate in?

A

Marten Transport is in the Industrials sector and Road & Rail industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.