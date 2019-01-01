QQQ
Sector: Financials.Industry: Insurance
Waterdrop Inc is a technology platform dedicated to insurance and healthcare service. It is a third-party insurance platform in China in terms of life and health insurance. It generates revenues from the PRC.

Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-11
REV
Q3 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.100-0.180 -0.0800
REV189.080M120.946M-68.134M

Waterdrop Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Waterdrop (WDH) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Waterdrop (NYSE: WDH) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Waterdrop's (WDH) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Waterdrop (WDH) stock?

A

The latest price target for Waterdrop (NYSE: WDH) was reported by CLSA on December 2, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting WDH to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Waterdrop (WDH)?

A

The stock price for Waterdrop (NYSE: WDH) is $1.58 last updated Today at 4:11:58 PM.

Q

Does Waterdrop (WDH) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Waterdrop.

Q

When is Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) reporting earnings?

A

Waterdrop’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 11, 2022.

Q

Is Waterdrop (WDH) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Waterdrop.

Q

What sector and industry does Waterdrop (WDH) operate in?

A

Waterdrop is in the Financials sector and Insurance industry. They are listed on the NYSE.