Sector: Health Care.Industry: Pharmaceuticals
Regencell Bioscience Holdings Ltd is engaged in the research, development and commercialization of traditional chinese medicine. The medicines are used for the treatment of neurocognitive disorders and degeneration.

Regencell Bioscience Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Regencell Bioscience (RGC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Regencell Bioscience (NASDAQ: RGC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Regencell Bioscience's (RGC) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Regencell Bioscience (RGC) stock?

A

The latest price target for Regencell Bioscience (NASDAQ: RGC) was reported by B. Riley Securities on January 2, 2018. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting RGC to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Regencell Bioscience (RGC)?

A

The stock price for Regencell Bioscience (NASDAQ: RGC) is $34.7001 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 18:33:07 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Regencell Bioscience (RGC) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.22 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 26, 2018 to stockholders of record on February 16, 2018.

Q

When is Regencell Bioscience (NASDAQ:RGC) reporting earnings?

A

Regencell Bioscience’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 15, 2022.

Q

Is Regencell Bioscience (RGC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Regencell Bioscience.

Q

What sector and industry does Regencell Bioscience (RGC) operate in?

A

Regencell Bioscience is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.